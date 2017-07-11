Coronavirus digest: Netherlands lifts curfew, opens cafes

The Netherlands has announced plans to end a controversial nighttime curfew and allow cafes to serve customers outdoors as part of an easing of coronavirus restrictions, even as cases continued to rise.

"We are of course glad that this is possible again because society yearns for more freedom," said Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Cafes will be allowed to operate outside only between 12 and 6 p.m. with a maximum of 50 people. Households will be allowed to have two guests, as opposed to the current limit on one.

Rutte said the changes, which will apply from next Wednesday, were a "step that is very careful and cautious."

The nighttime curfew had led to the country's worst riots in decades. After first opting for a more relaxed lockdown, Dutch authorities brought in stricter rules in October when the number of cases soared. Infection rates there are still rising, as the country seeks to speed up its vaccination rollout.

Here's a roundup of the latest coronavirus news from elsewhere in Europe and the rest of the world:

Europe

Denmark has announced plans to give 55,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the neighboring German state of Schleswig-Holstein, after dropping the jab from its vaccination drive.

"Following a request from the [premier] of Schleswig-Holstein, the government has decided to put 55,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the disposal of the border regions. The vaccine doses will be returned upon an agreed timeframe," the Danish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Denmark suspended the use of the AstraZeneca jab after reports of blood clotting, and is continuing its inoculation drive with the BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna vaccines instead. The government has said it may reintroduce the AstraZeneca vaccine at a later date, "if the situation changes."

The Johnson & Johnson coronavirus has been deemed "safe" by Italian health authorities, who said they would prioritize its use for people above 60.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday that blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of the vaccine. Health authorities in Italy said it was definitely safe, and "should be preferentially administered to people over 60 years old."

The same guidelines were issued for the AstraZeneca jab.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose by 24,884 to 3,188,192 on Wednesday, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases. The death toll rose by 331, bringing the tally to 80,634.

Americas

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador received the AstraZeneca vaccine from a military nurse live at his daily morning press conference on Tuesday.

"It doesn't hurt, and what is more, it protects us all," he said, urging Mexicans over the age of 60 to get their doses. Obrador had earlier said he would hold off on getting the jab as he still had antibodies after getting infected in January. He later changed his mind after consulting with his doctors.

The 67-year-old has been eligible for a shot since the first week of April. While he sought to set an example by getting the jab, the president has refused to wear face masks and has not made them mandatory in public, saying it infringes on individual freedom.

Argentina is set to become the first Latin American nation to produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. Russia's RDIF sovereign fund has entered into a deal with Argentina's Richmond pharmaceutical company, and full scale production is expected to start in June this year.

Richmond has already produced a first batch of 21,000 doses, which will be sent for quality control to Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute. "It will be a great opportunity to advance in the fight against the pandemic not only in Argentina, but also in Latin America," said Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced plans to make it mandatory for international air travelers to quarantine at their own expense at a hotel when they enter the country. He also thanked the country's two major airlines for a voluntary suspension of flights to Mexico and all Caribbean destinations until May.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Czech Republic The European Union's hardest-hit country is still classified as a high-incidence area. Travel to the Czech Republic for tourism is prohibited and hotels are closed. The nighttime curfew has been lifted and stores for basic supplies are open. Cultural institutions including museums, theaters and recreational facilities remain closed. Restaurants are closed and may only serve take-out food.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Poland Travellers from non-EU countries can only enter Poland for essential travel. The borders are open to travelers from the majority of EU member states. All arrivals to Poland must self-isolate for 10 days, with some exceptions related to work or residency in Poland. Due to high rates of infections Poland remains in a strict lockdown, which began in March.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Finland A state of emergency remains in place across the country. The government has also extended the restrictions on entry into Finland until April 30. Stricter regulations for those entering Finland to take a coronavirus test at the border have also been prolonged. Bars and restaurants after being closed for over six weeks have begun to reopen but their operations continue to be restricted.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Sweden Travelers from most EU countries, and people travelling from non-EU countries who are exempted from the EU's entry ban, will have to show a negative COVID-19 test no older than 48 hours on arrival, or be turned away. These rules will apply until May 31. There is a ban on entry to Sweden from the UK, Denmark and Norway, apart from Swedish citizens and people who live or work in Sweden.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Denmark Denmark is extending the existing entry restrictions and travel ban until May 1. Only people with a valid reason and a negative coronavirus test, no more than 24 hours old, are allowed into the country. Border controls with Germany will also remain effective. Denmark has been under a partial lockdown since December, which includes the closure of bars and restaurants.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Switzerland Switzerland has prolonged internal border controls with all EU Schengen Area countries. Arrivals from "high risk" infection areas are required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. There's a ban on nonessential travel from the UK and South Africa. Shops, museums, and libraries reopened this month. Schools and many ski lifts are open, and restaurants and bars are allowed to serve outdoors.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Luxembourg Travelers from EU and Schengen Area countries can enter Luxembourg without the need to present a negative COVID-19 test unless they arrive by air; since January 29 a negative test must be shown at boarding. Nonessential travel from most third countries is banned. Non-essential shops are open, but bars and restaurants are closed in Luxembourg and there is a curfew from 11 p.m.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Norway Norway’s borders are closed to all but essential travel. A negative COVID-19 test result is required upon, entry while people from some countries have to take a test upon arrival. Everyone who does arrive in Norway has to register and quarantine for ten days. There are quarantine hotels at major entry points. Quarantine can be reduced to seven days subject to two negative tests after arrival.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Turkey All travelers aged 6 years and above will be required to show a negative PCR test result before they can enter Turkey and may be subject to health screening when they arrive. Turkey has currently banned flights from the UK due to the new COVID-19 variant. Shopping centers, markets, restaurants and hairdressers are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the week.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Croatia Croatia is following a traffic light system for travel restrictions and anybody coming from an EU country on the "green list" can enter the country without any restrictions. That's providing they show no symptoms and haven't been in close proximity to an infected person. All other travelers have to show a negative COVID-19 test no older than 48 hours on arrival. Author: Susan Bonney-Cox



Trudeau has reiterated that travel right now is not advisable, as the country sees a third wave of infections. He said testing and quarantine measures are crucial to reduce the number of infections.

Brazil says it is in talks to buy another 100 million doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine. After a slow start to the inoculation program, the country has been scrambling to acquire more doses of the vaccine.

The first delivery of the order is due to arrive next week. The Health Ministry said that a total of 15.5 million doses are due to arrive between April and June.

