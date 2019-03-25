 Germany warns no-deal Brexit could mean medical shortages | News | DW | 28.03.2019

News

Germany warns no-deal Brexit could mean medical shortages

Blood products in particular could be endangered in the event of the UK making a disorderly exit from the EU, the German health minister has warned. Germany could experience shortfalls as early as April.

Picture of a patient giving a blood donation (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Marzoner)

German Health Minister Jens Spahn told the EU that "tens of thousands" of medical items could become unavailable should Britain leave the bloc without a deal, the German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.

While a disorderly Brexit could lead to licensing problems with numerous products, there is particular concern about the possibility of medical shortages in both the European Union and a post-Brexit United Kingdom.

Spahn reportedly made the following points:

  • Cardiac pacemakers, medical implants, and blood sampling products are among the items that could become unavailable.
  • The EU would have trouble to quickly find specialists capable of certifying products currently validated by UK experts on behalf of the whole bloc.
  • Brussels and EU member states should agree a common "crisis plan" with "practical procedures" to deal with a possible no-deal Brexit.
  • There should be a year-long transitional arrangement for UK-certified items to be distributed in the EU.
  • Plans for EU entities to take over certification need to be accelerated.

Spahn made his warning clear:

“In the event of a disorderly Brexit, it is reasonable to assume that tens and thousands of medical products would lose their formal market access in the EU-27, and would therefore no longer be available on the European market.”

Shortages of in-vitro diagnostic products — used, for example, to test blood donations for pathogens such as HIV — were of particular concern to the minister. “I fear that the provision of blood products to patients in Germany could be at risk from the middle of April 2019,” Spahn said.

