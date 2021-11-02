Visit the new DW website

Man Booker Prize

The prestigious Man Booker Prize, commonly known as Booker Prize, is awarded yearly to the best original English-language novel that has been published in Britain.

A literary prize of great distinction, the Man Booker was first awarded in 1969. Originally, only citizens of the Commonwealth, as well as Irish, South African, and later Zimbabwean citizens, were elegible for the high-profile prize. Since 2014, any novel written in the English language novel can be selected. The annual ceremony takes place in Guildhall, London in the fall, and is organized by the Man Group. The related biennial Man Booker International Prize is awarded to authors of all nationalities.

ARUNDHATI ROY Indian Writer Her book The God of Small Things is shortlisted for the 1997 Booker Prize Universal Pictorial Press Photo URM 013853/B-30 14.10.1997 |

The Booker Prize: The winners who changed literature 02.11.2021

The Booker Prize has been called the Oscars of world literature. From 1997 winner Arundhati Roy to 2020 surprise recipient Douglas Stuart, here's a list of celebrated winners.

Buchcover | Shuggie Bain: Shortlisted for the Booker Prize 2020 (Englisch) Gebundene Ausgabe – 6. August 2020 von Douglas Stuart (Autor)

Douglas Stuart wins Booker Prize for 'Shuggie Bain' 19.11.2020

The Scottish-American author has won the prestigious literary prize for 2020. The story follows a young boy and his relationship with his alcoholic mother in Glasgow. 
Novelist Arundhati Roy claims pandemic exposes India's 'crisis of hatred against Muslims' 19.04.2020

The Man Booker Prize winner has said the Indian government is exploiting COVID-19 to ramp up suppression of Muslims, comparing the tactic to one used by the Nazis. The BJP rejected the claim as "false" and "misleading."
Margaret Atwood poses with Bernardine Evaristo after jointly winning the Booker Prize for Fiction 2019 at the Guildhall in London, Britain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Margaret Atwood, Bernardine Evaristo share Booker Prize 14.10.2019

For the first time, judges of the prestigious literary prize could not decide on one winner. Prize Chairman Peter Florence said the two chosen books "address the world today ... and create characters that resonate."
epa03928958 British writer Ian McEwan poses for the photographers during the presentation of his latest novel 'Sweet Tooth' in Barcelona, north-eastern Spain, 29 October 2013. EPA/TONI ALBIR

Author Ian McEwan creates an alternative, pre-Brexit version of Britain 29.03.2019

Man Booker Prize-winner Ian McEwan, whose new novel, titled "Machines Like Me," is about the future of artificial intelligence tells DW how he sees Brexit.

British author Anna Burns holds her book 'Milkman' during a photocall at the Royal Festival Hall in London on October 14, 2018, ahead of Tuesday's announcement of the winner of the 2018 Man Booker Prize for Fiction. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

Anna Burns wins Man Booker Prize for novel Milkman 16.10.2018

She is the first woman to have won the renowned literary prize since 2013 and the first award winner from Northern Ireland. Her novel Milkman explores sectarian violence that plagued the region for 30 years.
Logo The Man Booker Prize

Man Booker Prize 2018 shortlist features 'miracles of stylistic invention' 20.09.2018

Language takes center stage in the six novels selected for Britain's most prestigious literary award, now in its 50th year. The shortlisted works tell diverse stories, from a slave escape in Barbados to post-war PTSD.
08.07.2018 London, London, UK - London, UK. Author Michael Ondaatje wins The Golden Man Booker celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Man Booker prize. The author won with their book The English Patient. London UK PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAl94_ 20180708_zaf_l94_045 Copyright: xRayxTangx

Man Booker 2018 longlist includes Michael Ondaatje and first-ever graphic novel 24.07.2018

Nick Drnaso's dystopian graphic novel Sabrina joins 12 other works by six British, two US, two Canadian and two Irish writers on the longlist for the 2018 Man Booker Prize. The Golden Man Booker winner is also featured.

08.07.2018 London, London, UK - London, UK. Author Michael Ondaatje wins The Golden Man Booker celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Man Booker prize. The author won with their book The English Patient. London UK PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAl94_ 20180708_zaf_l94_045 Copyright: xRayxTangx

'The English Patient' voted best Man Booker Prize novel 09.07.2018

The public voted to choose Michael Ondaatje's novel "The English Patient" as the best Man Booker Prize winner. The special one-off award celebrates the 50th anniversary of the prestigious literary award.
Logo The Man Booker Prize

'Golden' Man Booker Prize shortlist announced 26.05.2018

The public has been invited to vote on which of the five prize-winning novels is the best of all time. A panel of judges have selected one book from each decade of the prize's existence.
LONDON, Oct. 16, 2017 George Saunders poses with his book Lincoln in the Bardo during a photocall at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on Oct. 16, 2017, one day ahead of the announcement of the winning book of the 2017 Man Booker Prize. Six novelists have been shortlisted for the 2017 Man Booker Prize, a literary prize awarded for the best original novel in English |

George Saunders wins Man Booker Prize 17.10.2017

American George Saunders has earned one of the world's most prestigious English-language literary awards. His novel "Lincoln in the Bardo" about restless souls in the afterlife was praised for its "innovation."
***Archivbild*** US author Paul Auster poses for a photo on January 22, 2103 in Paris. AFP PHOTO / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Paul Auster among diverse 2017 Man Booker Prize shortlist 13.09.2017

A 20-something debut novelist and a septuagenarian man of letters are among the six authors that will battle it out for Britain's prestigious Man Booker Prize for fiction.

Man Booker Prize reveals its longlist 27.07.2017

The 13 contenders for the prestigious literary award have been announced. Famous authors such as Paul Auster, Colson Whitehead, Arundhati Roy and Zadie Smith have been longlisted.

Der israelische Schriftsteller Amos Oz sitzt am 14.11.2014 bei der Verleihung des Siegfried-Lenz-Preises im Rathaus in Hamburg. Amos Oz ist in Hamburg mit dem erstmals vergebenen Siegfried-Lenz-Preis geehrt worden. Foto: Christian Charisius/dpa Zu dpa Autor Amos Oz mit erstem Siegfried-Lenz-Preis geehrt vom 14.11.2014)

Israeli writer Amos Oz honored for 'freedom of thought' 26.05.2017

Following his shortlisting for the 2017 Man Booker prize, author Amos Oz, Israel's liberal voice of conscience, has taken home the Abraham Geiger Prize in Berlin.

Logo The Man Booker Prize

A perfect list 'for Donald Trump's birthday': Man Booker prize reveals 2017 shortlist 21.04.2017

Two well-renowned Israeli authors, Amos Oz and David Grossman, and an Argentine first-time novelist are among the shortlisted finalists for this year's Man Booker International Prize for fiction.
Luke Ellis and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall present shortlisted author Paul Beatty with a copy of his book 'The Sellout ' at the 2016 Man Booker Prize at The Guildhall in London Tuesday Oct. 25, 2016. Paul Beatty's The Sellout, a stinging satire of race and class in the United States, has won the prestigious Man Booker Prize. (John Phillips / Pool via AP)

US author Paul Beatty wins Man Booker Prize 25.10.2016

Paul Beatty has become the first American to win the prestigious Man Booker literary prize for a satirical look at race relations in the US. The awards ceremony has been held at the Guildhall in London.

