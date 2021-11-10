Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Coronavirus vaccine

There are hundreds of potential coronavirus vaccines under development worldwide. We're following their progress from research to development to approval and launch.

Never before have scientists developed vaccines as quickly as they have since the discovery of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. People hope that vaccines will become available soon because the science says that immunization is one of the best chances we have of living the way we did before the pandemic.

Carter Dickerson, 5, embraced by Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and his mother, Angela Richardson, picks out a sticker after receiving his first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside Mary's Center in Washington, U.S., November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

US parents split over COVID vaccines for young children 10.11.2021

The main health authority in the US has authorized the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 earlier this month. While some parents couldn't wait for their kids to get the shot, others hesitate.

Der Internist Dominik Buckert nimmt in der Corona-Ambulanz des Universitätsklinikums an einem Patienten ein Ultraschall vor. Ein Forschungsprojekt der Uniklinik Ulm beschäftigt sich seit Anfang des Jahres mit den Langzeitfolgen einer Covid-19-Erkrankung für Herz und Lunge. (Zu dpa «Ulmer Mediziner untersuchen Organschäden durch Corona»)

Fact check: Can COVID vaccines lead to long-term health problems? 10.11.2021

Many people often remain hesitant about getting COVID-19 vaccines because they fear possible long-term health complications from the shots. But can there be such complications? Here’s a fact check.
A vial of the new children's dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine (that will supply ten doses, once reconstituted) is seen at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut on November 2, 2021. - An expert panel unanimously recommended Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid vaccine for five- to 11-year-olds on November 2, the penultimate step in the process that will allow injections in young children to begin this week in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the top US public health agency, was expected to endorse that recommendation later in the day. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

COVID: Germany recommends only BioNTech-Pfizer shot to under 30s 10.11.2021

Younger people have a higher risk of heart inflammation with a Moderna shot, the country's vaccine advisory committee has said. It also advises on the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine to all pregnant women.
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA - NOVEMBER 03: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY Äì MANDATORY CREDIT - ETHIOPIAN PRIME MINISTRY OFFICE / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and his wife Zinash Tayachew take part in a memorial service for the victims of the Tigray conflict organized by the city administration, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 3, 2021. Ethiopian Prime Ministry Office / Anadolu Agency

AfricaLink on Air - 08 November 2021 08.11.2021

The situation in Ethiopia remains dire+++Sudan: Female protesters speak to DW+++Africa still in need of vaccines
COVID-19 vaccinations: What's the progress?

COVID-19 vaccinations: What's the progress? 08.11.2021

How many people have been vaccinated? Which vaccines are approved? Here's the global progress on vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Bremen ist im bundesweiten Vergleich das Land mit der höchsten Impfquote von fast 80 Prozent - Impfzentrum von Bremen

Mandatory COVID vaccines: A controversy across Europe 06.11.2021

As COVID-19 cases rise in Germany, especially in long-term care homes, lawmakers are debating how to reduce the risk of infection. DW takes a look at where other European countries stand on compulsory vaccines.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Weekly roundup — A very good morning 06.11.2021

COVID-19 vaccines are getting refined and retested as we speak. In the meantime, why not start your day ⁠with an extra dash of hedonistic pleasure?
A five year old child receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine for 5-11 year old kids at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut on November 2, 2021. - An expert panel unanimously recommended Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid vaccine for five- to 11-year-olds on November 2, the penultimate step in the process that will allow injections in young children to begin this week in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the top US public health agency, was expected to endorse that recommendation later in the day. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Majority of Germans in favor of mandatory COVID vaccine 04.11.2021

Most Germans believe all adults should be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a new survey has shown. This represents the first time that more than half of Germans surveyed want mandatory coronavirus vaccines.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

COVID-19: Is there a new vaccine coming? 03.11.2021

First dose, second dose, booster shot ... and then? BioNTech's co-founder gave DW an update.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 13, 2021, Aiden Arthurs receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine from Pharmacist Andrew Mac (R) in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. - A high level medical panel of US government advisors was meeting on October 26, 2021, to decide whether to authorize the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in five-to-11-year-olds, likely paving the way for younger children to get their shots within weeks. If, as expected, the independent experts convened by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) vote in favor, it will set in motion actions leading to 28 million more Americans becoming eligible for immunization. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)

Coronavirus digest: US gives final vaccine clearance for children 5 to 11 03.11.2021

The CDC has given the green light for around 28 million children to receive the BioNtech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Meanwhile, the WHO has approved a vaccine made in India for emergency use. DW has the latest.
Autos stehen an einem Seniorenheim am Werbellinsee. In dem Seniorenheim sind mehrere Menschen an den Folgen einer Covid-19-Erkrankung gestorben.

Germany: 11 die in nursing home COVID outbreak 02.11.2021

The state of Brandenburg will introduce new testing rules for nursing homes after a recent deadly coronavirus outbreak. Half of the employees were found to be unvaccinated.
DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Russia battles vaccine hesitancy 02.11.2021

Moscow is back under its tightest lockdown restrictions in over a year — after daily COVID-19 deaths hit another new record. Despite the surge in cases, the majority of Russians have yet to heed urgent calls to get vaccinated.
Jens Spahn (CDU), Bundesminister für Gesundheit, nimmt an einer Pressekonferenz zu Grippeimpfung und Corona teil.

Coronavirus digest: German health chief pushes for reopening of vaccine centers 01.11.2021

German Health Minister Jens Spahn has urged states to reopen vaccination centers as pressure grows to administer booster shots. Meanwhile, the world has passed five milion COVID deaths. DW has the latest.
Ugur Sahin und seine Frau Özlem Türeci, die Gründer des Mainzer Corona-Impfstoff-Entwicklers Biontech, bedanken sich bei einer im Internet übertragenen Preisverleihung des Axel Springer Awards an das Forscherehepaar. Die Preisträger werden für ihren Unternehmergeist, ihre Innovationskraft und ihr gesellschaftliches Verantwortungsbewusstsein ausgezeichnet. Der Axel Springer Award zeichnet herausragende Persönlichkeiten aus, die in besonderer Weise innovativ sind, Märkte schaffen und verändern, die Kultur prägen und sich gleichzeitig ihrer gesellschaftlichen Verantwortung stellen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

BioNTech founders: COVID is going to become more manageable 31.10.2021

Özlem Türeci and Ugur Sahin, founders of German company BioNTech, have been honored several times for developing the first COVID-19 vaccine. They spoke with DW about the future of the virus and vaccines.
U.S. President Joe Biden, second from left, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, share a word with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, second from right, at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP)

G20 leaders endorse global tax rate deal, wrangle over vaccines, climate change 30.10.2021

Leaders of G20 nations endorsed a landmark deal to establish a global minimum tax rate. They were, however, at odds on issues like coronavirus vaccines and fighting climate change.

Germany: Vaccinating children against COVID-19 28.10.2021

The pharmaceutical company BioNTech will soon apply for approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old. DW visited a park in Berlin to find out what parents and children have to say about vaccinating kids.

Show more articles