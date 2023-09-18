  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Libya flood
Migration
Russia's war in Ukraine
PoliticsGermany

China outraged: Baerbock called President Xi 'dictator'

September 18, 2023

China has sharply rejected statements made by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in the United States about Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WScI
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock
Annalena Baerbock is an outspoken critic of ChinaImage: Britta Pedersen/dpa/picture alliance

China is strongly dissatisfied with the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's statements, who described Chinese President Xi Jinping as a "dictator" in an interview, the Foreign Ministry in Beijing said on Monday.

This statement is "extremely absurd" and seriously infringes on China's dignity, Mao Ning, a ministry spokesperson, said, calling Baerbock's remarks an "open political provocation."

China's Foreign Ministry also said that it had made "solemn representations to the German side through diplomatic channels."

What did Baerbock say about Xi?

As part of her trip to the United States last week, Baerbock gave a live interview to Fox News in which, when asked about Russia's war against Ukraine, she made comments that outraged China.

In the interview, Baerbock stressed the German government's support for Ukraine. "We will support Ukraine as long as it takes," she told Fox News, when asked how the government in Berlin saw the end of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine.

"If Putin were to win this war, what sign would that be for other dictators in the world, like Xi, like the Chinese president? Therefore, Ukraine has to win this war,” Baerbock said.

In June, US President Joe Biden also called Xi a "dictator" a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a visit to China aimed at stabilizing ties.

German FM Baerbock on Germany's new China strategy

Germany's new China policy

China is China's top trading partner, but Berlin released a new policy in July to compete with a more "assertive" Beijing after months of wrangling within the government over its strategy.

Berlin's new China policy marks a good balance between the two different positions in the German coalition government and describes Beijing as a "partner, competitor, systemic rival."

While German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a Social Democrat, has a more trade-friendly stance toward China, Baerbock, a Green politician, is an outspoken critic of Beijing.

In August, she said China posed a challenge to the "fundamentals of how we live together in this world." Earlier, she described aspects of a trip to China as "more than shocking" and said Beijing was increasingly becoming more of a systemic rival than a trade partner.

dh/rc (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People march in New York ahead of the UNGA this week

Climate change: Thousands march in NYC ahead of UN summit

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 18, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of earthquake survivors is seen standing near several large tents outside a heavily damaged village in the Atlas Mountains.

Morocco quake survivors face daunting task of rebuilding

Morocco quake survivors face daunting task of rebuilding

CatastropheSeptember 17, 202302:05 min
More from Africa

Asia

A fireman tries to extinguish a peat fire on the Indonesian island of Borneo.

Who's setting Indonesia's forests on fire?

Who's setting Indonesia's forests on fire?

ClimateSeptember 17, 202302:52 min
More from Asia

Germany

A panoramic view of Heubach, a small town in East Württemberg

Germany: How can rural regions attract workers from abroad?

Germany: How can rural regions attract workers from abroad?

BusinessSeptember 17, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visit the hotspot, a reception centre for migrants, on the island of Lampedusa, Italy, September 17, 2023.

Migrants on Lampedusa: Italy, EU announce action plan

Migrants on Lampedusa: Italy, EU announce action plan

MigrationSeptember 17, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Female protesters walk along a road with raised arms

Iran: What's changed since Jina Mahsa Amini's death?

Iran: What's changed since Jina Mahsa Amini's death?

Human RightsSeptember 16, 202303:06 min
More from Middle East

North America

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock walks past the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Baerbock, Blinken stress continued support for Ukraine

Baerbock, Blinken stress continued support for Ukraine

PoliticsSeptember 16, 202302:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

Fernando Botero next to a blown-up poster of one of his works, a woman's face

Colombian artist Fernando Botero dies at 91

Colombian artist Fernando Botero dies at 91

ArtsSeptember 16, 202301:58 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage