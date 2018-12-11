 May brings Christmas wish list to Brussels but the EU looks unlikely to deliver | News | DW | 13.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

May brings Christmas wish list to Brussels but the EU looks unlikely to deliver

Embattled UK Prime Minister Theresa May is hoping to win concessions from the EU over the terms of Brexit. While EU politicians have suggested they want to help, they insist the current deal is not open to renegotiation.

Theresa May addressing reporters at the EU summit in Brussels (Getty Images/D. Kitwood)

Theresa May, already walking a tightrope at home, took her act on the road to Brussels for an EU summit on Thursday with her Christmas wish in hand. The British prime minister is hoping her colleagues in Brussels will give her concessions that will mollify UK political opponents to the degree that they will back the Brexit deal negotiated with the EU.

Read more: Theresa May seeks Brussels Brexit lifeline after confidence vote

May, who survived a Conservative Party no-confidence vote Wednesday, has been roundly criticized on both sides of the English Channel for postponing a vote on her plan in parliament on Tuesday in the face of certain defeat. She is now hoping to convince European politicians to make changes to the current rules on Brexit.

"My focus now is to get those assurances that we need to get this deal over the line because I genuinely believe it's in the best interests of both sides, of the UK and the EU. I don't expect an immediate breakthrough but what I do hope is that we can start to work as quickly as possible on the assurances that are necessary," said May.

Watch video 01:01
Now live
01:01 mins.

May: 'We need to get this deal over the line'

Not in a giving mood

According to EU politicians speaking ahead of Thursday evening's negotiations, the prospect of May getting what she wants seems very unlikely.

Read more: The draft Brexit deal: What you need to know

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking Thursday morning, was quick to point out that the ball was in May's court.

"We can have a political discussion tonight but the legal framework and the agreement that were negotiated are not supposed to change," the French leader said.

Macron added: "It is important to avoid any ambiguity: We cannot reopen the legal agreement, we can't renegotiate what was negotiated for several months. It's up to Theresa May to tell us what political solution she expects to pursue to find a majority for this deal."

Read more: Opinion: Britain, you haven't got time

Watch video 04:46
Now live
04:46 mins.

'EU must support May to get a Brexit deal'

Clarification and cosmetic changes 

Any changes will likely be cosmetic in nature and fail to affect the substance of the legally binding, 585-page withdrawal agreement, despite May's avowed aim of attaining "legal and political assurances" that will satisfy her critics at home.

The most EU politicians have thus far said they may be willing to offer are wording changes that would "clarify" the contentious issue of the so-called "backstop," which would keep the UK in the EU's customs union in order to avoid reinstating a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Neither anti-EU nor pro-EU politicians in the UK are happy about the plan, as it would keep the UK from signing trade agreements indefinitely as well as subjecting it to EU rules that it has no part in shaping.

Watch video 02:23
Now live
02:23 mins.

'Brexit hurts me every day'

'De-mystifying' the backstop

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, addressing the issue, said: "Today is about de-mystifying this whole Northern Ireland backstop. Nobody in the EU wants to use it. But we need to have it. How to make that clarification on paper — that's something we have to look into tonight."

Rutte's sentiments were echoed by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, "There is no way we are opening the agreement but we can try to agree on a clarification."

Kurz also touched on the difficulty European politicians are having in their efforts to help May, because they don't quite know what she wants to bring home to skeptics: "Not all the arguments of Brexit supporters are rational."

Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite was far more direct, tweeting: "Brexit Christmas wish: finally decide what you really want and Santa will deliver."

May has promised that she will present an "improved" Brexit for a vote on January 21, 2019. The UK is set to officially leave the EU on March 29, 2019. 

  • British Prime Minister David Cameron hugs his wife, Samantha, and family in front of 10 Downing Street.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2016: 'The will of the British people'

    After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the 'will of the British people' and resigned the following morning.

  • Theresa May visits the British Queen in Buckingham Palace to become prime minister.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit'

    Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

  • British ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, hands over letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk on Britain triggering Article 50 to leave the EU.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2017: 'We already miss you'

    May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

  • British Brexit Secretary David Davis meets EU Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Brussels for the first round of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2017: And they're off!

    British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first settles the terms of Britain's exit and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

  • EU and British negotiating teams meet in Brussels for round 2 of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July-October 2017: Money, rights, and Ireland

    The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens, and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

  • Stock photo of euros in a hand (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    November 2017: May pays out?

    Progress appeared to have been made after round six in early November with Britain reportedly agreeing to pay up to £50 billion (€57 billion/$68 billion) for the "divorce bill." May had earlier said she was only willing to pay €20 billion, while the EU had calculated some €60 billion euros. Reports of Britain's concession sparked outrage among pro-Brexit politicians and media outlets.

  • EU leaders' summit Brussels | Donald Tusk (picture-alliance/AP Photo/dpa/O. Matthys)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    December 2017: Go-ahead for phase two

    Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase 2 issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

  • Boris Johnson and David Davis (picture-alliance/empics/G. Fuller)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2018: Boris and David resign

    British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary Davis. They resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

  • UK Theresa May (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    September 2018: No cherries for Britain

    The Chequers proposal did not go down well either with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, where he captioned a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

  • Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker shake hands in Brussels (Getty Images/AFP/E. Dunand)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels

    EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft was widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets British Prime Minister Theresa May upon May's arrival for talks at the Chancellery on December 11, 2018 in Berlin, Germany (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    December 2018: May survives rebellion

    In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


js/sms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Theresa May seeks Brussels Brexit lifeline after confidence vote

The British prime minister has headed back to Brussels, having survived a vote of confidence from her own party. While she'll be seeking concessions on the Brexit deal, the EU says there'll be no big changes. (13.12.2018)  

No Brexit renegotiation, Angela Merkel tells Bundestag

The German chancellor says that her country continues to seek an "orderly" Brexit, but is preparing for harsher eventualities. The topic dominated Merkel's second-ever parliamentary Q&A session. (12.12.2018)  

UK leadership challenge: How does it work?

Conservative party lawmakers will hold a vote of no confidence in British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday. DW explains what happens next. (12.12.2018)  

'Scotland wants to trade as freely as possible with Europe'

Scotland overwhelmingly voted to remain in the EU in 2016. As the Scottish Trade Minister Ivan McKee explained in an interview with DW, the country is eager to promote itself in the face of ongoing UK political chaos. (12.12.2018)  

UK PM Theresa May ends tour without EU Brexit concessions

British Prime Minister Theresa May met with four EU leaders, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, to seek "reassurances" on a draft Brexit deal. They were open to clarifications, but not to renegotiations. (11.12.2018)  

Brexit: Theresa May and Emmanuel Macron meet for 'informal' talks

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May are interrupting their summer holidays for talks on Brexit. May is seeking European support for her plan on future UK relations with the EU. (03.08.2018)  

Opinion: Britain, you haven't got time

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has survived a vote of no confidence. And yet with the clock ticking towards a hard Brexit, Britain doesn't seem to be able to tell the time, writes DW's Rob Turner. (12.12.2018)  

Brexit deal: What Germany wants, what Theresa May can get

UK Prime Minister Theresa May visited Berlin to try and save the Brexit deal. DW runs down where Germany stands on the issue. It has a vested interest in avoiding a hard Brexit but an even bigger one in a strong EU. (11.12.2018)  

The draft Brexit deal: What you need to know

The EU and UK have drafted a Brexit deal, which includes a financial settlement and a customs union backstop to prevent a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. DW breaks down the agreement. (15.11.2018)  

Brexit: Theresa May proposes UK-wide customs backstop

The British prime minister has told lawmakers that a Brexit deal is still "achievable." Yet German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned time was running out over the Irish border question. (15.10.2018)  

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

Britain shocked the world when it voted to leave the European Union on June 24, 2016. DW traces the major events that have defined "Brexit" so far. (13.10.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

May: 'We need to get this deal over the line'  

'EU must support May to get a Brexit deal'  

'Brexit hurts me every day'  

Related content

Brexit und Deutschland - Theresa May und Angela Merkel

UK PM Theresa May ends tour without EU Brexit concessions 11.12.2018

British Prime Minister Theresa May met with four EU leaders, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, to seek "reassurances" on a draft Brexit deal. They were open to clarifications, but not to renegotiations.

Deutschland Treffen Theresa May und Angela Merkel

UK PM Theresa May seeks Brexit assurances from EU 11.12.2018

UK Prime Minister Theresa May embarked on a whistle-stop tour of Europe, after postponing a parliamentary vote on the Brexit deal. May had been faced with the possibility of a crushing defeat on the bill.

UK Ministerpräsidentin Theresa May

Brexit: Conservative MPs trigger Theresa May no-confidence vote 12.12.2018

Theresa May's Conservative rebels are challenging her leadership over her draft Brexit deal, but not in Parliament. The embattled British prime minister is expected to win the vote on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 