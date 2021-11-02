The prestigious Man Booker Prize, commonly known as Booker Prize, is awarded yearly to the best original English-language novel that has been published in Britain.

A literary prize of great distinction, the Man Booker was first awarded in 1969. Originally, only citizens of the Commonwealth, as well as Irish, South African, and later Zimbabwean citizens, were elegible for the high-profile prize. Since 2014, any novel written in the English language novel can be selected. The annual ceremony takes place in Guildhall, London in the fall, and is organized by the Man Group. The related biennial Man Booker International Prize is awarded to authors of all nationalities.