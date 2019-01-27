Brexit: UK parliament sends Theresa May back to Brussels — how it happened

MPs have demanded that Prime Minister Theresa May renegotiate her Brexit deal's controversial Northern Irish backstop with the European Union.

Brussels, however, has insisted it will not reopen talks to amend the draft deal, which has already been signed off by the other 27 EU member states.

MPs also backed a separate amendment calling on the government to avoid a no-deal Brexit on March 29.

Read more: As UK's EU withdrawal nears, Germany steps up Brexit prep

All updates in Central European Time (CET)

23:59 The Irish government said the draft deal "is not open for renegotiation" despite May's demands. "The agreement is a carefully negotiated compromise, which balances the UK position on customs and the single market with avoiding a hard border and protecting the integrity of the EU customs union and single market."

23:37 The British pound tumbled against the euro and dollar following the parliamentary session. The pound was at €1.14 and $1.30 on Tuesday evening, down roughly 0.7 percent compared to the day before.

Read more: Emotions run high as Brexit closes in

23:23 A US lawmaker has chimed in from the other side of the Atlantic. Brendan Boyle, a Democrat of Irish descent who represents Pennsylvania, said: "After agreeing to the Irish backstop, Theresa May's government has now reneged on it. Why would anyone negotiate with her now?"

23:20 Helen McEntee, Ireland's European Affairs minister, said May's demands for binding changes to a draft Brexit deal backed by the EU amounts to reneging on the British government's commitments during negotiations.

"It's exasperating at this stage because this is a deal which was negotiated with the UK, by the UK, signed off by the UK and the prime minister — and now it looks as though this evening, essentially, there is a row-back and a reneging on the commitments that were made," McEntee told Irish broadcaster RTE.

Read more: Why is the Irish backstop so controversial?

23:13 London Mayor Sadiq Khan called for a second referendum, saying: "It's time to give the public the final say on Brexit — with the option to stay in the EU. He argued that sending May back renegotiate a deal is pointless because "the EU has already said they will not do" so.

22:53 The deputy leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives (CDU/CSU) has said Britain's behavior is "damaging" trust between London and Brussels. "May is mistaken if she places her hope on fresh negotiations," Katja Leikert said.

22:50 French President Emmanuel Macron dismissed fresh negotiations over the Irish backstop. France, he said, would start stepping up preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

22:10 Theresa May's spokesman has said British lawmakers sent the EU a clear signal about what it needs to accept to avoid a no-deal Brexit. "Tonight parliament has sent a clear message that there is a

way forward to secure this deal if we are able to secure changes in relation to the backstop," he said.

22:04 The Irish government has also ruled out renegotiating the backstop arrangement in the Brexit deal.

Northern Ireland's changing border The Irish Free State Britain's response to Irish demands for independence was devolution within the UK, or home rule. Pro-British Unionists didn't want to be governed by Dublin, so two parliaments were set up, for Northern and Southern Ireland. However, nationalists still pushed for full independence and in 1922 Southern Ireland was superseded by the Irish Free State as enshrined in the Anglo-Irish Treaty (pictured).

Northern Ireland's changing border The Six Counties Northern Ireland had been carved in a way that allowed Protestant loyalists to stay in control, but also ensure the region was large enough to be viable. It included four majority-Protestant counties in the ancient province of Ulster, as well as the two Catholic nationalist counties. Three of Ulster's counties — Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan — were placed on the Southern Ireland side of the border.

Northern Ireland's changing border No laughing matter? Involving members of the British, Irish and devolved Belfast governments, a 1924-25 boundary commission looked at the whether the border should stay where it was. It broadly remained in the same place, often cutting through communities across its 310 miles. The Spike Milligan novel "Puckoon," made into a film (above), charted the problems brought to a fictional Irish village divided by the border.

Northern Ireland's changing border Roadside customs checks The new border's checkpoints initially regulated the movement of certain goods, with movement of people being free. However, the Anglo-Irish Trade War of the 1930s saw tariffs imposed on foods and later coal and steel. The dispute ended in 1936, but Ireland still pursued protectionist policies into the 1950s. Customs stayed in place until the advent of the EU Single Market in 1993.

Northern Ireland's changing border Bloody legacy With an escalation in fighting in Northern Ireland in 1969, British troops were sent to the province, fueling nationalist resentment. The border was heavily guarded to stop weapons smuggling from the Republic. The South Armagh stretch was particularly notorious. The Irish Republican Army's South Armagh Brigade is thought to have killed about 165 British troops and police from 1970 to 1997.

Northern Ireland's changing border South of the Border The border was also policed by the Republic of Ireland's security forces, who intensified their anti-terror efforts in the late 1970s. They worked with the British, but the working relationship was not an easy one. To communicate with Irish counterparts, British troops at one time had to speak to the Northern Irish police, who would contact the Irish police, who would then call the Irish army.

Northern Ireland's changing border Watchtowers and rifle sights Despite the end of customs in 1993, the threat of terror still loomed and the border remained militarized, with watchtowers and soldiers. After the 1998 Good Friday Agreement — which brought back devolved government to Northern Ireland and sought to address issues such as policing and paramilitarism — the IRA eventually halted its campaign of violence as border security disappeared.

Northern Ireland's changing border Barely noticeable The border today is as invisible as it has ever been, with free movement of traffic between the Republic and the North. The picture shows two policemen, one British, one Irish, watching as a foreign leg of the 2014 Giro d'Italia crosses the border in Armagh.

Northern Ireland's changing border Anything to declare? There are fears that Brexit would make a hard border necessary, given that Britain appears set to leave the EU Customs Union and Single Market. The border issue is one of three conditions laid out by the EU for trade talks to begin. Brussels says there must be no hard border. Campaigners, like those pictured above, have sought to remind the public of what such a frontier would look like. Author: Richard Connor



21:57 A spokesman for the president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, has rejected any renegotiation of the existing Brexit deal. "The Withdrawal agreement is and remains the best and only way to ensure an orderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union," the spokesman said.

21:40 MPs have approved Graham Brady's Amendment N, 317-301. The motion, which was also supported by Brexit hard-liner European Research Group (ERG), instructs May to return to Brussels to reopen negotiations over the Irish backstop — something the EU has so far ruled out.

21:30 MPs are now voting on the seventh and final amendment, which is endorsed by Theresa May and also likely to pass. Conservative MP Graham Brady's Amendment N calls for the backstop to be replaced with alternative arrangements to avoid a hard border in Ireland and says parliament would support May's Brexit deal if this change were made.

21:27 Amendment I is the first to be approved by MPs. The 318-310 vote is a defeat for Theresa May who maintains the only way to take a no-deal Brexit off the table is to vote in favor of an agreement with the EU. The non-binding motion calls on the government to rule out leaving the EU on March 29 without a deal.

21:09 MPs have voted on five amendments and Amendment J is the fifth to fall. 322-290. Two more left to vote on, the first of which has been proposed by Conservative MP Caroline Spelman and supported by lawmakers from most political parties: Amendment I seeks to rule out a no-deal Brexit.

20:55 MPs vote against Cooper's Amendment B 321-298, a victory for Prime Minister Theresa May who opposed the plan. Next up is Amendment J, which also seeks an extension to the Article 50 deadline of March 29.

MPs vote against Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper's proposal to delay Brexit

20:42 Dominic Grieve's amendment is rejected 321-301. MPs and are now focusing on Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper's key proposal, Amendment B. It requires the government to make time for legislation giving Theresa May until February 26 to get a deal approved, otherwise Brexit would be postponed until December 31.

20:37 MPs overwhelmingly reject Ian Blackford's amendment 327-39 and will now consider Amendment G. Proposed by Conservative MP Dominic Grieve, it demands that lawmakers are given six days to propose their own debates on Brexit. Any proposals approved by parliament on those days would not be binding on the government but would be politically difficult to ignore.

MPs reject Jeremy Corbyn's motion that would have called for the UK to remain in a permanent EU customs union

20:13 MPs vote to reject Jeremy Corbyn's Amendment A 327-296 and will next vote on Amendment O put forward by the Westminster leader of the Scottish National Party, Ian Blackford. It calls on the government to seek an extension to Article 50 and rule out a no-deal Brexit. It also demands that Scotland — which voted in favor of remaining in the EU — should not be taken out of the bloc against its will.

20:02 Lawmakers are voting on Amendment A proposed by opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, which requires parliament to consider alternative options to prevent a no deal exit, including seeking a permanent customs union with the EU and holding a second referendum.

20:00 The Brexit hard-liner European Research Group (ERG) says it has collectively agreed to support the Brady amendment. "We have collectively agreed to support Brady on the basis of the prime minister's promises, especially as regards reopening the Withdrawal Agreement, and that the backstop is only the worst problem," said Conservative MP and ERG deputy chairman, Steve Baker.

19:45 MPs will shortly begin voting on seven non-binding amendments. The one to watch is Amendment N, proposed by senior Conservative lawmaker Graham Brady and endorsed by Theresa May. It would commit the government to renegotiating the so-called backstop, a kind of insurance policy aimed at preventing a hard border in Ireland.

Also worth keeping an eye on is Amendment B from Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper, which gives May until February 26 to get a deal approved, otherwise Brexit would be postponed until December 31.

An anti-Brexit demonstrator protests outside the Houses of Parliament, in Westminster, London

19:20 French President Emmanuel echoes the EU's Brexit position, saying the existing deal is the "best possible" and "not renegotiable," reports Agence France-Presse news agency.

18:30 Nigel Dodds, deputy leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), says his party will support the amendment authored by senior Conservative lawmaker Graham Brady and endorsed by Theresa May. It calls for the backstop to be replaced with alternative arrangements to avoid a hard border in Ireland.

17:40 Ireland's prime minister, Leo Varadkar, says he will speak with May after tonight's voting in Westminster to see "what the next steps are," reported Irish public broadcaster RTE.

17:30 The European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties has unanimously backed draft rules to waive visa requirements for UK nationals entering the EU for stays of up to 90 days following Brexit. The exemption does not provide for the right to work in the bloc. The draft specifically states that the waiver will be granted on the basis of reciprocity.

17:20 Britain's National Health Service says it has cancelled blood donation sessions at the port towns of Dover and Folkestown for two weeks before and six weeks after Brexit over possible disruption caused by potential issues in other freight ports, including Calais, France.

17.05 Ireland's Department of Finance has outlined what tariffs the World Trade Organization (WTO) would apply to UK exports to the EU. Meat prices would be subject to tariffs of an average of 50 percent, noted Gavan Reilly.

17.00 Theresa May spoke to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker before addressing parliament earlier this afternoon, according to Reuters news agency. The call was confirmed by her spokesman, who did not discuss what was said.

16:42 Manfred Weber, the parliamentary leader of the conservative European People's Party, says the existing Brexit deal is a "compromise between many interests."

Weber says that "if there is now a unilateral attempt to reopen the agreement, the consequence will be that not just the backstop has to be renegotiated — then the Gibraltar question, the question of how much money Britain has to pay for exiting, the question of citizens' rights will have to be renegotiated."

Watch video 03:01 Now live 03:01 mins. 'No room for maneuver' on Brexit deal

16:25 Ireland's finance minister warns of a shrinking Irish economy, increased unemployment and deteriorated public finances in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

16:20 The European Union will not reopen the Brexit agreement with Britain, according to a diplomat from the bloc cited by Reuters news agency. The comments were reportedly made after May said there would have to be "significant" change to her deal to win parliament's support.

16:15 Labour MP Pat McFadden tweets that Theresa May is appealing to parliament to "drive a coach and horses through the deal she spent two years concluding."

16:10 A no-deal Brexit would weaken British and European economies, warns the US Director of National Intelligence. "This would cause economic disruptions that could substantially weaken the UK and Europe," Dan Coats tells a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "worldwide threats."

15:45 Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn tells lawmakers there is no chance the government will pass all legislation needed in time for a March 29 exit from the European Union. He says it is "inevitable" that it will have to delay Brexit. He said the first duty is to block a no-deal Brexit.

15:40 Conservative MP Steve Double confirms he will be supporting the prime minister and voting for the Brady proposal (See: Amendment N below).

15:00 Seven amendments have been chosen for debate this afternoon:

Amendment A: Proposed by opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, it requires parliament to consider alternative options to prevent a no deal exit, including seeking a permanent customs union with the EU and holding a second referendum.

Amendment O: Put forward by the Westminster leader of the Scottish National Party, Ian Blackford, it calls on the government to seek an extension to Article 50 and rule out a no-deal Brexit. It also demands that Scotland — which voted in favor of remaining in the EU — should not be taken out of the bloc against its will.

Amendment G: Proposed by Conservative MP Dominic Grieve. It demands that lawmakers are given six days to propose their own debates on Brexit. Any proposals approved by parliament on those days would not be binding on the government but would be politically difficult to ignore.

Amendment B: Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper's proposal requires the government to make time for legislation giving May until February 26 to get a deal approved, otherwise Brexit would be postponed until December 31.

Amendment J: Proposed by lawmakers from Labour, May's Conservative Party and the Liberal Democrats, this calls on the government to request an extension to the Article 50 deadline if a deal has not been approved by February 26.

Amendment I: Put forward by Conservative MP Caroline Spelman and supported by lawmakers from most political parties, it seeks to rule out a no-deal Brexit.

Amendment N: Theresa May has asked her MPs to support this proposal — authored by senior Conservative lawmaker Graham Brady — which calls for the backstop to be replaced with alternative arrangements to avoid a hard border in Ireland and says parliament would support May's Brexit deal if this change were made.

14:50 Theresa May tells the UK parliament there's a "willingness" on the EU side to "agree a deal," but that MPs must state clearly what they want. "That is an opportunity we have today," she adds.

ls, amp, kw/aw,se (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Beyond Brexit: Why we love the British We love the Royals Queen Elizabeth II is Britain's longest reigning monarch. She has been Queen since 1952 and has come to symbolize continuity and stability, tradition and self-discipline. Walking two steps behind her is usually the love of her life, her husband Prince Philip. This year she turned 93, and he is 98.

Beyond Brexit: Why we love the British We love pop music from Britain The Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Ron Wood pose at Havana Airport in Cuba. The veteran British band performed there for the first time on March 24, 2016 — writing music history.

Beyond Brexit: Why we love the British We love the British capital and its sights Tower Bridge in the center of London has been one of the city's most famous landmarks since 1894. London is among Europe's most popular travel destinations, drawing more than 30 million tourists each year.

Beyond Brexit: Why we love the British We love British writers and the protagonists of their books The adventures of the young wizard invented by J. K. Rowling have found fans all over the world. This picture shows Harry Potter, played by Daniel Radcliffe, in his second year of training at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Beyond Brexit: Why we love the British We love beautiful British models Naomi Campbell has been a key face in the international fashion business for almost three decades. Born in London, she was the first black model to be shown on the cover of French edition of Vogue magazine. She was one of the six models of the 1990s to be declared supermodels.

Beyond Brexit: Why we love the British We love British humor Few people can make us laugh like Rowan Atkinson, alias Mr. Bean, does. The Mr. Bean comedy series was produced from 1989 to 1995 and has a cult following.

Beyond Brexit: Why we love the British We love Britain's great gardens and parks Kew Gardens in southwestern London are one of the world's oldest botanic gardens. The British are famous for their gardening skills and are regarded as experts in cultivating immaculate lawns. Arguably, no other country in Europe has such lovely gardens.

Beyond Brexit: Why we love the British We love British style The focus is not on speed, but on elegance and class. The famous British understatement is also evident in Britain's luxury cars, like the Rolls-Royce. The company was bought by Germans, but it remains a British classic.

Beyond Brexit: Why we love the British We love their somewhat strange taste There are certainly other European countries that are more famous for their cuisine. But if the British don't leave us, we'll never complain about their warm beer or lamb with mint sauce again. We promise!

Beyond Brexit: Why we love the British We love their traditions The British taught us how enjoyable sightseeing can be. London's double-decker buses are more than a means of transportation. They still characterize the appearance of the British metropolis on the Thames.



Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.