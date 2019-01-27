 EU rejects fresh Brexit negotiations | News | DW | 30.01.2019

News

EU rejects fresh Brexit negotiations

The UK's prime minister is preparing to head back to the EU in a bid to renegotiate key parts of her Brexit deal. But Brussels has said the deal "is not open for renegotiation," paving the way for a head-on collision.

Anti-Brexit demonstrators protest in London on January 29 (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

European leaders stood firm late Tuesday after the British parliament voted to send Prime Minister Theresa May back to Brussels to renegotiate the EU-backed withdrawal agreement.

"We continue to urge the UK government to clarify its intentions with respect to the next steps as soon as possible," said a spokesman for European Council President Donald Tusk. "The backstop is part of the Withdrawal Agreement, and the Withdrawal Agreement is not open for renegotiation."

Tusk's spokesman was referring to the Irish border backstop, a measure included in the draft Brexit deal to prevent a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and the UK's Northern Ireland.

"The Withdrawal Agreement is and remains the best and only way to ensure an orderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union."

Read more: Opinion: Theresa May's 'Mission Impossible' in Brussels

Brexit - Return to Sender

'Won't be easy'

Despite Brussels' repeated assertions that there is no room for fresh negotiations, the British parliament on Tuesday voted in favor of an amendment that sees May heading to Brussels to find an "alternative arrangement" to the Irish backstop.

May, who backed the demands in a major policy shift on the deal, said there was "limited appetite" in the EU to renegotiate parts of the draft accord.

"It won't be easy," May said. "But in contrast to a fortnight ago, this house has made it clear what it needs to approve the withdrawal agreement."

Since May's government secured the deal with the EU last year, she has had trouble selling it to British lawmakers, including several in her own party. Earlier this month, the UK parliament shot down the deal with nearly two-thirds voting against it.

Read more: EU lawmakers urge Britain to call off Brexit

Ireland sounds warning

In Ireland, officials have warned that a hard border on the island would undermine the Good Friday Agreement, which ended decades of sectarian violence. As such, the Irish government made clear that the draft deal "is not open for renegotiation."

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney doubled down on the EU's position, saying: "We hope (the backstop) will never be used, or be replaced quickly by a future relationship agreement. But it is necessary and tonight's developments at Westminster do nothing to change this."

May has pledged to renegotiate the deal or head back to parliament to vote for a new way forward on February 13. But some say it could be too little, too late, with the March 29 Brexit deadline inching closer without a deal in sight.

Read more: Opinion: Britain, you haven't got time

  • Free Irish State Signing The Anglo-Irish Treaty (Getty Images/Topical Press Agency)

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    The Irish Free State

    Britain's response to Irish demands for independence was devolution within the UK, or home rule. Pro-British Unionists didn't want to be governed by Dublin, so two parliaments were set up, for Northern and Southern Ireland. However, nationalists still pushed for full independence and in 1922 Southern Ireland was superseded by the Irish Free State as enshrined in the Anglo-Irish Treaty (pictured).

  • Karte Provinzen Irland ENG

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    The Six Counties

    Northern Ireland had been carved in a way that allowed Protestant loyalists to stay in control, but also ensure the region was large enough to be viable. It included four majority-Protestant counties in the ancient province of Ulster, as well as the two Catholic nationalist counties. Three of Ulster's counties — Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan — were placed on the Southern Ireland side of the border.

  • Film PUCKOON 2002 (picture alliance/Everett Collection/United Artists)

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    No laughing matter?

    Involving members of the British, Irish and devolved Belfast governments, a 1924-25 boundary commission looked at the whether the border should stay where it was. It broadly remained in the same place, often cutting through communities across its 310 miles. The Spike Milligan novel "Puckoon," made into a film (above), charted the problems brought to a fictional Irish village divided by the border.

  • The border in County Monaghan in 1957 (picture alliance/AP Images/S. Smart)

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    Roadside customs checks

    The new border's checkpoints initially regulated the movement of certain goods, with movement of people being free. However, the Anglo-Irish Trade War of the 1930s saw tariffs imposed on foods and later coal and steel. The dispute ended in 1936, but Ireland still pursued protectionist policies into the 1950s. Customs stayed in place until the advent of the EU Single Market in 1993.

  • South Armagh 1976 (picture alliance/empics/PA)

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    Bloody legacy

    With an escalation in fighting in Northern Ireland in 1969, British troops were sent to the province, fueling nationalist resentment. The border was heavily guarded to stop weapons smuggling from the Republic. The South Armagh stretch was particularly notorious. The Irish Republican Army's South Armagh Brigade is thought to have killed about 165 British troops and police from 1970 to 1997.

  • Irish police in the Republic

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    South of the Border

    The border was also policed by the Republic of Ireland's security forces, who intensified their anti-terror efforts in the late 1970s. They worked with the British, but the working relationship was not an easy one. To communicate with Irish counterparts, British troops at one time had to speak to the Northern Irish police, who would contact the Irish police, who would then call the Irish army.

  • British paratrooper

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    Watchtowers and rifle sights

    Despite the end of customs in 1993, the threat of terror still loomed and the border remained militarized, with watchtowers and soldiers. After the 1998 Good Friday Agreement — which brought back devolved government to Northern Ireland and sought to address issues such as policing and paramilitarism — the IRA eventually halted its campaign of violence as border security disappeared.

  • Northern Ireland 97th Giro d'Italia (picture alliance/dpa/P. McErlane)

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    Barely noticeable

    The border today is as invisible as it has ever been, with free movement of traffic between the Republic and the North. The picture shows two policemen, one British, one Irish, watching as a foreign leg of the 2014 Giro d'Italia crosses the border in Armagh.

  • Protest against Brexit (picture alliance/empics/N. Carson/PA Wire )

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    Anything to declare?

    There are fears that Brexit would make a hard border necessary, given that Britain appears set to leave the EU Customs Union and Single Market. The border issue is one of three conditions laid out by the EU for trade talks to begin. Brussels says there must be no hard border. Campaigners, like those pictured above, have sought to remind the public of what such a frontier would look like.

    Author: Richard Connor


ls/se (AFP, dpa, AP, Reuters)

