EU rules out Brexit renegotiation, vows to avoid Irish backstop with free trade deal before 2021

British Prime Minister Theresa May wants reassurances that a section of the Brexit withdrawal agreement known as the Irish backstop is temporary. EU leaders say they will at least try to avoid triggering it.

Chancellor Angela Merkel talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May as Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel looks on, as they take part in a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 13, 2018 (Reuters/Y. Herman)

European Union leaders on Friday once again ruled out changes to the United Kingdom's withdrawal agreement. But they reassured British Prime Minister Theresa May that they would try to finalize a new UK-EU free trade deal before 2021.

In a joint statement, the leaders of 27 EU member states said it was their "firm determination" to finish the free trade deal as quickly as possible to avoid triggering a controversial "backstop" arrangement in the withdrawal agreement.

The backstop, which is legally binding, would maintain an open border between Northern Ireland, a British territory, and EU-member Ireland if London and Brussels fail to agree on a new free trade deal by December 2020.

Watch video 02:02
Now live
02:02 mins.

May seeks EU assurances in bid to pass Brexit deal

May's wish before Christmas

The embattled prime minister is struggling to convince enough hard-line lawmakers in her Conservative Party to approve the withdrawal agreement over fears that the backstop could force the UK to accept EU rules indefinitely.

May had met earlier with EU leaders in Brussels to seek "legal and political assurances" from the EU that the backstop would be temporary. But during the meeting, EU leaders became frustrated by May's lack of clarity over the kind of assurances she wanted.

Can she do it?

The prime minister, who suspended a parliamentary vote on the deal on Monday to avoid a near certain defeat, could struggle to convince hardliners to support the agreement if she fails to get legal changes to the backstop.

Many pro-Brexit lawmakers want the withdrawal agreement to give the UK the right to exit the backstop or for the arrangement to have a legally-binding expiry date.

But Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar dismissed those options ahead of the EU leaders' meeting. "If the backstop has an expiry date, if there is a unilateral exit clause, then it is not a backstop," he said.

  • British Prime Minister David Cameron hugs his wife, Samantha, and family in front of 10 Downing Street.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2016: 'The will of the British people'

    After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the 'will of the British people' and resigned the following morning.

  • Theresa May visits the British Queen in Buckingham Palace to become prime minister.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit'

    Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

  • British ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, hands over letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk on Britain triggering Article 50 to leave the EU.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2017: 'We already miss you'

    May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

  • British Brexit Secretary David Davis meets EU Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Brussels for the first round of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2017: And they're off!

    British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first settles the terms of Britain's exit and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

  • EU and British negotiating teams meet in Brussels for round 2 of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July-October 2017: Money, rights, and Ireland

    The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens, and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

  • Stock photo of euros in a hand (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    November 2017: May pays out?

    Progress appeared to have been made after round six in early November with Britain reportedly agreeing to pay up to £50 billion (€57 billion/$68 billion) for the "divorce bill." May had earlier said she was only willing to pay €20 billion, while the EU had calculated some €60 billion euros. Reports of Britain's concession sparked outrage among pro-Brexit politicians and media outlets.

  • EU leaders' summit Brussels | Donald Tusk (picture-alliance/AP Photo/dpa/O. Matthys)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    December 2017: Go-ahead for phase two

    Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase 2 issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

  • Boris Johnson and David Davis (picture-alliance/empics/G. Fuller)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2018: Boris and David resign

    British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary Davis. They resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

  • UK Theresa May (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    September 2018: No cherries for Britain

    The Chequers proposal did not go down well either with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, where he captioned a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

  • Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker shake hands in Brussels (Getty Images/AFP/E. Dunand)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels

    EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft was widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets British Prime Minister Theresa May upon May's arrival for talks at the Chancellery on December 11, 2018 in Berlin, Germany (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    December 2018: May survives rebellion

    In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


May's uncertain future

The political fallout in the UK over the withdrawal agreement had raised doubts about May's future in office.

On Wednesday, she survived a vote of no confidence in her leadership of the Conservative Party.

But May, who has vowed to step down before the next election in 2022, could still face a parliamentary vote of no confidence if Labour, the biggest opposition party, heeds calls from other opposition parties to request the move.

No-deal Brexit specter

If British lawmakers fail to approve the withdrawal agreement, the UK risks crashing out of the EU on March 29, 2019 without any deal in place. Many observers, including the UK government, predict severe economic and political turbulence after a "no-deal" Brexit.

Speaking after the meeting in Brussels, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the bloc was stepping up preparations for such an outcome.

"The Commission will publish on December 19 all the information that is generally useful for the preparation of no deal," he said.

  • Theresa May in a rubber dinghy on a Carnival float. (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Arnold)

    Is there a storm strong enough to sink Theresa May?

    Surprising resilience against the odds

    British Prime Minister Theresa May and her country's decision to leave the European Union have become the butt of satirical humor even in Germany, as can be seen here by a float that featured in a Carnival procession in the western city of Mainz. But so far, she has stayed in power despite seemingly overwhelming odds.

  • Theresa May gives her first speech as PM in front of 10 Downing Street (Reuters/S. Wermuth)

    Is there a storm strong enough to sink Theresa May?

    Taking the reins amidst Brexit turmoil

    Theresa May won the leadership struggle to become prime minister in July 2016, after David Cameron resigned over the Brexit vote. Outside 10 Downing Street, May pledged to fight against the "burning injustice" inflicted on the poor and discriminated minorities.

  • Theresa May greets the audience ahead of her speech at the Tory party conference in Birmingham, October 2016 (Reuters/D. Staples)

    Is there a storm strong enough to sink Theresa May?

    Tories close ranks behind May

    By the time of the Tory party conference in October 2016, May appeared to be firmly in control. She claimed her government had a "plan" for Brexit. She still commanded the absolute majority in the UK parliament inherited from David Cameron. May repeatedly ruled out another election.

  • Theresa May, in front of a slogan refering to strong, stable leadership in 2017, points at the audience of party supporters (Getty Images/I. Forsyth)

    Is there a storm strong enough to sink Theresa May?

    Strong and stable

    In April 2017, however, May pulled a U-turn and demanded a snap vote to supply her with a clear Brexit mandate. The campaign relied heavily on Theresa May's perceived popularity and the "strong and stable" slogan in the contest against Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

  • British press kiosk after the election (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/M. Schreiber)

    Is there a storm strong enough to sink Theresa May?

    Coming up short

    The June vote showed that May and her team had severely miscalculated: The Tories lost their absolute majority and were forced to make a deal with the far-right Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to stay in power.

  • UK Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill (picture alliance/empics/R. Findler)

    Is there a storm strong enough to sink Theresa May?

    Running out of friends

    Following the election, senior Tory members reportedly pressured May to fire two of her closest aides, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, or face a leadership challenge. The two allegedly mismanaged the campaign and threated Cabinet members in a "rude, abusive" way, according to some officials. May complied and cut ties with the pair.

  • Blackened remains of the Grenfell Tower in London (Picture alliance/AP Photo/F. Augstein)

    Is there a storm strong enough to sink Theresa May?

    Deadly Grenfell Tower fire

    Less than a week after the election, Prime Minister May faced a deadly catastrophe in London: A fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block claimed 71 lives, with many alleging that the blaze showed the Tories' disregard for the living conditions of the poor. May was booed by protesters while visiting the scene.

  • Theresa May coughing during her party conference speech in 2017 (Reuters/P. Noble)

    Is there a storm strong enough to sink Theresa May?

    Choking on the British Dream

    May envisioned her party conference speech in October 2017 as a rallying cry to unite the country and reassert her leadership. But the event did not go according to plan. While giving her speech, May's voice repeatedly cracked and she suffered multiple coughing fits.

  • Priti Patel sits in a car after handing in her resignation to Theresa May in 2017 (picture alliance/London News Pictures/R. Pinney)

    Is there a storm strong enough to sink Theresa May?

    Patel goes, Rudd goes, Fallon goes

    May also had to deal scandals involving several senior Cabinet members. In November 2017, Development Secretary Priti Patel was forced to leave after secretly talking with Israeli representatives about military aid. Defense Secretary Sir Michael Fallon stepped down days earlier over misconduct allegations. And Home Secretary Amber Rudd resigned in April 2018 amid outrage over the Windrush affair.

  • London Boris Johnson and David Davis (Getty Images/D. Kitwood)

    Is there a storm strong enough to sink Theresa May?

    Boris Johnson and David Davis go into open rebellion

    All previous Cabinet troubles paled in comparison to the departures of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis in July 2018. The two rebelled against May's Brexit plan, claiming she was kowtowing to the EU.

  • Großbritannien London Trump Baby Ballon (picture-alliance/ZUMA/London NEws Pictures/J. Goodman)

    Is there a storm strong enough to sink Theresa May?

    Donald Trump: May 'didn't listen to me'

    A visit from US President Donald Trump seemed to further undermine the British prime minister. Trump told British media that May's Brexit plans were not "what the people voted on." Trump added that "I actually told Theresa May how to do it but she didn't agree, she didn't listen to me."

  • Theresa May eats french fries during the 2017 campaign (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Martinez)

    Is there a storm strong enough to sink Theresa May?

    May stays in the saddle, somehow

    For many months, global media outlets (including DW) have speculated about May losing power. So far, however, she has managed to prove her doomsayers wrong. Still, polls in July 2018 showed her approval ratings at a record low: Only 30 percent approve of her as prime minister and only 22 percent are happy with the government.

  • May leaves her car in front 10 Downing Street in December 2018 (picture-alliance/empics/Y. Mok)

    Is there a storm strong enough to sink Theresa May?

    Surviving the vote of confidence

    Following long and difficult talks with the EU, Theresa May endorsed a controversial Brexit deal and presented it to the UK public in November 2018. Hardliners in May's own Tory party rebelled and launched a challenge for party leadership. In the end, May survived with 200 Tory lawmakers confirming their support and 117 voting against her.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


amp/bw (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)

May brings Christmas wish list to Brussels but the EU looks unlikely to deliver

Embattled UK Prime Minister Theresa May is hoping to win concessions from the EU over the terms of Brexit. While EU politicians have suggested they want to help, they insist the current deal is not open to renegotiation. (13.12.2018)  

Brexit: Theresa May wins Conservative Party confidence vote

Theresa May has survived a leadership challenge from hard-line members of her Conservative Party. But the battle over her controversial Brexit deal continues. (12.12.2018)  

UK PM Theresa May seeks Brexit assurances from EU

UK Prime Minister Theresa May embarked on a whistle-stop tour of Europe, after postponing a parliamentary vote on the Brexit deal. May had been faced with the possibility of a crushing defeat on the bill. (11.12.2018)  

Brexit chaos and confusion leaves business leaders across Europe dismayed

Another day, another deeply uncertain development in the Brexit saga. Chaos and uncertainty have become watchwords of the process, and business leaders are tired of the confusion. (11.12.2018)  

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

Britain shocked the world when it voted to leave the European Union on June 24, 2016. DW traces the major events that have defined "Brexit" so far. (13.10.2017)  

Is there a storm strong enough to sink Theresa May?

Theresa May has weathered crisis after crisis to stay on as the UK's prime minister. Some believe this shows remarkable political talent. Others say she is still there because none of her rivals want to deal with Brexit. (29.07.2018)  

DW Newsletter  

May seeks EU assurances in bid to pass Brexit deal  

