 Brexit deal: EU bids sad farewell to United Kingdom

Europe

Brexit deal: EU bids sad farewell to United Kingdom

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called the EU-Brexit deal a 'diplomatic work of art,' while UK Prime Minister Theresa May is ready to fight for it back at home. Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels.

EU special session on Brexit in Brussels (Reuters/O. Hoslet)

“It is a sad day," EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said during the two-hour special meeting of the European Council. “It is no reason to celebrate when a country leaves the EU. It is a tragedy."

The Brexit deal to end the UK's 46-year membership in the EU was agreed to unanimously by the EU's 27 member states. The end of 21 months of tough negotiation left no one in a party mood. "This is not about who won or lost," European Council President Donald Tusk said ahead of the meeting.

In a press conference afterwards, Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke of mixed feelings. "It brings sadness, but also a bit of relief," she said, calling the deal an unprecedented "diplomatic work of art" that manages to accommodate everyone's interests. It was "no time for champagne," said European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, because a separation "is never easy."

Read more: No-deal Brexit fears on minds of German manufacturers

Donald Tusk and Theresa May (Reuters/O. Hoslet)

Presenting a united front on the Brexit deal: Donald Tusk and Theresa May

May set for battle in Westminster

The UK side did not reflect the mournful attitudes. The deal “sets us on course for a future of opportunity and prosperity," Prime Minister Theresa May said, promising advantageous trade deals around the world, and more money to spend on domestic issues like healthcare. “We will take back control.”

The UK Parliament is likely to vote on the deal before Christmas, which will not be easy for May to win. "This is the best deal," she insisted, adding she "looks forward" to campaigning for it. But with bitter criticism back at home and no chance of renegotiations, she declined to say if she would resign should the deal not pass parliament. "This is not about me."

UK Prime Minister Theresa May at a special Brexit meeting in Brussels (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

An increasingly embattled PM May promised a rosy future for the UK outside the EU

Remaining would be better

"The best for Ireland and Great Britain would be to remain in the EU, the single market and the customs union," said Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. His is the only EU country to share a land border with the UK, for which a "backstop" has been agreed to, final deal or not. The deal would keep the border open between the Republic of Ireland, an EU member, and Northern Ireland, which as part of the UK is set to leave the EU on March 29, 2019.

That backstop has been the repeated sticking point in negotiations. Brexit hardliners in May's conservative government have rejected any exception for the intra-Irish border, saying it would keep the entire United Kingdom stuck under EU customs rules for an indefinite period of time. The EU has refused to reinstate a hard border, given the risk that poses to the Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of deadly conflict between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Watch video 02:12
Now live
02:12 mins.

EU agrees on divorce deal for Britain’s departure

Negotiations through 2020

The deal the 27 EU member states have now approved would see to an orderly divorce. Otherwise, a hard or no-deal Brexit could have chaotic consequences for trade, travel and business on both sides of the English Channel. A trade deal between the EU and UK may not happen until the end of 2020, skeptical EU diplomats said. Those negotiations would begin once the UK officially leaves the EU in March. The transition period to follow could be extended up to two years.

"Today's agreement is just another necessary step along an unprecedented path to build trust," said Michel Barnier, the EU's Brexit negotiator.

Fishing policy and the status of Gibraltar are additional points of contention, especially with France and Spain, respectively. Spain wants a final say over post-Brexit relations with the rocky outcrop adjoined to its southern coast that is controlled by Britain and voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU.

Read more: Gibraltar dispute shows the absurdity of Brexit

Watch video 03:08
Now live
03:08 mins.

Theresa May’s political survival hinges on Brexit draft

UK Parliament is the real hurdle

May faces the real possibility of the deal now being struck down by her own parliament. She currently lacks the votes, and her conservative party's junior coalition partner, the Democratic Unionist Party from Northern Ireland, has expressed its opposition to the deal and is threatening to bring the government down for it.

"This is the best deal for the UK, the best deal for Europe, this is the only deal possible," Jean-Claude Juncker said. Officially, EU diplomats have said there will be no further negotiations, although some have suggested a degree of additional flexibility.

"Of course the EU will negotiate until the last minute because we don't want to be responsible for a hard Brexit without any deal," one EU official said. "It's the British who say when it's done."  

  • British Prime Minister David Cameron hugs his wife, Samantha, and family in front of 10 Downing Street.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2016: 'The will of the British people'

    After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the 'will of the British people' and resigned the following morning.

  • Theresa May visits the British Queen in Buckingham Palace to become prime minister.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit'

    The former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

  • British ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, hands over letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk on Britain triggering Article 50 to leave the EU.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2017: 'We already miss you'

    May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

  • British Brexit Secretary David Davis meets EU Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Brussels for the first round of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2017: And they're off!

    British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline splits talks into two phases. The first settles the terms of Britain's exit and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

  • EU and British negotiating teams meet in Brussels for round 2 of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July-October 2017: Money, rights, and Ireland

    The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens, and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

  • Stock photo of euros in a hand (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    November 2017: May pays out?

    Progress appeared to have been made after round six in early November with Britain reportedly agreeing to pay up to £50 billion (€57 billion/$68 billion) for the "divorce bill." May had earlier said she was only willing to pay €20 billion, while the EU had calculated some €60 billion euros. Reports of Britain's concession sparked outrage among pro-Brexit politicians and media outlets.

  • EU leaders' summit Brussels | Donald Tusk (picture-alliance/AP Photo/dpa/O. Matthys)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    December 2017: Green light for phase 2

    Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase 2. Talks will now focus on a transition period and the future trading relationship between the two sides. While the Britain's Theresa May expressed her delight, European Council President Donald Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks will be "dramatically difficult."

    Author: Alexander Pearson


