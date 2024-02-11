UN aid teams resume polio vaccinations in Gaza

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesUN aid teams resume polio vaccinations in GazaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesMark Espiner11/02/2024November 2, 2024After intense Israeli bombings and mass evacuation disrupted and postponed the procedure, UN aid teams have resumed a polio vaccination campaign in Gaza. Vaccinations began in September, after the first polio case in 25 years in Gaza was detected.https://p.dw.com/p/4mWXHAdvertisement