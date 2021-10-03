Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Tony Blair is a British politician. He lead the Labour Party from 1994 to 2007 and was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1997 to 2007.
Under Blair, Labour launched the "New Labour" movement to reflect a shift towards a more centrist, market-friendly approach. As Prime Minister, he helped negotiate peace in Northern Ireland. He received harsh criticism for involving the UK in the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan. This page is an automatic compilation of DW content.
Speaking with DW in Davos, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has called a new vote "the sensible thing in this situation." He said a "no-deal Brexit would be catastrophic for everyone."
A court in London has found that former Prime Minister Tony Blair cannot be prosecuted under English law for his role in the 2003 Iraq war. The ruling comes after a former Iraqi general tried to have Blair put on trial.