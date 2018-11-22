 Threatening Brexit ′veto,′ Spain demands written commitment from UK on Gibraltar | News | DW | 23.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Threatening Brexit 'veto,' Spain demands written commitment from UK on Gibraltar

EU leaders are set to sign off on the exit deal for the UK at the weekend. But Spain wants a commitment in writing from London ahead of the summit.

Gibraltar has a population of 30,000 people and a number of monkeys

The government in Madrid has insisted it will not allow the disputed territory of Gibraltar to be affected by agreements made in the Brexit talks between the UK and Brussels without its consent. Madrid wants guarantees that it alone can decide on the future of Gibraltar in direct talks with Britain.

On Friday, Spanish Secretary of State for the European Union Luis Marco Aguiriano said his government wanted a commitment in writing from the UK on clarifications on the status of Gibraltar in the Brexit agreement, so it would not have to vote against the final deal.

A government source said later its demands should be guaranteed in the Brexit treaty and not just in an accompanying political declaration. 

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will not decide on his attendance of Sunday's Brexit exit signing summit with other EU leaders in Brussels until he has seen the written promise, a senior official told reporters on Friday.

"We have demanded that it be published by the British authorities before the European Council on Sunday," Aguiriano Nalda said, adding that Madrid must approve any post-Brexit deal with the EU that involves Gibraltar.

The UK has been accused of introducing a clause into the withdrawal agreement that Gibraltar would be covered by any future trade agreement it made with the EU. "We want a deal that works for the whole UK family, and that includes Gibraltar," Prime Minister Theresa May told parliament this week.

Infrographic Map Gibraltar EN

Veto threat

Late on Thursday night, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on Twitter: "After my conversation with Theresa May, our positions remain far away. My Government will always defend the interests of Spain. If there are no changes, we will veto Brexit."

While Madrid does not legally have a veto over the Brexit deal, it is unlikely the other EU member states would want to adopt the agreement at their meeting on Sunday without Spain's support.

Again on Friday, a Spanish government source told Reuters: "We don't have enough guarantees on Gibraltar and the future relationship with the EU, and our veto to the Brexit deal and the political declaration remains."

Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said on Friday he had been talking to the Spanish government and had reached agreement over its place in the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

The headland on Spain's south coast has been a British Overseas Territory since 1713 but Spain has long claimed sovereignty.

Gibraltarians voted 96 percent in favor of staying in the EU in the 2016 referendum. They also voted overwhelmingly against Spanish and later against joint UK-Spanish control in a pair of plebiscites in 1967 and 2002.

jm/msh (Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Spain threatens to vote No on Brexit deal over Gibraltar

Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez said that Madrid cannot approve the deal unless changes regarding Gibraltar are made. All 27 remaining EU leaders must approve the 585-page exit. (20.11.2018)  

May tells Tusk that UK will not budge on Gibraltar during Brexit talks

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has ruled out any negotiations over Gibraltar's sovereignty. May and European Council President Donald Tusk have held their first face-to-face talks since the UK triggered Brexit last week. (06.04.2017)  

Gibraltar between rock and a hard place on Brexit

EU-enthusiastic Gibraltar is preparing to face hardships in the wake of Brexit. The UK overseas territory feels betrayed by Brussels. (09.05.2017)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Gibraltar's rocky Brexit problem  

Related content

Gibraltar

Spain threatens to vote No on Brexit deal over Gibraltar 20.11.2018

Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez said that Madrid cannot approve the deal unless changes regarding Gibraltar are made. All 27 remaining EU leaders must approve the 585-page exit.

Brüssel Theresa May, Premierministerin Großbritannien & Jean-Claude Juncker

Brexit: No breakthrough after Theresa May meets Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels 21.11.2018

Time is running out for London and Brussels to agree on the terms of Britain's exit from the EU and their post-Brexit relationship. The EU said they "made progress" toward that goal at a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday.

Brüssel Flaggen Treffen May & Juncker

EU, UK agree to 'ambitious' post-Brexit ties 22.11.2018

Negotiators from the EU and Britain have worked out details of a future trade relationship for leaders to assess. German Chancellor Angela Merkel was cautiously optimistic about the state of the negotiations.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 