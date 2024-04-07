  1. Skip to content
Hurricane Beryl charges toward Mexico, Texas

Pablo Foley Elias
July 4, 2024

Hurricane Beryl, the earliest Atlantic storm to develop into a Category 5 hurricane, has weakened slightly but remains a destructive force. As Mexico and southern Texas prepare for the storm's arrival, cleanup has already begun in the Caribbean.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hrTK
Global Ideas | Mexiko | Wiederansiedlung Wölfe

Mexico: The return of 'los lobos'

In Chihuahua, the Mexican gray wolf has been brought back from the brink of extinction.
Nature and EnvironmentJuly 23, 202107:23 min
