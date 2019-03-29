 Author Ian McEwan creates an alternative, pre-Brexit version of Britain | Books | DW | 29.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Books

Author Ian McEwan creates an alternative, pre-Brexit version of Britain

Man Booker Prize-winner Ian McEwan, whose new novel, titled "Machines Like Me," is about the future of artificial intelligence tells DW how he sees Brexit.

British author Ian McEwan (picture-alliance/dpa/Toni Albir)

Coming out on April 18, Ian McEwan's new novel, Machines Like Me, is set in an alternative version of London in the 1980s: "Britain has lost the Falklands war, Margaret Thatcher battles Tony Benn for power and Alan Turing achieves a breakthrough in artificial intelligence. In a world not quite like this one, two lovers will be tested beyond their understanding," reveals publisher Penguin Random House. 

DW: What was the idea behind your new novel? 

Ian McEwan: The novel is about a young man whose life is falling apart and who comes into some money when his mother dies. He blows it all away on buying the very first completely plausible robot human being: an artificial human. Even when you're standing up close you cannot tell the difference, and it's got super high intelligence and its movements are those easy movements of a human being.

Cover Machines Like Me von Ian McEwan

Machines Like Me will be published on April 18 in the UK

I wanted to explore something that we are now just taking the first baby steps towards already. Our lives are beginning to interact with artificial intelligence on quite a large scale, so this is no science-fiction. I'm not interested in that, I'm interested in the moral, emotional reality of what it's like to be in close contact with something that seems to have a consciousness and it tells you it has a consciousness — but can you believe it?

In all your books you tackle these moral questions and the interesting thing is, unlike other authors, it's not clear if you're afraid of this question or not. You have this way of presenting these deep moral questions without giving an obvious answer.

Well, there isn't an obvious answer and also I think of novels or my own writing as forms of moral exploration. So, I want to take the reader on a journey and say whatever we think about artificial intelligence. It's coming and if we don't do it, Mexico will do it or China will do it.

It's rather like the genetic enhancement of babies. Already in China, two scientists have changed the genome of a baby so it will be resistant to AIDS. That might be a very worthy project, but it is crossing a very big line for us. So my project is to explore this matter with the reader. Go on this journey. Let's talk about it.

Watch video 02:23

Ian McEwan's latest novel

You've always been an outspoken Brexit critic. How would you describe the current state of affairs in the UK?

We don't quite know where we're heading now and we're in a total nervous breakdown, but we also have the future to discover what is going to happen. We have in the opposition a hard-left leader who is hostile to the European Union, too. 

So those of us who always thought it was sensible to remain and really spend some political effort addressing the problems of people in towns that were left kind of bankrupt after Mrs. Thatcher's reforms now feel we have no political voice. There is no one in parliament of any power who's spoken for the nearly half of the country that wanted to remain.

So we also know that the withdrawal deal is just the beginning. We've got a long, long way to go at the start of a negotiation with the EU. Under Mrs. May's deal, we'll be in a very awkward position with that. We will have paid off €39 billion. We will just have to take what we're given. And it's for that reason that many employers have voted against her.

How a 'hard' Brexit might affect the arts and culture

Well it's been said time and again that Brexit is also against the so-called liberal metropolitan elite. Do you feel personally attacked by that?

No, I don't. And I think it's just another one of those half-lies that were told during the campaign. I mean, 16.2 million people is a very large elite — and it's probably grown by now. And it's worth bearing in mind that when the referendum took place, there were many 16-year-olds who wanted to join in and now they can. All the surveys suggest that they are overwhelmingly in favor of remaining.

So that'll be two million added, or maybe a million and a half added to the remain campaign. If and only if you can get 18-year-olds out of bed to register to vote — and this is of course a problem in all democracies; it is the old who vote. It is the old who will choose the next conservative prime minister.

And will you help the new people? You have been expressing your opinion about a second referendum. How much are you going out; how much are you giving weight to that campaign?

Well, I will. I'm writing a piece for the front page of The Guardian. But you know, what's the point of that really because every Guardian reader is a remainer. So it gives us all a certain satisfaction to read a piece about this, but really I should be writing for The Daily Mail, I suppose. But if we ever got to the point of a second referendum then I'll just give my time to it and support it with every minute of the day.

  • Blue EU owl by Axel Scheffler (2019 Beltz & Gelberg)

    Drawings to reunite Europe

    Axel Scheffler: The EU owl

    The creator of the world-famous Gruffalo monster, illustrator Axel Scheffler, conceived this drawing of a European heraldic animal: the EU owl. Born in Hamburg, the artist has lived in London for almost 30 years. Since the Brexit referendum, however, the United Kingdom "no longer feels like a home," he said. Scheffler initiated the book "Drawing Europe Together."

  • Judith Kerr's Tiger and Mog with EU flags (2019 Beltz & Gelberg)

    Drawings to reunite Europe

    Judith Kerr: Up Europe!

    Judith Kerr sends her famous figures Tiger and tomcat Mog on a journey to Europe, both of them cheerfully waving their EU flag. The author of children's and youth books, who was born in 1923 and comes from a German-Jewish emigrant family, is one of the most prominent illustrators that initiator Axel Scheffler was able to win over for his book project.

  • Illustration by Polly Dunbar for Drawing Europe Together (2019 Beltz & Gelberg)

    Drawings to reunite Europe

    Polly Dunbar: Lady Europa and Children

    British illustrator Polly Dunbar drew her Europe as a beautiful woman with long flowing hair and a full nursery of happy children. A little boy with a British flag on his shirt is on his own, standing to the side, and the other children can't understand why he no longer wants to play with them.

  • Bruce Ingman's drawing for Drawing Europe Together: a British boy is running after a bus (2019 Beltz & Gelberg)

    Drawings to reunite Europe

    Bruce Ingman: Wait!

    The European bus is about to leave, but it's still at a stop. The British musician who is lagging behind can still get on. "I really hope that it's not too late yet and that people will come to their senses," commented Bruce Ingman from Liverpool. "I love being a part of Europe and so do my children."

  • Emily Gravett's illustration for Drawing Europe Together (2019 Beltz & Gelberg)

    Drawings to reunite Europe

    Emily Gravett: Not over yet

    The British mouse is sitting alone under a glass bell with an overflowing European cheese plate out of reach. This is the way Englishwoman Emily Gravett chose to draw the situation of Great Britain before leaving the EU. "What makes me sad," the illustrator noted, "is that Brexit not only divides nations, but also neighbors and families."

  • The Tjong-Khing's drawing for Drawing Europe Together (2019 Beltz & Gelberg)

    Drawings to reunite Europe

    The Tjong-Khing: A balancing act

    Europe's nations slip into the role of gymnasts and perform a circus-like balancing act on the European bull. The Dutch artist, who comes from a migrant family, said that "everyone working together is merely a dream." Nevertheless, The Tjong-Khing is optimistic that it's the only way.

    Author: Stefan Dege (als)


DW recommends

How a 'hard' Brexit might affect the arts and culture

When the Theaterlabor Bielefeld launched its "Cafe Europa," there was no talk yet Great Britain leaving the EU. Now people involved in the cultural scene are wondering about what effect a Brexit would have on artists. (26.10.2018)  

Brexit: The day the music died

It's not over until the fat lady sings, but for many emerging bands in the British music industry, a no-deal Brexit could be a career-ending moment, Rob Mudge reports. (22.09.2018)  

Brexit: Theresa May fights for deal and premiership

UK Prime Minister Theresa May spent her weekend at the Chequers country retreat, fighting for her Brexit withdrawal agreement. Some of her senior Cabinet ministers denied they were about to oust her from office. (24.03.2019)  

Brexit: In multicultural east London, locals look to future with fear

In trendy Shoreditch, locals point out how Brexit could impact everything from art to health care to small businesses. Some worry for their own jobs, while others worry about whether they can stay in the country. (25.03.2019)  

Found in translation: Foreign books Germans are reading

Germany is the world's second biggest book market. But, as the country revels in book festival season and a swathe of spring releases, what international releases are discerning German readers giving the thumbs up? (12.03.2015)  

Resistance to killer robots growing

Activists from 35 countries met in Berlin this week to call for a ban on lethal autonomous weapons, ahead of new talks on such weapons in Geneva. They say that if Germany took the lead, other countries would follow. (24.03.2019)  

Drawings to reunite Europe

Illustrators from Germany and Britain draw their visions of Europe and speak out against Brexit. Like Gruffalo's creator Axel Scheffler, many still hope that the British will remain in the EU. (18.02.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Ian McEwan's latest novel  

Related content

William Boyd

William Boyd: Brexit 'should never have happened' 29.03.2019

Writer William Boyd, a Scot born and raised in Ghana and Nigeria and outspoken opponent of the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU, spoke to DW about his novel, "Love is Blind," and the disastrous political moment.

Großbritannien Londom - Debatte im House of Commons

+++ Brexit: UK Parliament votes on withdrawal deal — live updates +++ 29.03.2019

It's been billed as the "last chance," "dead in the water," and "blindfold Brexit." Now, British MPs are voting for a third time on whether to accept Theresa May's Brexit deal. DW has the latest developments.

Deutschland - Graffiti Angst in Berlin im Stadtteil Prenzlauer Berg

What makes Germany tick? A star psychologist reveals the state of the nation 22.03.2019

Stephan Grünewald has been called the "psychologist of the nation." With a new book out, he tells DW about the concerns of Germans, unrest in Europe, Brexit and the dangers of the digitized world.

Advertisement

Film

Film Dumbo, der fliegende Elefant (picture-alliance/United Archives/Impress)

'Dumbo' and Disney's remakes

Tim Burton's "Dumbo" is just one of several animated classics that Disney is revamping as a live-action movies. Here are a few milestones and upcoming works. Several are already in production.  

Arts.21

Publizistin Masha Gessen (picture-alliance/DPR/H. Salmanzadeh )

Award-winning author Masha Gessen

We meet Masha Gessen, a Russian-American journalist and writer. She's being honoured with the Leipzig Book Award for European Understanding for her book: "The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia."  

Music

Unveiling of the famous portrait of Johann Sebastian Bach in Leipzig. (Imago)

The world of Bach in images

Only one historically verified portrait of Johann Sebastian Bach exists, but the great composer left us with diverse visual motifs — and inspired a new one! DW presents a sample, from Leipzig to Lübeck and God to Google.  

Arts

Bild der Bremer Stadtmusikanten von Janosch. Zu sehen in der Ausstellung Tierischer Aufstand in Bremen. (Janosch film & medien AG, Berlin)

'Animal uproar' on show in Bremen

Bremen is dedicating a special exhibition to its most famous musicians who came to life in a Brothers Grimm fairly tale 200 years ago. The show also illuminates the contemporary relevance of the Bremen Town Musicians.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  