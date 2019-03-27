+++ Brexit: UK Parliament votes against withdrawal deal — live updates +++

The House of Commons has voted against the government's motion for the divorce bill, citizens’ rights and the Irish backstop by 344 votes to 286, a majority of 58 votes.

Britain must present another plan or leave the EU without a deal in place on April 12.

The government's options are being described as:

Asking the EU for a long Brexit extension, and allowing Parliament to decide how the future relationship should be.

Listening to what Parliament decides in another round of "indicative votes" on Monday and deciding on what to do — perhaps including a general election.

Revoking Article 50, with a deadline of "right before midnight" on April 12, as tweeted by Martin Selmayr of the European Commission.

Allowing a No-deal exit in April

15:17 The European Commission tweeted: "No-deal" scenario on 12 April is now a likely scenario," adding that the benefits of the Withdrawal Agreement would not be replicated under such circumstances:

14:54 European Council President Donald Tusk has called a meeting for 10 April to discuss Brexit:

14:50 Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the "Commons will now return on Monday to find a way forward."

14:48 Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said the prime minister should call a general election if she was not willing to change her deal.

The Westminster leader of the Northern Ireland DUP which props up her government said: "Can I urge the prime minister now to look seriously at the backstop," Nigel Dodds said referrning to the prime minister. "She knows that remains the problem, she knows Michel Barnier and Leo Varadkar have said in a no-deal scenario there will be no hard border. Please, prime minister, even now, use the time constructively to get that matter sorted out."

14:46 Prime Minister Theresa May said the implications of the vote were "grave."

14:40 The government lost by 58 votes: with the Ayes 286, Noes 344.

14:27 Lawmakers go to vote on the motion which includes the divorce deal payment of UKP 39 billion (€45 billion, $50 billion) to the EU, the Irish backstop arrangement and citizens' rights.

14:15 Prime Minister Theresa May closes the debate in the House of Commons and tells MPs that voting in favor of her deal today would give the government more time to negotiate with the EU. She said her government has committed to giving parliament a role in the ongoing process. May said it is "the last opportunity to guarantee Brexit."

May confirmed she would be prepared to step down as prime minister earlier than anticipated.

13:45 EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has made clear that the deadline for Theresa May to pass her deal is later today, at the same time Britain was originally due to leave the European Union. If she is unable to do so, he said, Britain would have until April 12 to propose another strategy or leave the EU with no deal.

One option might be to agree to some form of a Customs Union, Barnier said.

"We are ready to be even more ambitious should the UK's red-lines evolve," Barnier said. "For instance, we are open to work on the principle of a permanent customs union should the U.K. decide to take this path.

The EU Commission spokesman said as far as "international law is concerned, only the Withdrawal Agreement needs formal ratification from the UK parliament for a May 22 exit."

13:25 May needs to bring on side dozens of her own MPs and more than 20 lawmakers from the opposition Labour.

The Scottish National Party has urged Labour members not to back the deal, saying they would pave the way for a future prime minister from the right wing of the Conservative party.

13:11 Former Conservative and anti-Brexit MP Anna Soubry tells parliament she doesn't see why lawmakers get to vote on the deal three times, while the public aren’t allowed another say in a referendum.

Soubry says that she and other centrist MPs who broke away from both the Conservative and Labour parties have applied to register themselves as a new political party, Change UK. The word "change" featured heavily in Soubry's speech.

12: 43 Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab has told parliament that he will back the deal, even though he believes it to be a bad one. "I believe we need to proceed with some realism," he says.

Raab said he favored the deal over the "unsavory alternatives" of being trapped in the backstop and no Brexit.

12:15 The anti-Brexit activist Gina Miller has been talking to DW's Birgit Maass on the day that Britain was originally scheduled to leave the European Union. "I'm hugely and deeply sad that Mr. Cameron ever put us in this position and that's what I'm reminded of today. Today, the day we were supposed to leave, reminds me what a catastrophic decision he made to hold that referendum."

Miller is best known for successfully challenging the government in the UK's Supreme Court to ensure that parliament could have a say in Britain's exit from the EU.

"We are a representative democracy," said Miller, who has faced death threats and been vilified in pro-Brexit newspapers since winning the case. "It is right that parliamentarians that we elect have oversight on what happens to our lives. So the court case was absolutely the right thing to do."

11:45 Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has said it cannot back a withdrawal deal that does not protect the whole of the United Kingdom.

A DUP spokesman was responding to reports that the party might be about to yield and back the government's motion.

Party leader Arlene Foster, whose 10 lawmakers prop up May's government in the House of Commons , wrote in the Belfast Telegraph earlier on Friday that the party could not vote for the deal because it would "undermine the Union" between the UK's four nations.

11:30 DW has been gathering the thoughts of some of Britain's most creative minds. Author Ian McEwan told us that he would support a second referendum"every minute of the day." And Scottish-born writer William Boyd tiold DW that Brexit "should never have happened."

11:15 Leaders around Europe have been busy making their plans to deal with the potential fallout. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Dublin on Thursday next week to meet Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, two days after his visit to French President Emmanuel Macron.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the UK had a responsibility to "tell us what they want for the future relationship of their country with the EU." He reminded MPs that the deal was the "best compromise."

11:00 Hello and welcome to DW's rolling coverage of the crunch vote in the UK Parliament. Ironically, this "the last chance we have to vote for Brexit as we understood it," as UK Trade Minister Liam Fox describes it, comes on the day that the UK was scheduled to leave the bloc.

Events are being followed keenly around Europe, especially in Germany. The chairman of the Bundestag foreign affairs committee, Norbert Röttgen, told DW earlier that Germany "knows the high and valuable contribution of Britain to the European Union. Perhaps Germany even more than others do."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2016: 'The will of the British people' After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the "will of the British people" and resigned the following morning.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit' Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the Remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2017: 'We already miss you' May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2017: And they're off! British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first would settle the terms of Britain's exit, and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July-October 2017: Money, rights and Ireland The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2017: Go-ahead for phase 2 Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase two issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2018: Johnson, Davis resign British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, who resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe September 2018: No cherries for Britain May's Chequers proposal did not go down well with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, captioning a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft had been widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2018: May survives rebellion In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe January 2019: Agreement voted down The UK Parliament voted 432 to 202 against May's Brexit deal on January 16. In response to the result, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested the only solution was for the UK to stay in the EU. Meanwhile, Britain's Labour Party called for a no-confidence vote in the prime minister, her second leadership challenge in as many months.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2019: Second defeat for May's deal May tried to get legal changes to the deal's so-called Irish backstop in the weeks that followed. She eventually got assurances that the UK could suspend the backstop under certain circumstances. But on March 12, Parliament voted against the revised Brexit deal by 391 to 242. EU leaders warned the vote increased the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit. Two days later, MPs voted to delay Brexit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2019: Extension after second defeat The EU agreed to minor additions to the Irish backstop, but it wasn't enough. On March 12, Parliament voted again against the revised Brexit deal. After MPs voted to delay Brexit, EU leaders gave May two options: delay Brexit until May 22 if MPs vote for the withdrawal deal or delay it until April 12 if they vote against the deal. If the deal fails, May could ask for a long extension. Author: Alexander Pearson



