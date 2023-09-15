Germany's Baerbock talks Ukraine with US counterpart

Annalena Baerbock and Antony Blinken were expected to discuss continued support for Kyiv. Germany's top diplomat is in the US ahead of next week's UN General Assembly.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock held talks on Friday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.

The top diplomats were expected to discuss continued support for Ukraine as it pushes on with a counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Baerbock's next stop is New York, where she is to attend next week's UN General Assembly with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Baerbock kicked off her US trip on Tuesday in Texas. She met with the state's Republican governor, Greg Abbott, and visited an air base where German fighter pilots are trained.

On Thursday, she held talks with Republican members of Congress in Washington.

"I have heard Republican voices that had many questions with regard to Ukraine support," Baerbock said, but added that many also said "that they realize how important continued support for Ukraine is for us Europeans, and for Ukraine itself, of course."

Some Republican lawmakers have been pushing for spending cuts, including a stop in funding for Ukraine.

