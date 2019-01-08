Opinion: Britain's hour of destiny

Probably there aren't too many delegates in the British House of Commons who don't feel haunted by the breath of history prior to this historical vote. The outcome of the ballot will impact the United Kingdom for many decades: Its economic future is at stake, as are Britain's image across the world, the coexistence of generations and interaction with immigrants.
Currently it appears the prime minister will suffer a bitter defeat, and it would be well-deserved. The Brexit deal — the agreement on Britain's withdrawal from the EU — has many shortfalls compared with initial promises made by Brexit advocates to their supporters. Agreed, in a couple of years, Britain will be able to make the choice on which immigrants from the EU are allowed to enter the country, and it will actually leave the EU's institutions. But Brexit will also have considerable negative effects on economic growth. There can be no question of billions' worth of savings, pledged by Brexit promoters, which could then be added to the health care system budget. A sovereign post-Brexit UK — a land of milk and honey — remains a product of imagination.
Moral compass lost
Theresa May has made many mistakes. For a long time, she kept silent about the economic consequences of a withdrawal from the EU. In addition, she was never honest about the fact that Britain has to broker compromises with the EU, in order to prevent a very painful exit from the bloc at the end of March. Instead of building bridges, which includes approaching other political parties, she deepened the divisions in the country: Her labeling of those who see themselves as mobile world citizens as "citizens of nowhere" — a term clearly referring to Britain's pro-Europeans — perturbed many.
Birgit Maass is DW's correspondent in London
Her sense of duty and her fierce determination commanded respect even from political opponents. But it appears that amid all that zeal, she lost her moral compass. She seems obsessed with an allegedly historical mission, namely implementing the will of the majority of those who voted in the Brexit referendum. Stopping unchecked immigration of EU citizens into the United Kingdom seems to be her Holy Grail. At an early stage already, she inhibited herself and her negotiation team by drawing certain "red lines" too rigidly, for example leaving the common market and the customs union in any event.
At this point, she's trying in vain to align the deeply divided House of Commons to her approach — that there's only this one deal and no other. So the alternatives are: No deal, or no Brexit. She's strictly opposed to a second referendum.
A second referendum would be democratic
The referendum on June 23, 2016, however, was only a snapshot in time, with those voting in favor of Brexit not exactly leading by a wide margin. At the time, many voters were unaware of the full implications of a "Brexit." In the meantime, it has become clear that many promises of Brexit advocates cannot be honored, and it would be democratic to ask for voters' opinions once again.
So the delegates should turn down the deal in order to pave the way for a second referendum. Naturally, Britain is free to leave the EU; it will, however, suffer severe economic setbacks. The people should decide whether, under those circumstances, they really want a Brexit.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
June 2016: 'The will of the British people'
After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the 'will of the British people' and resigned the following morning.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit'
Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
March 2017: 'We already miss you'
May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
June 2017: And they're off!
British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first settles the terms of Britain's exit and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
July-October 2017: Money, rights, and Ireland
The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens, and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
November 2017: May pays out?
Progress appeared to have been made after round six in early November with Britain reportedly agreeing to pay up to £50 billion (€57 billion/$68 billion) for the "divorce bill." May had earlier said she was only willing to pay €20 billion, while the EU had calculated some €60 billion euros. Reports of Britain's concession sparked outrage among pro-Brexit politicians and media outlets.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
December 2017: Go-ahead for phase two
Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase 2 issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
July 2018: Boris and David resign
British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary Davis. They resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
September 2018: No cherries for Britain
The Chequers proposal did not go down well either with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, where he captioned a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels
EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft was widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
December 2018: May survives rebellion
In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.
Author: Alexander Pearson