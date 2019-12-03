Donald Trump goes after Macron at start of NATO summit

US President Donald Trump kicked off a tense two-day NATO summit on Tuesday by criticizing French President Emmanuel Macron's comment about the "brain death" of the military alliance.

What he said on NATO:

In a nearly hour-long press conference alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in London, Trump:

Called Macron's comments "nasty," "insulting," and "very dangerous" adding that: "Nobody needs NATO more than France."

Denied US ties with the military alliance are shaky but said that he could "see France breaking off" from NATO.

Said Russia "wants to make a deal" on nuclear control and arms control — and that he wants to bring in China into the talks.

Reiterated his call for European partners to increase defense spending — calling out Germany in particular for falling short.

Read more: Why has French President Macron taken the lead in NATO-bashing?

Watch video 03:20 Share NATO summit: A union under pressure Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3U7kE NATO summit: A union under pressure

More to follow...

rs/rt (Reuters, dpa, AFP)