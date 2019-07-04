 Can there be a US-EU ′reset′ under Donald Trump? | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 04.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Europe

Can there be a US-EU 'reset' under Donald Trump?

The US is wooing Ursula Von der Leyen and her fellow incoming EU leaders before they even take office. Can early intervention with the fresh faces in Brussels smooth out serious trans-Atlantic relationship wrinkles?

Belgien Brüssel | Mike Pompeo trifft Ursula von der Leyen (US State Department/Ron Przysucha )

It took just a year for Gordon Sondland's optimism about improving ties between the United States and the European Union to shrivel. The US ambassador to the EU arrived last July believing the Trump administration's blunt approach would be appreciated in Brussels, and cut through some of the difficulties hampering trans-Atlantic ties

Sondland still believes that could happen, but not with Washington's current interlocutors.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo just spent two days in the EU capital without so much as a courtesy call to the people who still hold the bloc's highest positions. Sondland explained the US is looking ahead to November 1, when European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen and her administration take office.

Read more: Can the EU's Ursula von der Leyen fulfill her promises

Almost as an accompaniment to the meetings, Trump lamented the "geniuses" urging him to work together with the EU against unfair Chinese trade practices. "[R]emember, the EU & all treat us VERY unfairly on Trade also," the president wrote on Twitter. "Will change!"

"Our relationship has reached multiple impasses on multiple fronts with the European Union, on trade and on other matters," Sondland said while giving the only readout from Pompeo's visit, "and resulted in what I would call a lot of uncomfortable, cranky conversations." Controversially, the secretary of state allowed no press to travel with him.

"The idea was to start with a fresh 'turning the page,' 'starting with a new leaf,' whatever euphemism one would like to use," he explained. Sondland expressed great satisfaction with the warmth and content of the meetings, although he said they were not meant to be particularly substantive. "I very much heard [EU] leaders say things that I did not imagine them saying that are very, very closely aligned with our view of the world," he said, without getting into specifics.

Read more: From the EU to Trump: Where does Ursula von der Leyen stand?

Sondland described it as predominantly a change in attitude, saying Von der Leyen, along with other incoming EU leaders, are "less concerned about creating a lot of friction over the tactics and more concerned with working together with the United States to achieve a common outcome," whether on China, Iran or the Middle East.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his staff sit across the table from EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and her staff in in February. REUTERS

Despite putting on a friendly face, the outgoing EU leadership didn't always see eye-to-eye with Trump officials

Preference for fesh faces

Sondland insisted the US preference for the new officials was meant as no sign of disrespect to the outgoing team. "We've had some great successes together in various areas but we also want the impasses to go away," he explained. "And sometimes the way to make the impasses go away is to change the players on the field."

Even European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva was asked to weigh in on the couth of that calculation, and she sided with Washington. "It's only natural that when leadership changes you will always seek to establish a relationship with the incoming leadership," she said. "I actually view that as a move to maintain support for these very important relations that we have."

'The height of rudeness'

But others clearly see it as not just a snub but a tactical error. "It's the height of rudeness," said Evelyn Farkas, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense under the Obama administration, now with the German Marshall Fund. "It's not clever diplomacy. You need to work with those people and the quickest way to alienate them further is to do what they're doing here."

Farkas believes, however, that on the bitterly disputed Iran issue there may in fact be some improvement once the new EU administration takes over, as Trump wants to score points both with Brussels and American voters fearful of another Middle East conflict. But she says there's "no other way out except for taking [the current nuclear] deal and making it 'better' and putting the Trump name on it."

Watch video 26:00

Iran crisis: Europe on the sidelines?

Farkas hopes the US and EU could compromise with add-ons to the existing agreement, such as extending its time frame, including bans on ballistic missiles and demanding a positive contribution from Tehran on efforts to end the Syrian civil war.

Changes in China policy?

Susi Dennison of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) believes China is the issue where there may be the most hope for US-EU rapprochement, despite comments like the latest Trump tweet. And according to polling done by her think tank, Dennison even sees some success from US tactics. "The kind of brinkmanship approach that Trump is pursuing in the China relationship is something that Europeans understand more than some of the other" lines that he's taking, she explained.

Read more: US-China trade war — The unlikely European winners

Dennison, who heads ECFR's "European Power" program, says surveys her think tank has done asking which side Europeans would take in a conflict between the US and China show a preference for neutrality. But beyond that, she says, they show strong support for Washington over Beijing. That's not the case when the question is about a US-Russia conflict, she added.

But Dennison warns the Pompeo approach carries a potential downside that the Von der Leyen administration would be wise to heed. "Building relationships behind closed doors with an administration that is clearly deeply unpopular in Europe does look like a bureaucratic EU that continues on its same course," she said. "It doesn't look very good for this kind of whole image of a changed Europe that's heard the voice of the people."

DW recommends

US Vice President Mike Pence singles out Germany for not meeting NATO spending

US Vice President Mike Pence has criticized Germany for allowing Washington to bear the "burden of defending Europe." Pence has also suggested deploying an additional 1,000 US troops in Poland. (02.09.2019)  

Donald Trump's man in Brussels extends a hand to the EU

President Donald Trump is actually a "huge fan" of Europe, insists new US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland. It's the trade deficit he despises. DW's Teri Schultz talks to Sondland in his first Brussels interview. (25.09.2018)  

Von der Leyen outlines position on migration, other EU challenges

The incoming head of the European Commission has said she will look for pragmatic solutions to the issue of migration. Ursula von der Leyen also spoke of plans for Italy's budget and her approach to Poland and Hungary. (19.07.2019)  

Can the EU's Ursula von der Leyen fulfill her promises

Now that she's been elected European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen can get to work realizing her EU vision. Who will she have to win over in the European Parliament, and which member states stand in her way? (17.07.2019)  

US: Donald Trump reacts to China with tariff increase

The US president increased tensions with the hike as the stock markets went into a tailspin. Trump tweeted that he would be increasing tariffs by 5% on $300 billion of Chinese goods. (24.08.2019)  

US-China trade war — The unlikely European winners

The imminent US tariffs on Chinese goods are expected to throw up some unexpected winners in Europe, a study shows. The gains for the European countries are only likely to increase if China chooses to retaliate. (13.08.2019)  

Iran toughens opposition to bilateral talks with US

Iranian President Hasan Rouhani has ruled out holding any bilateral talks with the US. He also warned that Tehran might step back further from the 2015 nuclear deal, criticizing the accord's European signatories. (03.09.2019)  

From the EU to Trump: Where does Ursula von der Leyen stand?

Germany's defense minister has been at Angela Merkel's side since 2005. No stranger to global affairs, she's set to become the next European Commission president. So how does she view Europe's most pressing challenges? (04.07.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland: 'I love Europe'  

Iran crisis: Europe on the sidelines?  

Julianne Smith: 'Trump needs Europe's help on China' - The Day  

Related content

EU-Parlament | Ursula von der Leyen

From the EU to Trump: Where does Ursula von der Leyen stand? 04.07.2019

Germany's defense minister has been at Angela Merkel's side since 2005. No stranger to global affairs, she's set to become the next European Commission president. So how does she view Europe's most pressing challenges?

US-Präsident Donald Trump und Kanzlerin Merkel

Why is Donald Trump ignoring Germany? 22.08.2019

With Trump due to attend the G-7 in France and later visit Poland, many are wondering why a stopover with Angela Merkel in Berlin isn't on the list. Experts say the cold shoulder move is part of a wider strategy.

EU-Parlament | Ursula von der Leyen

Opinion: What Ursula von der Leyen learned from Angela Merkel 03.07.2019

The EU is a game with three summits and, in the end, a German wins? In this case, yes. But Ursula von der Leyen's years in Berlin will prove ideal preparation for the European Commission, says DW's Maximiliane Koschyk.

Advertisement

Europe

Can there be a US-EU 'reset' under Donald Trump?

Did Russian intelligence hire a criminal to execute a Chechen dissident in Berlin?

New Italian government formed, allying M5S and the center-left

Iran to release crew members of seized tanker