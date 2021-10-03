Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Tony Blair

Tony Blair is a British politician. He lead the Labour Party from 1994 to 2007 and was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1997 to 2007.

Under Blair, Labour launched the "New Labour" movement to reflect a shift towards a more centrist, market-friendly approach. As Prime Minister, he helped negotiate peace in Northern Ireland. He received harsh criticism for involving the UK in the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan. This page is an automatic compilation of DW content.

Tony Blair |Shakira | Wolodymyr Selenskyj

Pandora Papers: Secret tax havens of world leaders, celebrities revealed 03.10.2021

Millions of leaked documents reveal the financial secrets of how world leaders, billionaires and celebrities use tax havens. Tony Blair, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Shakira are among those named.
Burnley v Leicester City - Premier League - Turf Moor. Alastair Campbell in the stands URN:49683018

Why is Alastair Campbell learning German in lockdown? 15.03.2021

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the former director of communications to British Prime Minister Tony Blair to brush up his German skills. He told DW about his progress — and about fighting depression in lockdown.
14.06.2018 MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 14, 2018: Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) hugs Gerhard Schroeder, Chairman of the Shareholders Committee with Nord Stream 2 AG and former German chancellor, at the opening of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Luzhniki Stadium. Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS Foto: Alexei Druzhinin/TASS/dpa |

2 former European leaders and their post-Soviet power plays 12.01.2021

Ex-UK PM Tony Blair has finished his work on the TAP, while Germany's Gerhard Schröder is helping on Nord Stream 2. What is it with 1990s Social Democrats that attracts them to authoritarian leaders and their pipelines?
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair delivers a speech at the British Academy in London, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2018. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP) |

Life of British PM Tony Blair set to become rock opera 14.12.2020

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair has been made the subject of an opera to be performed next year. It has been billed as a "reckless reappraisal" of his life and political career.
(L-R) Former Prime Ministers Tony Blair, David Cameron and John Major attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the life and work of Paddy Ashdown, former leader of the Liberal Democrats at Westminster Abbey in central London on September 10, 2019. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty Images)

Brexit: Former UK prime ministers slam 'illegal' trade plan 13.09.2020

Tony Blair and John Major have written a joint letter urging lawmakers to reject a "shocking" plan. They said the plan imperils peace in Northern Ireland and tarnishes the UK's reputation.
Dec. 3, 2019*** Britain's Princess Anne The Princess Royal, right, talks to NATO delegates from left, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a reception at Buckingham Palace, in London, as Nato leaders attend to mark 70 years of the alliance, Tuesday Dec. 3, 2019. While NATO leaders are publicly professing unity as they gather for the London summit, several seem to have been caught in an unguarded exchange on camera apparently gossiping about U.S. President Donald Trump’s behaviour. In footage recorded during the Buckingham Palace reception on Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen standing in a huddle with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Britain’s Princess Anne. (Yui Mok/Pool via AP) |

Was that thing on? 'Hot mic' gaffes from politicians 12.12.2019

Last week Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was caught appearing to mock US President Donald Trump at a NATO summit in London. But Trudeau's not the first to get caught out on a live mic, and he won't be the last.
Exklusives Interview Tony Blair mit DW beim Weltwirtschaftsforum (WEF) in Davos. Quelle: DW (Joanna Gottschalk)

British ex-PM Tony Blair: 'You've got a Brexit that's pointless, and one that's painful. The choice is not a good one.' 22.01.2019

Speaking with DW in Davos, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has called a new vote "the sensible thing in this situation." He said a "no-deal Brexit would be catastrophic for everyone."
December 14, 2018 - London, London, UK - London, UK. Former Prime Minister Tony Blair gives a speech at a PeopleÃs Vote event in central London |

Former British PM Blair calls for second Brexit referendum 14.12.2018

In a speech in London, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has called for a new Brexit referendum. He has has urged both the EU and the UK to amend their positions so that everyone would be satisfied.
©Kyodo/MAXPPP - 09/04/2018 ; Photo shows a mural promoting peace in east Belfast in Northern Ireland, on March 26, 2018. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo Foto: MAXPPP |

20 years on, Northern Ireland marks peace deal 10.04.2018

Northern Ireland is marking 20 years since the signing of the landmark Good Friday peace accord that ended three decades of conflict between Catholic nationalists and Protestant unionists. DW takes a look.
GettyImages 57113400 Baghdad, IRAQ: FILES--IRAQ 3 YEAR ANNIVERSARY PACKAGE-- A statue of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein stands in front of the burning building of the Iraqi Olympic Committee 09 April 2003. US tanks and troops poured into the heart of Baghdad as the Iraqi leader's regime collapsed after a blistering three-week onslaught. On 20 March 2006 Iraq marks the third anniversary of the launch of the US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, a war that has plunged the country into a deadly insurgency despite a sweeping political transformation. AFP PHOTO/KARIM SAHIB (Photo credit should read KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images)

The Iraq War: In the beginning was the lie 09.04.2018

On April 9, 2003, US soldiers toppled the statue of Saddam Hussein in Baghdad. Fifteen years later we know that this war cost hundreds of thousands of lives, plunged the Middle East into chaos — and was based on lies.
15.12.2017+++ European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier gestures as he attends a round table meeting on the second day of the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Brexit Diaries 23: Onward and upwards 2018 09.01.2018

Brexit is signed, sealed and will be delivered, Nigel Farage keeps on ranting and raving, and blue will be the new black.

Britain's Prime minister Theresa May attends the One Planet Summit at the Seine Musicale center in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

British PM Theresa May struggles on amid Brexit uncertainty 08.01.2018

Despite plunging approval ratings and calls from prominent quarters for a second EU referendum, Theresa May appears to be safe in her job for the time being. Samira Shackle reports from London.
GLASTONBURY, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 20: A van displays GB initials printed on the European Union flag near Glastonbury on June 20, 2016 in Glastonbury, Somerset, England. The UK goes to the polls on Thursday, June 23, to decide whether Britain should leave or remain in the European Union. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Ex-British PM Tony Blair ups calls for Labour to back Brexit U-turn 04.01.2018

Former UK Prime Minister Blair has warned British voters time is running out to stop Brexit. An overwhelming majority of Labour members — although not their leaders or many voters — share his wish for a Brexit reversal.
Pro-EU demonstrators rally during the People's March for Europe against Brexit in Parliament Square in central London on September 9, 2017. Thousands joined the pro-EU march calling on politicians to unite, rethink and reject Brexit. / AFP PHOTO / NIKLAS HALLE'N (Photo credit should read NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images)

Brexit poll: Half of Britons support second referendum 04.12.2017

A UK paper has found that 50 percent of Brits would support another vote on the final terms of a Brexit deal. The poll comes ahead of Monday's crunch meeting between UK PM Theresa May and the EU's Jean-Claude Juncker.
European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker (L) greets Former British prime minister Tony Blair upon his arrival for a meeting at the European Commission in Brussels on August 31, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / EMMANUEL DUNAND (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images)

Tony Blair: Brexit not needed to curb EU immigration 10.09.2017

The UK could bring in tough new controls on migration from the EU without actually having to leave the bloc, former Prime Minister Tony Blair says. Concerns over immigration were cited by many who voted for Brexit.

ARCHIV 29.01.2010 ++++++++++++ Britain's former prime minister Tony Blair is being questioned in public for the first time about his decision to take the UK to war against Iraq in London, Britain, 29 January 2010. He will be quizzed by the Iraq war inquiry for six hours on the build-up to the 2003 invasion and is expected to give a spirited defence of his actions. Controversial government dossiers justifying action will be discussed. EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES (BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE) |EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES (BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ (c) picture-alliance/dpa/Iraqinquiry.org

UK High Court rules that Tony Blair should not be proscuted for Iraq war 31.07.2017

A court in London has found that former Prime Minister Tony Blair cannot be prosecuted under English law for his role in the 2003 Iraq war. The ruling comes after a former Iraqi general tried to have Blair put on trial.
Show more articles