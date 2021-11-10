Coronavirus vaccine

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
There are hundreds of potential coronavirus vaccines under development worldwide. We're following their progress from research to development to approval and launch.
Never before have scientists developed vaccines as quickly as they have since the discovery of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. People hope that vaccines will become available soon because the science says that immunization is one of the best chances we have of living the way we did before the pandemic.