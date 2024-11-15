  1. Skip to content
Trump picks vaccine skeptic RFK Jr. as health secretary

Dmitry Ponyavin
November 15, 2024

As he continues to announce nominations for his future cabinet, US President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head the Department of Health. It's the latest pick in a string of controversial choices to head government agencies.

Dmitry Ponyavin Editor, producer and correspondent covering major news stories from around the world.
