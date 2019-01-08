EU lawmakers urge Britain to call off Brexit

Scores of MEPs have made an emotional appeal to the British government to think about future generations and remain in the EU. The lawmakers said they want to "send a signal" that the UK is welcome to stay.
In an open letter quoted by newspapers belonging to Germany's Funke media group Monday, more than 100 European parliamentarians called on the United Kingdom to call off Brexit, saying such a decision would be welcome in the EU.
The draft letter is expected to be published in Britain a day before a crucial vote in the British parliament on Prime Minister Theresa May's draft Brexit deal, which observers are expecting to fail.
What the EU lawmakers said:
Welcome to stay
Peter Liese, MEP and Christian Democratic Union lawmaker in the center-right European People's Party, told the Funke news group: "We want to send a signal to the people and, as such, to the House of Commons and make it clear that if the British decide to stay, they are welcome."
In Germany, industry leaders have warned of the dire consequences of a no-deal Brexit.
Eric Schweitzer, president of the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: "In Germany, about 750,000 jobs depend on trade with the United Kingdom. Without a deal, millions of additional customs declarations and billions of custom duties would need to be paid."
Crucial vote
British Parliament is scheduled to hold a pivotal vote on May's Brexit plans on Tuesday. But observers believe she doesn't have enough support to make it through.
Some British lawmakers have suggested extending the Brexit deadline, which is currently set for March 29. But Manfred Weber, lead candidate for the European People's Party, said that such an extension should not go beyond European parliamentary elections slated for May.
May's last stand
As the UK prepares for a decisive vote on May's draft deal, the prime minister will make her last stand speaking to factory workers in Stoke-on-Trent, a post-industrial town that voted overwhelmingly for Brexit.
During her speech, she is expected to say that she believes British lawmakers will opt to remain in the EU instead of crash out of the bloc without a deal.
"There are some in Westminster who would wish to delay or even stop Brexit and who will use every device available to them to do so," May will say. She will then call on lawmakers to "consider the consequences of their actions on the faith of the British people in our democracy."
ls/rt (AFP, dpa)
