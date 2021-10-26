Visit the new DW website

Texas

Texas is a state located on the southern US border. It is the country's second-largest state by area and population after Alaska and California respectively.

Texas was an independent country from 1836 until its annexation by the US in 1845. Its capital is Austin and largest city Houston. After initially thriving on the cattle industry following the Civil War, Texas is now home to dozens of Fortune 500 companies in the energy, agriculture and technology sectors. This page collates DW's content on Texas.

April 28, 2021, Austin, TX, United States: Kay Deyer-Hill of Pflugerville holds a sign as transgender youth, parents and several lawmakers rally at the south steps of the Texas Capitol Wednesday evening, criticizing several anti-LGBTQ bills winding their way through the 87th Legislature a month before adjournment. Austin United States - ZUMAd150 20210428_znp_d150_009 Copyright: xBobxDaemmrichx

Texas bans transgender girls from female sports in schools 26.10.2021

The southern US state is the latest to enact prohibiting transgender girls from participating in female sports at public schools. Rights groups vowed to fight the ban.
Riot police members stand guard as supporters of reproductive choice take part in the nationwide Women’s March, held after Texas rolled out a near-total ban on abortion procedures and access to abortion-inducing medications, in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

US: Biden DOJ asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion ban 18.10.2021

Justice Department officials say the law is "plainly unconstitutional" and want it blocked until legal clarity is found on the matter. The court previously allowed the ban to go into effect.
A general view of the sign 'Arbeit Macht Frei' over the main entrance gate to Auschwitz I (file image from January 26, 2019). Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the commemoration event of the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp will be held online. On Tuesday, January 25, 2021 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto)

Texas school chief calls for 'opposing' views on Holocaust 15.10.2021

Audio of school administrator calling for books with "opposing" views on the Holocaust in classrooms has gone viral. The instructions to teachers in the top-rated school district are in response to a Texas law.

A paramedic walks beside ambulances outside the emergency department of the Royal London Hospital in London, England, on January 26, 2021. Data from the UK's official statistics bodies revealed today that, based on death certificates, up to January 15 this year nearly 104,000 people have died with coronavirus since the pandemic began. Government figures, which are based on deaths within 28 days of a positive covid-19 test, remain slightly lower, yesterday standing at 98,531. (Photo by David Cliff/NurPhoto)

Coronavirus digest: British government had the 'wrong' approach, report says 12.10.2021

The UK was too slow to lock down, according to a report. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has defied Joe Biden, issuing an executive order to bar all vaccine mandates. DW has the latest.
02.03.2016 *** epa05190718 Pro-choice activist rally as the Supreme Court hears Whole Woman's Health vs. Cole, the controversial Texas abortion access case, at the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 02 March 2016. The laws seeks to limit access to abortions by requiring that doctors have admitting privileges at local hospitals and clinics upgrade their facilities to hospital-like standards. EPA/SHAWN THEW

US court temporarily reinstates Texas abortion law 09.10.2021

Texas has won its bid at a federal appeals court to temporarily reimpose the strictest abortion law in the US.
25.07. 2016. +++++ Tesla vehicles are being assembled by robots at Tesla Motors Inc factory in Fremont, California, U.S. on July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Joseph White (C) Reuters/J. White

Elon Musk says Tesla is moving to Texas 08.10.2021

The electric carmaker will leave its headquarters in Silicon Valley for Austin. Musk is one of several tech bosses to have personally left California for states with less regulation.
Supporters of reproductive choice take part in the nationwide Women's March, held after Texas rolled out a near-total ban on abortion procedures and access to abortion-inducing medications, in New York City, New York, U.S. October 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

US: Federal judge suspends near-total abortion ban in Texas 07.10.2021

A district judge ordered Texas to suspend its law that imposes a near-total ban on abortions. The ruling comes after a challenge brought by President Joe Biden's administration.
Supporters of reproductive choice take part in the nationwide Women's March, held after Texas rolled out a near-total ban on abortion procedures and access to abortion-inducing medications, in New York City, New York, U.S. October 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

US: Women march to save abortion rights 03.10.2021

Women across the US have taken part in protests to demand continued access to abortion. They fear the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is under threat, especially after Texas passed the most restrictive abortion law yet.
A bulldozer is seen next to a mound of debris while crews clear an area where migrants, many from Haiti, were encamped along the Del Rio International Bridge, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

US officials say migrant camp in Texas completely cleared 24.09.2021

All migrants who had been camping under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, are now gone, according to US authorities. Thousands were living in dire conditions as they sought asylum in the US.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Thousands of Haitian migrants have been arriving to Del Rio, Texas, as authorities attempt to close the border to stop the flow of migrants. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

US border officials under fire over treatment of Haitian migrants 21.09.2021

The Biden administration says it is investigating reports of border agents on horseback charging at migrants near a riverside camp in Texas.
The International bridge where thousands of Haitian migrants have created a makeshift camp remains closed, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. President Joe Biden's administration is nearing a final plan to expel many of the thousands of Haitian migrants who have suddenly crossed into a Texas border city from Mexico and to fly them back to their Caribbean homeland. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

US starts flying Haitian migrants home from Texas 19.09.2021

Three flights carrying Haitians have reportedly left Texas for Port-au-Prince after an influx of border crossings. Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry said they were welcome home.
September 16, 2021, Del Rio, Texas, USA: Migrants wait Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 under and around the international bridge between Del Rio and Ciudad Acuna, Merxico as they wait to be processed by immigration officials. The Del Rio mayor posted messages to social media Wednesday saying about 4,000 were waiting at the bridge to be processed and he said more migrants are coming to the city. (Credit Image: Â© William Luther/San Antonio Express-News via ZUMA Press Wire

US holds thousands of migrants under Texas bridge 18.09.2021

More than 10,000 migrants, mainly fleeing Haiti, are currently being held under a bridge at Del Rio near the US-Mexico border as immigration facilities in the area have reached capacity.

A worker removes a lifeguard tower from the beach in Galveston, Texas on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, as the Park Board of Trustees and the Galveston Island Beach Patrol prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas. Nicholas is strengthening just off the Gulf Coast and could blow ashore in Texas as a hurricane as it brings heavy rain and floods to coastal areas from Mexico to storm-battered Louisiana. (Jennifer Reynolds /The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

US: Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall in Texas 14.09.2021

Nicholas strenghten from tropical storm to Category 1 hurricane shortly before landfall. States of emergency were declared across 17 counties and three cities in Texas.
September 1, 2021, Austin, TX, United States: University of Texas women rally at the Texas Capitol to protest Governor Greg Abbott's signing of the nation's strictest abortion law that makes it a crime to abort a fetus after six weeks, or when a ''heartbeat'' is detected. Abbott signed the law Wednesday, Sept. 1st, 2021. (Credit Image: Â© Bob Daemmrich/ZUMA Press Wire

Texas abortion ban has 'vast psychological consequences' 13.09.2021

A new law in Texas, known as the "heartbeat bill," bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Experts say limiting women's choice will negatively affect their mental health as well.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 01: Debra Sweet, holds up a sign as she joins people gathered for a reproductive rights rally at Brooklyn Borough Hall on September 01, 2021 in Downtown Brooklyn in New York City. NOW-NYC and Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Action Fund organized a rally for reproductive rights after a Texas law that has been dubbed the Heartbeat Bill went into effect. The law ends access to abortion after six weeks of pregnancy and would allow anyone to sue abortion providers and “aiders and abetters” in civil court. Abortion rights activists have asked the Supreme Court to block the law, but as of Wednesday morning the court has allowed the law to go into effect. In May, Supreme Court justices agreed to review a Mississippi case on the state's ban on abortion procedures after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide. A ruling on that case is expected in 2022. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

US Justice Department sues Texas over abortion law 09.09.2021

The US Justice Department has filed suit against Texas to prevent a state law banning abortions from being enforced. Vice President Kamala Harris said women's right to choose was "not negotiable."
Abortion rights supporters gather to protest Texas SB 8 in front of Edinburg City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. The nation's most far-reaching curb on abortions since they were legalized a half-century ago took effect Wednesday in Texas, with the Supreme Court silent on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold.(Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

US Justice Department vows to 'protect' Texas abortion clinics 07.09.2021

Attorney General Merrick Garland said those seeking and providing abortions in Texas would be protected under federal law, while the Biden administration seeks other ways to overturn the controversial "heartbeat law."

