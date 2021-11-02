Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The prestigious Man Booker Prize, commonly known as Booker Prize, is awarded yearly to the best original English-language novel that has been published in Britain.
A literary prize of great distinction, the Man Booker was first awarded in 1969. Originally, only citizens of the Commonwealth, as well as Irish, South African, and later Zimbabwean citizens, were elegible for the high-profile prize. Since 2014, any novel written in the English language novel can be selected. The annual ceremony takes place in Guildhall, London in the fall, and is organized by the Man Group. The related biennial Man Booker International Prize is awarded to authors of all nationalities.
The Man Booker Prize winner has said the Indian government is exploiting COVID-19 to ramp up suppression of Muslims, comparing the tactic to one used by the Nazis. The BJP rejected the claim as "false" and "misleading."
Language takes center stage in the six novels selected for Britain's most prestigious literary award, now in its 50th year. The shortlisted works tell diverse stories, from a slave escape in Barbados to post-war PTSD.
Nick Drnaso's dystopian graphic novel Sabrina joins 12 other works by six British, two US, two Canadian and two Irish writers on the longlist for the 2018 Man Booker Prize. The Golden Man Booker winner is also featured.