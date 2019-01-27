Brexit slashes car industry investment by nearly 50 percent

Car production has fallen to its lowest levels since the 2008 financial crisis, according to new report. Industry leaders say the damage is "enormous," but nothing like the "devastation" a no-deal Brexit would have.
Investment in the British car industry dropped 46.5 percent last year to 589 million British pounds (€673 million, $769 million), said the Society of Motor Manufacturers (SMMT).
Since the Brexit referendum in 2016, business groups have pressured the government to soften the economic impact of departing the European Union, citing a major downturn in investment. Thursday's figures are the lowest ever since SMMT began compiling the data.
Read more: German businesses watch Brexit with bated breath
What the report said:
Read more: Brexit vote defeat increases no-deal fears for UK car industry
'Permanent devastation'
SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said:
Read more: Hard Brexit could trigger 'massive crisis,' warns German industry
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/aw (Reuters, AFP)
German companies are closely following all developments that might give them an idea of exactly how the United Kingdom will leave the European Union. Soft or hard Brexit — that's the question yet to be answered. (15.01.2019)
With just 10 weeks left until the UK is scheduled to leave the EU, the prospect of a no-deal exit remains firmly on the table. That’s bad news for the UK car industry, which is already planning for the worst. (16.01.2019)