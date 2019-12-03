Donald Trump goes after Macron at start of NATO summit

The US President called Macron's "brain dead" NATO remarks "nasty," saying he could see Paris leaving the alliance. The remarks set the tone for what is expected to be another tense summit.
US President Donald Trump kicked off a tense two-day NATO summit on Tuesday by criticizing French President Emmanuel Macron's comment about the "brain death" of the military alliance.
What he said on NATO:
In a nearly hour-long press conference alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in London, Trump:
Read more: Why has French President Macron taken the lead in NATO-bashing?
More to follow...
rs/rt (Reuters, dpa, AFP)
Who'll be the skunk at NATO's 70th birthday party? And is the alliance really "brain dead?" The upcoming summit could provide all sorts of public-relations pitfalls. (03.12.2019)
Emmanuel Macron's allegation the alliance is brain-dead has raised more questions about the French leader's own state of mind than about NATO. DW's Teri Schultz looks at the aftermath of the Macron blast. (09.11.2019)