  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Libya
Extreme weather
Morocco earthquake
PoliticsUnited States of America

Baerbock begins US trip by meeting with Texas governor

September 13, 2023

The foreign minister from Germany's Green Party held talks with conservative Republican Governor Greg Abbott. She also visited two companies working in the green tech space.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WGVc
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock sitting at a table with Texas Governor Greg Abbott
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met with Texas Governor Greg AbbottImage: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture alliance

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock kicked off a visit to the United States in Texas on Tuesday.

"You can't understand the USA if you only travel to Washington," Baerbock said in Austin.

"That's why it is so important to me to come to the second largest state Texas, which exemplifies so many opportunities and so many challenges."

Baerbock meets Texas governor

Baerbock met with Texas' Republican Governor Greg Abbott, who has generated controversy over his tough stance against illegal immigration and his opposition to abortion.

She said they discussed several issues "where we have a completely different opinion," including gun control and reproductive rights.

The German foreign minister also planned to meet with Latino leaders in the state as well as Houston's Democratic Mayor Sylvester Turner.

She called Texas "a bellwether for America and for the future."

Green tech on the agenda

Baerbock, who is a member of the environmentalist Green Party, also discussed the need to regulate critical technologies and harness green energy.

She visited Advario, which is building global supply chains for green ammonia, a climate-friendly hydrogen-based energy source.

Annalena Baerbock sitting in a Volkswagen ID. Buzz
Annalena Baerbock visited Mobileye, which collaborated with Volkswagen to produce autonomous electric vehicles Image: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture alliance

She also visited Mobileye, which recently launched an electric autonomous driving project with German automaker Volkswagen.

The foreign minister said Texas "still has one foot in the fossil fuel economy of the past with its intensive use of oil and gas, yet at the same time is striding forth into the era of renewable energies."

Baerbock will hold further talks with US officials the coming days, including with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.

zc/wd (dpa, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Made Texas Solar

Solar and wind energy faces pushback in Texas

Solar and wind energy faces pushback in Texas

An abundance of renewable energy projects are being planned and implemented in Texas. But wind and solar energy in the Lone Star State are increasingly facing resistance from the population and members of the Republican Party.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 25, 202307:13 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Overturned cars and debris lay scattered across a street full of red mud

'Medicane' left Libya trapped between floods and the sea

ClimateSeptember 12, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Kenyan President William Ruto addresses the Africa Climate Summit

Kenya: Bumpy first year in office for William Ruto

Kenya: Bumpy first year in office for William Ruto

PoliticsSeptember 12, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Maria Ressa has a broad smile on her face as she holds her hands up in a prayer position

Maria Ressa: 'We hold the line for our rights'

Maria Ressa: 'We hold the line for our rights'

Human RightsSeptember 12, 202307:16 min
More from Asia

Germany

Olaf Scholz and a Bundeswehr Leopard 2 A6 tank with camouflage

Ukraine: Which weapons is Germany supplying?

Ukraine: Which weapons is Germany supplying?

ConflictsSeptember 12, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Two workers at a construction site in Moscow

How Russia drafts migrants to fight in Ukraine

How Russia drafts migrants to fight in Ukraine

ConflictsSeptember 12, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

President of Al Nassr Musalli Al-Muammar (right) with new signing Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

BusinessSeptember 11, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden speaks to the media after a meeting with Vietnam's Communist Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong

Vietnam-US ties enter new phase after Biden visit

Vietnam-US ties enter new phase after Biden visit

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Chilean President Gabriel Boric

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage