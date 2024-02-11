  1. Skip to content
UN aid teams resume polio vaccinations in Gaza

Mark Espiner
November 2, 2024

After intense Israeli bombings and mass evacuation disrupted and postponed the procedure, UN aid teams have resumed a polio vaccination campaign in Gaza. Vaccinations began in September, after the first polio case in 25 years in Gaza was detected.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mWXH
