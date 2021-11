Douglas Stuart - 'Shuggie Bain' (2020)

It took 10 years to write and was rejected 32 times before it was finally published. Yet the 2020 Booker Prize jury needed just an hour to pick Douglas Stuart's "Shuggie Bain" as the winner from six shortlisted works. "I am absolutely stunned," said Stuart. The debut novel draws on his own life growing up gay in impoverished Glasgow in the 1980s while struggling with his mother's alcoholism.