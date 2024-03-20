US: Tensions grow in Denver over help for migrants

MigrationUnited States of AmericaUS: Tensions grow in Denver over help for migrantsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoMigrationUnited States of AmericaBenjamin Alvarez Gruber in Dever, United States03/20/2024March 20, 2024Tensions are rising in the US city of Denver over the cost to the city of aiding and housing tens of thousands of irregular migrants bused in from the Texan border. Meet some of the volunteers determined to help as many people as they can.https://p.dw.com/p/4dvRYAdvertisement