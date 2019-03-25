UK government plans third Brexit vote Friday

The British government said Thursday that it intended to hold a third parliamentary vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal on Friday.

The UK Parliament has struggled to find a way forward after twice rejecting May's deal, but it has also failed to reach a majority in favor of an alternative plan.

Where Brexit stands right now

The government says it is awaiting the go-ahead from House of Commons speaker John Bercow, who blocked a previous attempt to hold another vote on the deal.

Last week, Bercow said another vote on the deal could only be held if it was different to the one that members of parliament have already rejected.

The EU has agreed to put Brexit on hold until May 22 if the deal is approved this week.

If Parliament cannot agree upon any kind of deal, the UK would crash out of the EU with no deal on April 12.

What's the government said?

The government admitted that it could not yet guarantee that the vote would go ahead.

"We recognise that any motion brought forward tomorrow will need to be compliant with the speaker's ruling and that discussion is ongoing," Andrea Leadsom, who is the government's representative in the Commons, told MPs.

Leadsom pointed out that leaders at an EU summit last week had granted an extension provided that the deal was agreed this week — by the deadline on which Britain was originally supposed to leave.

"The only way we ensure we leave in good time on May 22 is by approving the withdrawal agreement by 11 p.m. on March 29," she said.

Third time lucky?

To get her twice-defeated deal through Parliament, May will need to win over at least 75 MPs.

May is banking on increased support from her own MPs, but there still appears to be some resistance within the Conservative Party.

When parliament voted on alternative Brexit options on Wednesday, 93 of May's Tory lawmakers voted against delaying the March 29 Brexit date. In a vote on whether to leave with no deal, 157 Conservatives defied the government by voting in favor.

At least 20 Conservative rebels have indicated they would now support her deal, including leading Brexit figureheads Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg. However, about 15 reportedly said they would never support the deal, making May’s chance of getting the deal approved all the more elusive.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2016: 'The will of the British people' After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the "will of the British people" and resigned the following morning.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit' Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the Remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2017: 'We already miss you' May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2017: And they're off! British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first would settle the terms of Britain's exit, and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July-October 2017: Money, rights and Ireland The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2017: Go-ahead for phase 2 Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase two issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2018: Johnson, Davis resign British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, who resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe September 2018: No cherries for Britain May's Chequers proposal did not go down well with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, captioning a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft had been widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2018: May survives rebellion In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe January 2019: Agreement voted down The UK Parliament voted 432 to 202 against May's Brexit deal on January 16. In response to the result, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested the only solution was for the UK to stay in the EU. Meanwhile, Britain's Labour Party called for a no-confidence vote in the prime minister, her second leadership challenge in as many months.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2019: Second defeat for May's deal May tried to get legal changes to the deal's so-called Irish backstop in the weeks that followed. She eventually got assurances that the UK could suspend the backstop under certain circumstances. But on March 12, Parliament voted against the revised Brexit deal by 391 to 242. EU leaders warned the vote increased the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit. Two days later, MPs voted to delay Brexit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2019: Extension after second defeat The EU agreed to minor additions to the Irish backstop, but it wasn't enough. On March 12, Parliament voted again against the revised Brexit deal. After MPs voted to delay Brexit, EU leaders gave May two options: delay Brexit until May 22 if MPs vote for the withdrawal deal or delay it until April 12 if they vote against the deal. If the deal fails, May could ask for a long extension. Author: Alexander Pearson



DUP says no

The votes of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which has 10 MPs and props up May’s minority Conservative government, could prove crucial.

The DUP says it is unwilling to vote for the deal, which it claims would potentially split Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK as part of the EU Customs Union.

The opposition Labour Party, the second-largest group in Parliament, is unlikely to vote en-masse for the deal as it stands, although three Labour lawmakers did vote for it last time.

So are there any alternatives?

MPs on Wednesday rejected eight non-binding motions on alternatives to May’s Brexit deal after a move to wrest control of the parliamentary agenda from the government.

A second round of votes to find a Brexit plan with majority backing, with the number of options whittled down, is planned for Monday.

The idea of staying in a customs union with the EU came closest to winning a majority, with 264 voting in favor and 272 against. The most popular option was to hold a second referendum for any deal approved by parliament, backed by 268 but opposed by 295.

Both ideas got more support than the 242 votes secured by May's Brexit deal earlier this month.

rc/rt (AFP Reuters)

