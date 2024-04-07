Hurricane Beryl charges toward Mexico, Texas

Nature and EnvironmentLatin AmericaHurricane Beryl charges toward Mexico, TexasTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentLatin AmericaPablo Foley Elias07/04/2024July 4, 2024Hurricane Beryl, the earliest Atlantic storm to develop into a Category 5 hurricane, has weakened slightly but remains a destructive force. As Mexico and southern Texas prepare for the storm's arrival, cleanup has already begun in the Caribbean.https://p.dw.com/p/4hrTKAdvertisement