Brexit: British PM May says no support for third vote on withdrawal deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May says she is still trying to build support for her Brexit deal, which has twice failed in Parliament.
British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday conceded that she did not have enough support to present her divorce deal from the EU for a new vote in Parliament.
"As things stand, there is still not sufficient support in the House to bring back the deal for a third meaningful vote," May said. She said, however, that she hoped this could change later in the week.
The deal would need to be passed by Parliament this week if Britain is to meet a new May 22 deadline.
What did May say?
What is the current situation on Brexit?
'Indicative votes'
Following May's statement, lawmakers were to vote on whether to hold nonbinding "indicative votes" on possible alternatives to her Brexit deal. Media reports say the alternatives to be put to the vote on Wednesday could include:
What happens next? If May's deal is not accepted by Parliament in a "meaningful" vote this week, lawmakers will have to vote on whether to accept the extension to April 12.
If they do, options include:
The last option would entail the UK voting in EU elections in May, something Brexiteers are anxious to avoid.
If they do not, the legal ramifications are unclear.
What are the objections to May's deal? Many lawmakers want to see the UK stay in a customs union or the single market with the EU, both of which options go against May's position. A customs union would stop London making its own trade agreements with non-EU countries, while a single market means Britain would have to accept EU policies on migration, contradicting two of the Brexiteers' most-cherished aims.
