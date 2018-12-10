 Brexit chaos and confusion leaves business leaders across Europe dismayed | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 11.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Brexit chaos and confusion leaves business leaders across Europe dismayed

Another day, another deeply uncertain development in the Brexit saga. Chaos and uncertainty have become watchwords of the process, and business leaders are tired of the confusion.

Symbolbild EU-Brexit-Gipfel (AFP/Getty Images/D. Leal-Olivas)

The Oxford English Dictionary, celebrated as a principal custodian of the English language, defines "uncertain" as follows: 'not able to be relied on; not known or definite.'

Those words are as good a summation of the current state of the Brexit process as any. Monday's shocking/not shocking move by UK Prime Minister Theresa May to postpone the British Parliament's vote on the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement in the face of certain defeat continues a long established cycle of uncertainty, confusion and ultimately, chaos.

Such words are the stuff of nightmares for business leaders and market watchers, who thrive on things they can rely on. The deeply dismayed reaction of British business to the latest about-turn was best encapsulated by Carolyn Fairbairn, director-general of the influential Confederation of British Industry (CBI) lobby.

"This is yet another blow for companies desperate for clarity," she said in reaction to the canceled vote. "Investment plans have been paused for two and a half years. Unless a deal is agreed quickly, the country risks sliding towards a national crisis."

The price of uncertainty

The markets quickly reflected that lack of clarity. The British pound hit its lowest level since April 2017, and is now valued at €1.10 and $1.26. At the end of London trading on Monday, it had fallen 1.4 percent against the US dollar.

Watch video 01:34
Now live
01:34 mins.

Brexit draft deal explained

The FTSE 100 index also took a hit, with a sharp sell-off in the brief trading period that followed May's announcement to parliament. It had fallen by almost 1 percent by the end of the day.

The effects of the deepening uncertainty are being felt far from English and European shores. "The market is concerned that the postponement uses up valuable time before the March 29 exit date, and the risk of a no-deal scenario is growing," National Australia Bank economist David de Garis said of the effect on global markets.

The specter of a no-deal

The EU-UK deal currently has nowhere near enough support among British MPs to pass a House of Commons vote, but even more important is the fact that the EU have made it abundantly clear that the deal is not up for renegotiation.

Therefore, barring a dramatic change of opinion in London, that suggests only two realistic Brexit scenarios remain on the table: a no-deal Brexit or simply, no Brexit at all.

Business leaders in multiple sectors and industries across the UK and Europe have consistently said that the best-case scenario would be for Brexit not to take place at all. However, Monday's events have increased the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit happening — by far the worst scenario, according to those same business leaders.

England Blockade Eurotunnel (Getty Images/AFP/B. Stansall)

The economic implications of a no-deal Brexit, such as chaos at the Dover-Calais crossing (pictured) are disturbing for many business leaders

German business and industry representatives, in classic Teutonic style, have been consistently blunt and direct in their opposition to Brexit. A statement from Holger Bingmann, President of the BGA — a trade association which represents the German wholesale, foreign trade and services sectors — did not even attempt to play down his frustration and fear with the whole process.

Read more: Brexit's other border: EU-UK trade across the Channel, in numbers

"What a mess!," he said in a statement. "Just three months before the deadline, companies still do not know what to expect and how to proceed. The next tremor of the Brexit quake will be felt on both sides of the English Channel. This is an unprecedented disaster.

"For the British side again to try and play with time and to renegotiate is unbelievable and irresponsible, not least for their own population."

Back to the border

The implications for business of a no-deal Brexit are profound. From the imposition of tariffs, customs, safety and other checks on future UK-EU trade, to possibly diverging regulatory standards on manufactured products, to chaos at borders and ports, the checklist of consequences is pretty scary for any business owner whose business has depended on UK membership of the EU.

Yet there is arguably nowhere in Europe with a higher stakes bet riding on the outcome of the Brexit process than the island of Ireland, especially Northern Ireland.

Irland Brexit Auswirkungen (DW/A. Sullivan)

The Ireland-Northern Ireland border (Ireland to the right, Northern Ireland to the left) has become the primary battle line in the Brexit process

The region, part of the UK but whose citizens have the right to Irish citizenship under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement, has been recognized by the EU-UK agreement as being worthy of special status in the Brexit process. The agreement allows for it to effectively remain part of both the EU's customs union and the UK's internal market, regardless of how the Brexit process turns out.

That 'best of both worlds' scenario has been almost universally welcomed by business groups in the region, including those with long-standing affiliations to the hardline Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), on whose support May has relied for several key parliament votes and who oppose the deal on political grounds, regardless of its potential economic benefits for Northern Ireland.

Therefore, it is little surprise that business leaders in the region have reacted with the same concern and fear as those in the rest of the EU and across the Irish Sea to the latest convulsion in Westminster.

"Any delay to a future agreement is extremely concerning, particularly with just three months to go until the UK leaves the EU," said Aodhán Connolly, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium.

"A no-deal outcome would result in higher costs, harming consumers in NI who already suffer from having half the discretionary spending power of those in the rest of the UK. Parliament must urgently find a workable proposal to avoid a cliff-edge no-deal scenario. The Brexit clock is ticking loudly."

Yet what happens when the hour finally strikes remains anyone's guess.

  • British Prime Minister David Cameron hugs his wife, Samantha, and family in front of 10 Downing Street.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2016: 'The will of the British people'

    After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the 'will of the British people' and resigned the following morning.

  • Theresa May visits the British Queen in Buckingham Palace to become prime minister.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit'

    Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

  • British ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, hands over letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk on Britain triggering Article 50 to leave the EU.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2017: 'We already miss you'

    May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

  • British Brexit Secretary David Davis meets EU Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Brussels for the first round of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2017: And they're off!

    British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first settles the terms of Britain's exit and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

  • EU and British negotiating teams meet in Brussels for round 2 of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July-October 2017: Money, rights, and Ireland

    The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens, and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

  • Stock photo of euros in a hand (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    November 2017: May pays out?

    Progress appeared to have been made after round six in early November with Britain reportedly agreeing to pay up to £50 billion (€57 billion/$68 billion) for the "divorce bill." May had earlier said she was only willing to pay €20 billion, while the EU had calculated some €60 billion euros. Reports of Britain's concession sparked outrage among pro-Brexit politicians and media outlets.

  • EU leaders' summit Brussels | Donald Tusk (picture-alliance/AP Photo/dpa/O. Matthys)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    December 2017: Go-ahead for phase two

    Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase 2 issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

  • Boris Johnson and David Davis (picture-alliance/empics/G. Fuller)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2018: Boris and David resign

    British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary Davis. They resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

  • UK Theresa May (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    September 2018: No cherries for Britain

    The Chequers proposal did not go down well either with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, where he captioned a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

  • Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker shake hands in Brussels (Getty Images/AFP/E. Dunand)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels

    EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft was widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


DW recommends

+++ Theresa May seeks Brexit assurances from EU — live updates +++

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has set off on a whistle-stop tour of Europe, after postponing a parliamentary vote on the Brexit deal. May had been faced with the possibility of a crushing defeat on the bill. (11.12.2018)  

Brexit: Theresa May warns of elections, uncertainty, if deal rejected

With a key Parliament vote on her Brexit plan looming, Prime Minister Theresa May has warned that a rejection of the deal could take Britain into "uncharted waters." She also raised the specter of a general election. (10.12.2018)  

UK government loses key votes as parliament gains powers in next Brexit steps

Ahead of five days of Brexit debate, the UK government lost key votes, including being found in contempt. Theresa May's own party members won a challenge to give lawmakers more power if her deal is voted down next week. (04.12.2018)  

Brexit's other border: EU-UK trade across the Channel, in numbers

For many good reasons, the border in Ireland is a central theme of the Brexit negotiations. Yet there's another UK-EU border, the one in the English Channel, that warrants some consideration. (09.11.2018)  

Brexit causing concern for business on both sides of the Irish border

The Irish border is the final sticking point in the EU-UK Brexit negotiation, with the future of the frontier far from certain. That is causing worry for businesses north and south, as Arthur Sullivan found out. (01.11.2018)  

Northern Ireland: Anyone running the region?

Northern Ireland’s assembly collapsed in a row over a botched renewable heating scheme in January 2017. More than 600 days later, the province still has no functioning government. Peter Geoghegan reports. (13.09.2018)  

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

Britain shocked the world when it voted to leave the European Union on June 24, 2016. DW traces the major events that have defined "Brexit" so far. (13.10.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Brexit draft deal explained  

Related content

Bildergalerie Deutsche Maschinenbauer Best of German Engineering

No-deal Brexit fears on minds of German manufacturers 23.11.2018

It may well be the scenario in which everyone loses the most, but the prospects of a so-called no-deal Brexit grows by the day. German manufacturers are among the many whose business will be affected.

Belgien, Brüssel: Theresa May und Jean-Claude Juncker verhandeln den Brexit

Brexit trade deal: It's cake, but will Brits eat it? 23.11.2018

Britain and the EU have declared their intention to create a new joint free trade area. DW gives you the highlights of the 26-page text that describes how the two sides' economic relationship will play out post-Brexit.

UK Symbolbild GB Parlament

Brexit: UK, EU reject reports of financial services deal 01.11.2018

London and Brussels have described reports in the British press of a deal on financial services as "speculation" and as "misleading." The UK is also launching a new crime center to crack down on money-laundering.

Advertisement
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business - Europe & America

Theresa May delays the crucial parliament vote on her Brexit deal - Patent fight between Qualcomm and Apple 