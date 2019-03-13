Another day, another Brexit vote: UK seeks path forward

London unveiled its tariff plan for no-deal Brexit on Wednesday, vowing to keep trade between Ireland and Northern Ireland tariff-free for up to 12 months if the UK crashes out of the EU.

The government also promised a "modest liberalization" of imports in case of a no-deal. Currently, 80 percent of UK's imports are eligible for tariff-free access to the nation's market, but the plan would raise that to 87 percent.

The authorities would apply tariffs and quotas to beef, lamb, pork, poultry and some dairy "to support farmers and producers who have historically been protected through high EU tariffs."

Separately, Dublin said it would not make any plans for managing its border with the UK until it becomes "apparent that a no-deal is the only likely option."

Watch video 02:42 Share British companies hoarding parts as Brexit looms Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Evys British companies hoarding parts as Brexit looms

No-deal gets its day in parliament

The UK is set to leave the EU in 16 days. On Tuesday, UK lawmakers rejected the divorce deal negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May for the second time in less than two months. Both London and Brussels are now struggling to find a way forward as deadline looms.

On Wednesday, the UK Parliament is set to vote on a no-deal scenario. If they back this outcome, the UK would face deep economic and political disruption. If the lawmakers reject the no-deal option, they are set to vote on asking the EU for an extension of the March 29 deadline.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier urged the UK parliamentarians to reject no-deal "by a large cross-party majority," saying that this outcome would create "hope & solidarity."

EU cannot solve UK's 'internal problems'

At the same time, EU leaders said it was far from certain Brussels would approve such an extension.

Before deciding on Brexit delay, the EU would need to hear the British plan for breaking the current impasse.

"The United Kingdom must tell us what its choice is, the clear line we're waiting for," he told members of the European Parliament.

Read more: Is the end nigh on Brexit?

His comments were echoed by the body's chief Brexit official Guy Verhofstadt, who said the lawmakers were waiting on London to "break the deadlock."

"I don't see a reason to give any extension if, first of all, we don't know what the majority position is of the House of Commons," he said.

Watch video 02:38 Share MEP: Hard Brexit closer than ever Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Evlq MEP Manfred Weber: "Hard Brexit is closer than ever"

British leaders do not appear capable of giving a clear answer on Brexit, Manfred Weber, the leader of the largest lawmaker bloc in the EU assembly, told DW.

If the political class "fails so totally in Great Britain, then we as Europeans cannot solve the British domestic internal problems," he said.

dj/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.