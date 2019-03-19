 Donald Tusk welcomes push for Brexit extension, with a key condition | News | DW | 20.03.2019

News

Donald Tusk welcomes push for Brexit extension, with a key condition

The European Council president says the UK Parliament would need to approve the withdrawal agreement reached by Brussels and Westminster to secure a short extension to the Brexit process.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk delivers a statement on Brexit ahead of the EU summit in Brussels

President of the European Council Donald Tusk said on Wednesday an extension of the Article 50 process is possible if the UK votes to approve the twice-rejected Brexit deal.

I believe that a short extension will be possible. But it will be conditional on a positive on the withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons," Tusk said in a press conference.

"Although Brexit fatigue is increasingly visible and justified we can not give up seeking, until the very last moment, a positive solution.

"We have reacted with patience and goodwill to numerous turns of events and I am confident now we will not lack the patience and goodwill [at] this most critical point in this process."

Read more: British PM Theresa May requests Brexit extension to June 30

Watch video 02:06

Brexit chaos increases just 10 days before exit date

Deal will not be renegotiated

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday asked the EU to delay Brexit until June 30. The European Council is meeting on Thursday and Friday and will likely vote on whether to accept an extension.

If an extension is not granted, Britain will leave the bloc on March 29.

Read more: Theresa May to UK MPs — Back my Brexit deal or face EU elections

The UK parliament has already rejected the hard-fought deal, and May faces legal hurdles to secure a third vote on the matter. Centuries-old parliamentary rules require May to significantly alter the vote before it can proceed. Whether an EU guarantee to allow an extension in the event of it passing is sufficient remains unclear.

Tusk said on Wednesday that the EU will not be renegotiating the deal, which took 18 months to finalize.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert earlier told reporters in Berlin: "We welcome the fact that there is now a clear request from Britain," adding a no-deal Brexit "would be in no one's interest." French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was unequivocal on his country's position: "The purpose of the delay is to finalize the ratification of the deal already negotiated" and the deal "won't be renegotiated."

The most recent attempt to push the agreement through parliament failed by a margin of 149 votes. May would need to either convince her entire party plus Northern Ireland's DUP to support the deal, or she would need to convince several dozen opposition MPs to defy their own parties and support it.

British press reported that May will on Wednesday evening meet with opposition leaders and later a key group of Brexiteers.

Watch video 00:48

Bercow: 'No third Brexit vote without changes'

