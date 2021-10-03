Tony Blair is a British politician. He lead the Labour Party from 1994 to 2007 and was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1997 to 2007.

Under Blair, Labour launched the "New Labour" movement to reflect a shift towards a more centrist, market-friendly approach. As Prime Minister, he helped negotiate peace in Northern Ireland. He received harsh criticism for involving the UK in the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan. This page is an automatic compilation of DW content.