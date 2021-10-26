Texas is a state located on the southern US border. It is the country's second-largest state by area and population after Alaska and California respectively.

Texas was an independent country from 1836 until its annexation by the US in 1845. Its capital is Austin and largest city Houston. After initially thriving on the cattle industry following the Civil War, Texas is now home to dozens of Fortune 500 companies in the energy, agriculture and technology sectors. This page collates DW's content on Texas.