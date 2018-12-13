 Former British PM Blair calls for second Brexit referendum | News | DW | 14.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Former British PM Blair calls for second Brexit referendum

In a speech in London, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has called for a new Brexit referendum. He has has urged both the EU and the UK to amend their positions so that everyone would be satisfied.

Großbritannien London - Tony Blair hält Rede zu Brexit (picture.alliance/ZUMAPRESS/R. Pinney)

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said on Friday that the UK and the European Union should prepare for a second Brexit referendum because Parliament will likely fail to agree on a divorce deal and the public will need to break the deadlock. 

Less than four months before Britain is due to leave the EU, current Prime Minister Theresa May called off a parliamentary vote on her deal with Brussels this week after she admitted that it would be soundly defeated.

In remarks aimed at EU leaders meeting in Brussels, Blair said they should offer to reform the bloc to make it more attractive for Britain to remain and be prepared "if Britain is ready to think again."

Blair, who was Labour prime minister from 1997 to 2007, also said an offer by the EU to reform would show "that the political leadership of Europe and Britain had listened to the underlying concerns of those who voted [for] Brexit, not disrespecting the concerns but meeting them in a way which is not damaging."

Second referendum evangelist

Blair has repeatedly called for reversing Brexit since the 2016 referendum and has echoed other critics, including French President Emmanuel Macron, who have suggested that Britain could still change its mind.

British protesters for a second referendum (picture-alliance/empics/Yui Mok)

There is a lot of support for another vote

Blair has said it is perverse that Britain and the EU are preparing for a potentially economically damaging Brexit without any deal, but not another referendum.

"We know the options for Brexit. Parliament will have to decide on one of them. If Parliament can't then it should decide to go back to the people."

Blair also said it would not be "that hard" for May to say she has done the best she could in the negotiations  but is unable to find a solution that pleases Parliament.

av/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

EU rules out Brexit renegotiation, vows to avoid Irish backstop with free trade deal before 2021

British Prime Minister Theresa May wants reassurances that a section of the Brexit withdrawal agreement known as the Irish backstop is temporary. EU leaders say they will at least try to avoid triggering it. (14.12.2018)  

No Brexit renegotiation, Angela Merkel tells Bundestag

The German chancellor says that her country continues to seek an "orderly" Brexit, but is preparing for harsher eventualities. The topic dominated Merkel's second-ever parliamentary Q&A session. (12.12.2018)  

May brings Christmas wish list to Brussels but the EU looks unlikely to deliver

Embattled UK Prime Minister Theresa May is hoping to win concessions from the EU over the terms of Brexit. While EU politicians have suggested they want to help, they insist the current deal is not open to renegotiation. (13.12.2018)  

WWW links

Subscribe to DW's daily newsletter  

Related content

Brexit blogger Jon Worth: British PM Theresa May is ‘pleading for help’ 13.12.2018

Theresa May left Brussels without saying a word after talks with EU leaders aimed at securing reassurances about aspects of her Brexit deal that have split her party and polarized Britain's parliament. Jon Worth, a Brexit analyst, told Brent Goff that British lawmakers will vote down her deal, even in the unlikely event that the Prime Minister secures concessions.

Brüssel Theresa May, Premierministerin Großbritannien

Theresa May seeks Brussels Brexit lifeline after confidence vote 13.12.2018

The British prime minister has headed back to Brussels, having survived a vote of confidence from her own party. While she'll be seeking concessions on the Brexit deal, the EU says there'll be no big changes.

Theresa May bei dem EU Gipfel

May brings Christmas wish list to Brussels but the EU looks unlikely to deliver 13.12.2018

Embattled UK Prime Minister Theresa May is hoping to win concessions from the EU over the terms of Brexit. While EU politicians have suggested they want to help, they insist the current deal is not open to renegotiation.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 