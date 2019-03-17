 EU leaders need a concrete plan from the UK on Brexit extension | News | DW | 19.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

EU leaders need a concrete plan from the UK on Brexit extension

EU politicians have demanded "clear and precise" Brexit proposals from Theresa May ahead of a crucial summit. EU negotiator Michel Barnier has said May must choose between a long and short extension.

Watch video 02:06

Brexit chaos increases just 10 days before exit date

The European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned on Tuesday that any long Brexit delay would pile on economic and political costs for the bloc.

Barnier asked if any potential postponement of the UK's departure date of March 29 would be useful. "We cannot prolong uncertainty without having a good reason for it," Barnier told reporters on Tuesday, 10 days before Brexit day as it stands in UK law.

Delay? Perhaps, but for what?

"EU leaders will need a concrete plan from the UK in order to be able to make an informed decision," Barnier said.

May's spokesman said the PM would write to European Council President Donald Tusk ahead of an EU leaders' summit on Thursday with a plan for delaying Brexit, but he did not provide specifics.

EU diplomats have expressed concern that delaying without a plan could succeed only in "prolonging the agony" of the current deadlock in the House of Commons.

May had been hoping to win over her opponents in Parliament and get her deal approved before the summit. But that plan was stymied on Monday when House of Commons speaker John Bercow ruled that she couldn't ask politicians to vote on the same divorce deal they had already rejected twice, at least not without substantive changes to the proposal.

Read more: Is the EU willing to grant an Article 50 extension?

Growing impatience

"The clock is ticking and time is running out and we are really exhausted by these negotiations," German EU Affairs Minister Michael Roth told journalists. He said that, in Germany's view, the EU cannot grant an extension without "clear and precise proposals" from London.

"It's not just a game. It's an extremely serious situation," he added, saying that the mood among member states was "very bad."

Read more: EU leaders seek clarity from UK before possible Brexit delay

Watch video 00:48

Bercow: 'No third Brexit vote without changes'

EU: Tell us what you want from Brexit

With 10 days to go before the scheduled Brexit date, May's options are limited. A third vote on the existing deal is by no means impossible, but has been made far trickier after House Speaker Bercow's intervention on Monday. Another potential solution could be to request a lengthy delay from the bloc and convince Parliament to approve a different deal. Other alternatives include Britain crashing out of the EU without a deal — which would disrupt business across the bloc — or even a second Brexit referendum down the track. 

A spokesman for the European Commission, the EU's executive, said the EU expected swift information from Britain on how it wishes to proceed.

"It will be for the Prime Minister and Her Majesty's Government to decide on the next steps and then to inform us accordingly and swiftly," spokesman Margaritis Schinas said.

French EU Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau echoed those comments, saying the time for a decision had come: "We are approaching this with goodwill. But we also have other issues to deal with and we have fellow citizens and businesses for whom the uncertainty is unbearable."

Read more: Brexit: What Europe wants

  • British Prime Minister David Cameron hugs his wife, Samantha, and family in front of 10 Downing Street.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2016: 'The will of the British people'

    After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the "will of the British people" and resigned the following morning.

  • Theresa May visits the British Queen in Buckingham Palace to become prime minister.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit'

    Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the Remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

  • British ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, hands over letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk on Britain triggering Article 50 to leave the EU.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2017: 'We already miss you'

    May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

  • British Brexit Secretary David Davis meets EU Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Brussels for the first round of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2017: And they're off!

    British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first would settle the terms of Britain's exit, and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

  • EU and British negotiating teams meet in Brussels for round 2 of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July-October 2017: Money, rights and Ireland

    The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

  • Stock photo of euros in a hand (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    November 2017: May pays out?

    Progress appeared to have been made after round six in early November with Britain reportedly agreeing to pay up to £50 billion (€57 billion/$68 billion) for the "divorce bill." May had earlier said she was only willing to pay €20 billion, while the EU had calculated some €60 billion euros. Reports of Britain's concession sparked outrage among pro-Brexit politicians and media outlets.

  • EU leaders' summit Brussels | Donald Tusk (picture-alliance/AP Photo/dpa/O. Matthys)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    December 2017: Go-ahead for phase 2

    Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase two issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

  • Boris Johnson and David Davis (picture-alliance/empics/G. Fuller)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2018: Johnson, Davis resign

    British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, who resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

  • UK Theresa May (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    September 2018: No cherries for Britain

    May's Chequers proposal did not go down well with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, captioning a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

  • Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker shake hands in Brussels (Getty Images/AFP/E. Dunand)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels

    EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft had been widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets British Prime Minister Theresa May upon May's arrival for talks at the Chancellery on December 11, 2018 in Berlin, Germany (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    December 2018: May survives rebellion

    In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.

  • Prime Minister Theresa May addresses Parliament

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    January 2019: Agreement voted down

    The UK Parliament voted 432 to 202 against May's Brexit deal on January 16. In response to the result, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested the only solution was for the UK to stay in the EU. Meanwhile, Britain's Labour Party called for a no-confidence vote in the prime minister, her second leadership challenge in as many months.

  • Theresa May in London on March 12 (picture alliance/AP Photo/T. Ireland)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2019: Second defeat for May's deal

    May tried to get legal changes to the deal's so-called Irish backstop in the weeks that followed. She eventually got assurances that the UK could suspend the backstop under certain circumstances. But on March 12, Parliament voted against the revised Brexit deal by 391 to 242. EU leaders warned the vote increased the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit. Two days later, MPs voted to delay Brexit.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


Merkel to 'fight to the last hour'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was prepared to struggle until the last possible moment to secure an orderly exit for Britain, saying a no-deal divorce would be detrimental to all sides.

"I will fight to the last hour of the deadline on March 29 for an orderly exit [of Britain from the European Union]," she told a conference in Berlin. "We don't have a lot of time for it but still have a few days."

When asked if she would be prepared to grant Britain an extension, Merkel replied that she wanted to have good relations with London after Brexit, and that EU leaders would "try to react" to whatever May proposes.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stressed that he would rather give the UK more time to find a solution than end up with a no-deal scenario: "If more time is needed, it's always better to do another round than a no-deal Brexit," Maas told a news conference in Helsinki.

Watch video 02:38

MEP Manfred Weber: 'Hard Brexit is closer than ever'

kw,nm/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

EU leaders seek clarity from UK before possible Brexit delay

European Union leaders say if Theresa May's Brexit deal is rejected again, a clearer plan must be put forward. The UK is seeking a three-month extension to the current March 29 deadline in order to come to an agreement. (16.03.2019)  

Brexit: Is the EU willing to grant an Article 50 extension?

Many British lawmakers appear ready to ask the EU for an extension to the Brexit process instead of exiting without a deal on March 29. But would the EU agree to delay the divorce? (14.03.2019)  

Theresa May to UK MPs — Back my Brexit deal or face EU elections

British Prime Minister Theresa May has warned MPs to approve her Brexit deal on the third attempt or face delays in leaving the EU. One of her ministers says a "significant number" of colleagues now support the plan. (17.03.2019)  

Brexit: What Europe wants

The EU's preferred option is for Britain to stay. Failing that, Brussels would like the UK to remain as close as possible. For now, though, Europe's leaders just want some clarity on what the British government wants. (21.01.2019)  

UK art world prepares for no-deal Brexit

With the March 29, 2019 deadline looming, art institutions and galleries across Britain are preparing for Brexit by shipping works to and from the European Union in advance. (18.03.2019)  

UK speaker blocks third vote on Brexit deal

Theresa May's plans for a third vote on her Brexit deal may have been scuttled. House of Commons speaker John Bercow has warned he may invoke a rule dating back to the 1600s to stop her. (18.03.2019)  

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

Britain shocked the world when it voted to leave the European Union on June 24, 2016. DW traces the major events that have defined Brexit so far. (09.03.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Brexit chaos increases just 10 days before exit date  

Bercow: 'No third Brexit vote without changes'  

MEP Manfred Weber: 'Hard Brexit is closer than ever'  

Related content

England, London: Theresa May

Theresa May to UK MPs — Back my Brexit deal or face EU elections 17.03.2019

British Prime Minister Theresa May has warned MPs to approve her Brexit deal on the third attempt or face delays in leaving the EU. One of her ministers says a "significant number" of colleagues now support the plan.

Großbritannien Houses of Parliament in London | EU-Flagge, zerknüllt

EU leaders seek clarity from UK before possible Brexit delay 15.03.2019

European Union leaders say if Theresa May's Brexit deal is rejected again, a clearer plan must be put forward. The UK is seeking a three-month extension to the current March 29 deadline in order to come to an agreement.

Belgien May trifft Juncker auf Suche nach Brexit-Durchbruch in Brüssel

Brexit vote: European Union closes ranks in response 13.03.2019

The European Union presented a unified front after UK lawmakers snubbed concessions and voted down a Brexit deal. Bloc leaders said the UK must justify itself if it wants an extension.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  