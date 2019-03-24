 Brexit: British PM May says no support for third vote on withdrawal deal | News | DW | 25.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Brexit: British PM May says no support for third vote on withdrawal deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May says she is still trying to build support for her Brexit deal, which has twice failed in Parliament.

Theresa May (picture-alliance/dpa/empics/PA Wire/House of Commons)

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday conceded that she did not have enough support to present her divorce deal from the EU for a new vote in Parliament.

"As things stand, there is still not sufficient support in the House to bring back the deal for a third meaningful vote," May said. She said, however, that she hoped this could change later in the week.

The deal would need to be passed by Parliament this week if Britain is to meet a new May 22 deadline.

Read more: Brexit: In multicultural east London, locals look to future with fear

What did May say?

  • she is still attempting to bring lawmakers behind her plan
  • it is important for Parliament to abide by 2016 Brexit referendum result rather than to mull a second referendum
  • she is skeptical about holding nonbinding votes on alternative Brexit plans
  • her government is continuing to plan for a no-deal Brexit
  • she will not lead Britain out of the EU without a deal unless Parliament votes for this option
    Watch video 00:48

    Tusk: The fate of Brexit is in the hands of our British friends

What is the current situation on Brexit?

  • a deal for leaving the bloc negotiated between May and EU leaders has twice failed to win parliamentary support
  • the EU agreed last week to extend a March 29 deadline, giving Britain until April 12 to decide on what kind of a Brexit it wants if the deal does not pass Parliament and until May 22 if it does
  • hundreds of thousands marched through London on Saturday calling for a second referendum

Read more: EU offers UK Brexit extension options, initially to April 12 

'Indicative votes'

Following May's statement, lawmakers were to vote on whether to hold nonbinding "indicative votes" on possible alternatives to her Brexit deal. Media reports say the alternatives to be put to the vote on Wednesday could include:

  • having Britain maintain much closer trade ties than envisaged by the prime minister's deal
  • holding a second referendum on whether to actually leave the EU after all
  • the "nuclear option" of revoking Article 50, i.e. canceling the notification London sent Brussels of its intention to leave the bloc
    Watch video 02:09

    Brexit – the ball is in Britain’s court

What happens next? If May's deal is not accepted by Parliament in a "meaningful" vote this week, lawmakers will have to vote on whether to accept the extension to April 12.

If they do, options include:

  • leaving with no deal on April 12
  • canceling Brexit
  • requesting even more time 

The last option would entail the UK voting in EU elections in May, something Brexiteers are anxious to avoid.

If they do not, the legal ramifications are unclear.

Watch video 02:04

So long and thanks for all the fish: Grimsby prepares to leave the EU

What are the objections to May's deal? Many lawmakers want to see the UK stay in a customs union or the single market with the EU, both of which options go against May's position. A customs union would stop London making its own trade agreements with non-EU countries, while a single market means Britain would have to accept EU policies on migration, contradicting two of the Brexiteers' most-cherished aims.

Read more: Stop Brexit: Millions sign petition to British government  

 tj/ng (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Brexit: In multicultural east London, locals look to future with fear

In trendy Shoreditch, locals point out how Brexit could impact everything from art to health care to small businesses. Some worry for their own jobs, while others worry about whether they can stay in the country. (25.03.2019)  

Stop Brexit: Millions sign petition to British government

In three days the petition has gained more than 4.5 million signatures. That's well over the 100,000 needed to trigger a parliamentary debate. (23.03.2019)  

Brexit: Theresa May fights for deal and premiership

UK Prime Minister Theresa May was at her Chequers country retreat fighting for her Brexit withdrawal agreement. Some of her senior Cabinet ministers have denied they are about to oust her from office. (24.03.2019)  

EU offers UK Brexit extension options, initially to April 12

Britain will have to decide if it wants to take the deal, request a longer extension, or crash out of the bloc. One option could see the UK participating in the European elections. (21.03.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

So long and thanks for all the fish: Grimsby prepares to leave the EU  

Brexit – the ball is in Britain’s court  

Tusk: The fate of Brexit is in the hands of our British friends  

Related content

EU-Gipfel Brexit in Brüssel | Theresa May

Brexit: Theresa May fights for deal and premiership 24.03.2019

UK Prime Minister Theresa May was at her Chequers country retreat fighting for her Brexit withdrawal agreement. Some of her senior Cabinet ministers have denied they are about to oust her from office.

Belgien Brüssel EU Treffen | Theresa May

Cabinet revolts against Theresa May, UK media reports 23.03.2019

Multiple UK outlets are reporting that Theresa May's Cabinet is now refusing to support her premiership and is asking her to step down. An interim leader would then oversee Brexit negotiations.

Britain: Theresa May hopes to delay Brexit until June 30 21.03.2019

The British Prime Minister has requested a delay to Britain’s departure from the European Union until June 30. In a statement, European Council President Donald Tusk said he thought such a short Brexit extension may be possible – if there is a positive vote in the House.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  