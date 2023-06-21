  1. Skip to content
Joe Biden calls China's Xi Jinping a 'dictator'

19 minutes ago

The US president said it his Chinese counterpart was upset because he didn't know a balloon shot down over the US had been blown off course, something that was "embarassing for dictators."

https://p.dw.com/p/4SriS
US President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval office
Joe Biden said Xi was embarrassed when a Chinese balloon was blown off course over the US in FebruaryImage: Jim Watson/AFP

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday likened Chinese President Xi Jinping to a "dictator."

The comment came just a day after top US diplomat Antony Blinken's trip to Beijing aimed at easing tensions between the two countries.

What Biden said about Xi

Speaking at a fundraiser in California, Biden said Xi was embarrassed when a Chinese balloon was blown off course over the US in February.

"The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment in it was he didn't know it was there," Biden said.

"That's a great embarrassment for dictators. When they didn't know what happened. That wasn't supposed to be going where it was. It was blown off course," Biden added.

The alleged spy balloon incident and increasing US activity in the Taiwan Strait have contributed to worsening US-China relation which are at an all-time low.

mk/rt (Reuters, AFP)

