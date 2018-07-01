 Dip in China′s CO2 emissions sparks cautious optimism | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 02.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Climate change

Dip in China's CO2 emissions sparks cautious optimism

China's CO2 emissions decreased steadily from 2014 to 2016, a new study finds. Great news, right? Well, sort of. According to the researchers, the trend could be permanent. But it's not time to celebrate yet.

Workers check solar panels at a solar power station in Changxing in eastern China's Zhejiang province (picture alliance/AP Photo/Chinatopix)

China is the world's top CO2-emitting nation: its carbon dioxide emissions have grown enormously over recent previous decades, and now make up nearly one-third of the global total.

Now, a study finds that the country may already have passed peak emissions: carbon emissions are decreasing.

China's CO2 emissions have gone down every year from 2014 onward, according to a research team from China, the United Kingdom and the United States.

That amounts to a drop of 4.2 percent from 2014 to 2016, they reported Monday in Nature Geoscience.

This emissions drop is coming much sooner than other scientists had predicted: British researchers, for example, had expected peak emissions not to occur before 2025.

The decline might not seem too much: 9.2 gigatons of CO2 in 2016, compared to 9.53 gigatons in 2013. But this is a hopeful sign regardless, the researchers write.

"The fact that China's emissions have decreased for several years — and more importantly the reasons why — give hope for further decreases going forward."

It's "cause for cautious optimism," they say.

Is it really?

Read more: How China's climate revolution can stop global warming

Traffic jam and air pollution in China (picture-alliance/dpa)

Will this soon be an image of the past?

Cheap and dirty is 'out'

If the drop were just a byproduct of an economic crisis, there wouldn't be much cause for optimism: CO2 emissions would just go back up as soon as the economy flourishes again.

And indeed, economic growth in China has slowed in recent years, which has made it easier to reduce emissions.

But lead author Dabo Guan of Tsinghua University in Beijing tells DW that according to their investigation, slowed economic growth is not the main reason for the drop.

China is undergoing a structural change, with emissions-intensive factories moving out of the country, he explains.

"A few years ago, 90 percent of all running shoes, for example, were made in China. Now, the expensive ones are coming from China, while the cheaper brands are being manufactured in Vietnam, Cambodia, Mexico or other countries."

The same is true for electronic products like smartphones.

Read more: Smartphones — not so smart for the planet

Factory interior of Chongqing City, China (Imago/View Stock)

The dip in emissions has most to do with heavy manufacturing moving elsewhere, researchers say

This shift to higher-value manufacturing and to the service industry has transformed China, bringing about a drop in emissions-intensive iron and steel processing, coking, cement and coal production.

"A 2013 peak is far sooner than anyone thought possible when Chinese President Xi Jinping first made the pledge in 2014," the researchers write.

Lina Li, project manager with adelphi, a think tank and public policy consultancy on climate, environment and development, agrees with Dabo Guan and his colleagues that the decline in CO2 emissions is not by accident.

"It's partially thanks to the accelerated domestic climate and energy policies in recent years, as well as the economic structural change that China is going through."

Less coal

China's energy mix is changing as well.

"Blue skies are becoming political, especially in Beijing," Dabo Guan says. "Anti-air pollution policy helped a lot to reduce carbon dioxide emissions."

Pictures of intense air pollution in Chinese cities have gone viral around the world.

  • Luftverschmutzung in Peking China

    China is running out of breath

    Smog alarm in Beijing

    Thick smog hovers over Beijing's Tiananmen Square as seen in this picture. Even the gigantic portrait of the country's founder Mao Zedong is covered by fog. Experts say that people living in the cities breathe in harmful gases.

  • Luftverschmutzung China

    China is running out of breath

    Exceeding the limits

    In Beijing alone, there are more than 5.4 million registered vehicles, whereas in Shanghai there are about 2.7 million cars. The increase in traffic over the years has been blamed for the poor air quality. According to statistics provided by Greenpeace, more than 90 of China's 190 major cities exceed the limits set by by the authorities.

  • Smog in Peking

    China is running out of breath

    Indoor training

    These students perform their morning exercises in the school's hallway. The authorities recommend both young and elderly people not to train outside, as this might seriously damage their health.

  • China Jogger mit Gasmaske

    China is running out of breath

    Running with gas mask

    Anyone in China who wants to indulge in some physical activity must be creative. This runner wears a gas mask while jogging in the Chinese capital's Olympic Park.

  • Bundesaußenminister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in China 13.4.

    China is running out of breath

    Old industrial sites

    The old power plants and cement factories in northern China emit pollutants that compound the problem. Seven of China's ten most polluted cities are located in Hebei province. In a trip to China in April 2014, Germany's Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier campaigned for the use of environment-friendly technologies.

  • Internationale Filmfestspiele von Cannes 2013

    China is running out of breath

    Raising awareness

    Chinese film director Jia Zhangke made a short film about air pollution in China in 2013. Designed to raise awareness, the movie depicts how Chinese people deal with smog on a daily basis. Jia's father died from lung cancer nine years ago in the coal-rich Shanxi province.

  • Smog in Peking China 24.02.2014

    China is running out of breath

    'I thought I was blind'

    "When I woke up this morning and opened the window I thought I was blind," wrote a Chinese citizen on Weibo, the Chinese micro-blogging website, "but then I realized it was smog."

  • Sunrise Kempinski Hotel am Yanqi-See APEC Gipfel in Peking

    China is running out of breath

    'APEC Blue'

    The authorities managed to bring down pollution levels in Beijing before the APEC Summit in November 2014, as seen in this picture of the conference venue. The officials shut down construction sites and factories in the area, and traffic was artificially reduced. Many in China dubbed the summit "APEC Blue" for its environmental success.

    Author: Ying Yang/shs


While new policies primarily target fine particulates in the air, they are also leading to a reduction in coal consumption — which brought CO2 emissions down as a side effect.

For example, the Chinese government has limited the development of new coal-fired power plants since 2013, and phased out older, smaller plants.

Coal consumption declined by an average of 5.6 percent per year from 2013 on. The largest decreases occurred in the electricity sector.

China's energy demand, however, is still growing.

But that extra energy is coming from renewables — and from nuclear power.

Infographic: China takes the lead on renewables

Here's the 'but'

While everybody might agree that China's surge in renewable energy is a positive sign, others are doubtful if extending nuclear power is the right way to go.

"China is building about 12 new nuclear power plants," Dabo Guan says. "Coal is too dirty, and renewables are not very stable. So nuclear is seen as a strategic energy source for the future."

Even the Fukushima nuclear disaster didn't do much to dampen China's enthusiasm for nuclear power, he adds.

"Most Chinese people trust that the nuclear waste [problem can be solved] — or they simply don't care. Compared to Germany, the public perception is very different."

Read more: Nuclear waste: Where to store it for eternity?

Even with nuclear power as a backup, the researchers argue that it's still unclear whether this slight drop in emissions will persist — or even continue dropping to levels necessary to halt climate change.

Workers check first photovoltaic power panels in Lianyungang, Jiangsu, China (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS)

China has taken the lead on renewables — but where do you get solar power when the sun doesn't shine?

"China's emissions may fluctuate in the coming years and that may mean that 2013 may not be the final peak," they write.

New energy and climate policies might have caused a "one-time decrease in emissions that is not easily repeated."

That makes sense: If you've already closed down all the older, inefficient power plants, then it would indeed be hard to repeat that measure next year.

But the most important climate question might be: If emission-intensive industry is moving out of China, where is it moving to?

Other countries could take China's place

The IPCC, the United Nations' climate science body, has forwarded the notion that if China's emissions peak, then global emissions will have reached their highest point, too — and start to drop worldwide from that moment on.

But that's a big assumption. Dabo Guan cautions that the problem could simply move to other parts of the world.

"We need to stop another emission giant from growing instead — like India, Indonesia or the African countries."

China also plays a big role in making sure this doesn't happen, Guan says, by helping other developing countries to build out their know-how and appropriate technology to tackle climate change.

Lina Li agrees.

"If China can adeptly manage to combine its future domestic reform and transition plans with a smart global climate leadership agenda, the world would become a better place — as would China itself."

  • Flash Galerie 25 Jahre Tschernobyl 9 (picture-alliance/ dpa)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    Deadly disaster

    The worst nuclear disaster of all time, the explosion at Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine released massive amounts of radiation into the atmosphere. Areas close to the plant - in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia - were heavily contaminated. Heightened levels of radiation were also measured across most of Europe. The "exclusion zone" around Chernobyl remains off-limits to human habitation today.

  • Fukushima Daiichi Atomkraftwerk (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    It happens again

    After a magnitude-9 earthquake and consequent tsunami, three nuclear reactors at Fukushima power plant in Japan went into meltdown in March 2011. There were also four hydrogen explosions. The accident released 500 times as much radioactive cesium-137 as the nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945. The clean-up is expected to take decades.

  • Fukushima 3 Jahre Folgen Kind (Reuters)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    Sickening impact

    After Chernobyl, thousands of people developed cancer. In Japan too, the heavily contaminated region of Fukushima, where 200,000 people lost their homes, saw cases of the disease escalate. The number of children with thyroid cancer there is 20 times higher than other regions.

  • Bildergalerie 1 Jahr nach Fukushima (REUTERS)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    Rallying against nuclear power

    Chernobyl fueled public opposition to nuclear power, particularly in Europe. The same happened after Fukushima. Before the Japanese disaster, the country relied on nuclear for 30 percent of its power. That has fallen to 1 percent. The government wants to continue producing nuclear power and plans to reinstall some reactors. But affected regions have successfully pushed back those plans.

  • Symbolbild Japan Atomkraft Protest Demonstration (Reuters)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    Nuclear industry in crisis

    Today, the nuclear power sector is deep in economic crisis. In Japan, the United States and France, nuclear power plants run at a loss, and construction projects for new reactors have been postponed.

  • Frankreich Kernkraftwerk Flamanville Baustelle (Getty Images/AFP/C. Triballeau)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    New-build set-backs

    France had high hopes for its newest nuclear reactors - called pressurized water reactors (PWRs). This technology was supposed to be safe, and the Flamanville power plant was due to be switched on in 2012. Due to security issues, that's been pushed back to 2018 at the earliest. The project will cost more than 10 billion euros - three times the original budget.

  • England - Inspektion Bauplan Atomkraftwerk Hinkley Point C mit David Cameron (Getty Images/J. Tallis)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    Great Britain plans new reactors

    For years, the UK has been planning to build two new PWR reactors at Hinkley Point. Costs are estimated at 33 billion euros and groundbreaking is slated for 2019. But doubts are growing over its economic viability. The electricity it produces will be much pricier than solar or wind power, and will need subsidies to compete in the market.

  • Schweizer Kernkraftwerk Leibstadt (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Seeger)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    Aging reactors up for grabs

    Nuclear power plants used to be lucrative. But now, many are old and frail. Repair costs often mean they cannot turn a profit. Swiss energy corporation Alpiq recently tried to give away two of its old plants, 33 and 38 years old, to French energy company EDF - which declined the offer.

  • Atomkraftwerk Grafenrheinfeld (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Ebener)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    Disasters abroad prompt German phase-out

    Three decades ago, the Chernobyl disaster galvanized Germany's anti-nuclear movement, which is often cited as the roots of the country's energy transition. In 2002, Germany passed a law that would have seen the last reactor shut down in 2022. The plan was later scrapped by Angela Merkel's government. But after Fukushima, Merkel quickly reversed her decision and the phase-out was back on track.

  • AKW Grafenrheinfeld, Arbeiter Strahlung Radioaktiv Symbolbild (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Ebener)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    Switching them off

    So far, nine of Germany's reactors have gone offline, with eight more to follow by 2022. To finance the costs of nuclear waste disposal, plant operators must pay 23.6 billion euros into a federal fund. The operators themselves are responsible for the similarly costly process of dismantling the plants, which will take decades to complete.

  • Belgien Internationaler Protest gegen Atomkraft (DW/G. Rueter)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    Growing fear of accidents

    Across the EU and Switzerland 132 nuclear reactors are still online. They were designed to operate for 30 to 35 years - their average age is now 32 years. Malfunctions and security issues are frequently detected and protestors are increasingly calling for plants to be shut down.

  • China Lianyungang Bau des Atomkraftwerk (Imago/China Foto Press)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    China pushes on with nuclear

    No new nuclear power plants have been built in the EU, Japan or Russia since the Fukushima disaster in 2011. China remains committed to nuclear, partly to replace coal-based power. But the country is also upping investment in wind and solar.

    Author: Gero Rueter (sst,jf)


DW recommends

China's U-turn on rapid end to coal heating

Plans to rapidly cut coal use in China have been halted after households were left without heat. But air quality appears to have improved, despite the setback. (15.12.2017)  

How China's climate revolution can stop global warming

With or without the cooperation of the US government, nations around the world have begun to take collective action against climate change. Could a new cap-and-trade market in China set a global example? (30.11.2016)  

Nuclear waste: Where to store it for eternity?

Nuclear power stations have been churning out radioactive waste for decades. At least 10 new reactors came online last year - making the question of long-term storage all the more pressing. There's no solution in sight. (12.09.2017)  

China leading the way in solar energy expansion as renewables surge

The development of renewable energy is setting new records, with solar power now becoming cheaper than energy from new coal or nuclear plants. China and other players in Asia are making serious inroads into the market. (07.06.2017)  

Smartphones - not so smart for the planet

Ten years have passed since Apple brought its first iPhone on to the market. Since then, nearly 7 billion smartphones have been sold around the globe - not without an impact on the planet. (06.03.2017)  

Interview: Will China lead the world on climate action?

As the US administration's position on climate change flails, a new contender has emerged. Could China, another of the world's top CO2 emitters, take the lead on climate? Maybe, says China analyst Sam Geall. (14.02.2017)  

Does nuclear power have a future?

On April 26, 1986, the Chernobyl disaster released radiation across Ukraine, Russia and into Europe. It was turning point for the anti-nuclear movement. Now, 31 years later, is nuclear power becoming a thing of the past? (26.04.2017)  

China is running out of breath

China continues to fight air pollution, particularly in big cities. The country's authorities have ordered Beijing's citizens to wear respiratory protection masks. But environmentalists call for more vigorous measures. (23.01.2015)  

WWW links

"China's changing economy: implications for its carbon dioxide emissions"

Paper in Nature Geoscience

adelphi - Homepage

Audios and videos on the topic

China's climate action  

Related content

Deutschland, Berlin: Al Gore spricht bei der NOAH Conference

Al Gore warns Germany risks being left behind on climate change 27.06.2018

"If I were a citizen of Germany, I would be concerned about Germany being left behind," the former US vice president has warned. His solution would see Germany phase out coal as a major source of electricity production.

Arbeiter im Braunkohletagebau Profen bei Zeitz

Germany's coal exit: jobs first, then the climate 26.06.2018

Germany's "coal commission" is starting to plan how the country is to give up coal mining. But it's already under fire for prioritizing the economy over the environment.

Brasilien Para Illegale Abholzung Regenwald

The world is losing vital forests quicker than ever 27.06.2018

The years 2016 and 2017 saw the highest global tree cover loss ever recorded. Tropical forests in South America and Central Africa are disappearing at an alarming rate. Here's why that's bad news for everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

Sea Cucumbers - Truffles of the Oceans

Sea cucumber breeders in Madagascar protect the marine ecosystem.  

Eco@Africa

DW eco@africa - Nneota Egbe (DW)

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa

On this week's eco@africa: Liberia's chimps, water hyacinths as fertilizer and cutting down on Nigeria's farm waste. 