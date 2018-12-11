 Can Europe go carbon neutral by 2050? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 13.12.2018

energy transition

Can Europe go carbon neutral by 2050?

The EU wants to become carbon neutral by 2050. That means abandoning coal, oil and gas completely. But is it possible? Experts say it is, energy won't become more expensive and it will even create more jobs.

CO2

For many people, a life without fossil fuels still seems inconceivable. How would we heat our homes without oil or gas? How would we get around, or transport goods?

Yet it's also increasingly clear that we have to stop using coal, oil and gas as quickly as possible to slow global warming its effects, from extreme weather to rising sea levels.

"Climate protection is a matter of life and death," warned UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the UN climate change conference in Katowice, Poland.

The stakes are high, and the European Union has said it wants to be climate neutral by 2050.

But is such a radical transformation possible in such a short time?

According to a new study by the Lappeenranta University of Technology (LUT) in Finland and the Energy Watch Group, it is. But we have to act now.

Read more: Greenland ice sheet melting at 'exceptional' rate

The technology is ready

"The results of the study show that the current goals of the Paris climate agreement can be accelerated and should be," said one of the study's lead authors, Christian Breyers of LUT. "A transition to 100 percent clean, renewable energy is very realistic — even today, with the technologies currently available."

Infographic: power generation in Europe 2020-2050

Generating electricity from wind, sun, biomass and water is no longer rocket science. The key is achieving the right mix, depending on varying weather conditions across the continent, and using new storage technologies, like batteries and power-to-gas (PtG).

PtG uses electricity and water to produce hydrogen, which can be stored and used in transport and industry. By adding CO2 from the air, you can also produce synthetic fuels, which can replace natural gas or oil derivatives like kerosene used in aviation.

Read more: Could eco-friendly flying be on the horizon?

The science is already there. So the researchers set about figuring out how to put it in place by 2050.

The team fed into their supercomputer vast amounts of data, on the weather and energy demand — down to the hour — all over Europe, as well as the cost of different energy sources and storage solutions.

"The report confirms that a transition to 100 percent renewable energy in all sectors is possible, and no more expensive than the current energy system," Hans-Josef Fell of Energy Watch Group said.

But even if running our economies with zero-emissions is technically possible, will we make it happen?

Infographic: greenhouse emissions in Europe 2020-2050

Lots of sun and lots of wind

"European politicians should do more for climate protection than is currently envisioned," Fell said.

And there is much to do.

Many sectors that now run directly on fossil fuels will have to be electrified to make use of renewable power. That means we will need much more electricity — about four or five times what we're generating today — by mid century.

In their study, the scientists envision electricity covering more than 85 percent of Europe's total energy needs. Solar power would make up 62 percent, wind 32 percent and hydropower 4 percent, with bio-energy covering 2 percent and geothermal less than 1 percent.

Breyers says generating all this climate-friendly power wouldn't be any more expensive than the fossil-fuel based system we have now, and greenhouse emissions from the energy sector would be reduced to zero by 2050.

Can we afford it?

There's no getting away from the fact that as we ditch coal, oil and gas, jobs in the fossil fuel industries will be lost. However, the transition will also create new jobs in environmentally friendly technologies.

Overall, the European Commission expects a positive impact on employment. The study conducted by LUT and Energy Watch Group predicts a net increase of 1 million jobs by 2050 — meaning the energy sector would provide 30 percent more jobs than it does today.

Infographic: jobs in the energy sector

The study doesn't look at the wider economic benefits of transforming our energy systems, but according to EU Climate Commissioner Arias Canete, a clean energy system — minus all that smog from coal-fired power stations — would save Europe more than €200 billion ($227 billion) a year in health care costs.

Read more: Is climate change killing us?

Relying on home-grown renewable power would also save the EU the more than €266 billion a year it currently spends on energy imports.

Incentives needed

Volker Quaschning, professor of renewable energy systems at the University of Applied Sciences for Engineering and Economics (HTW Berlin), says new research charts a clear path to achieving the targets set out in the Paris Agreement.

"The study strikingly demonstrates that a carbon-neutral energy supply with 100 percent renewable energy in Europe is technically and economically possible, even before the year 2050," he said.

In fact, he says, it's the only way we can limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. Which is why it's time for politicians to "finally set the course necessary for successful climate protection and to significantly accelerate the expansion of renewable energy."

The study's authors say politicians need to put incentives in place to give the zero-emissions technologies we already have at our disposal a real boost.

That means abolishing subsidies and tax relief for coal and fossil fuels, internalizing the costs of environmental damage through taxes on CO2 and nuclear fuel, and making investments in cleaner alternatives profitable by guaranteeing a fixed rate for the renewable power, through feed-in tariffs.

"The feed-in tariffs are a very important component to ensure the transition succeeds swiftly," Fell told DW. "Only if an investor has a guarantee that a wind turbine, for example, can recoup the initial investment thanks to guaranteed feed-in tariffs will he get a loan from the bank."

  • Urine sample (Picture: Imago)

    10 creative concepts for energy

    Urine and excrement

    Our physiological needs can be used for much more than filling our bladders and our toilets. Researchers are looking into how to transform urine and other human excrement - let's spare the details - into energy. For instance at refugee camps, this could provide lighting while solving sanitation problems. Despite the negative associations, our corporal waste may one day be our best ally.

  • Biofuel research firm in Japan (Picture: picture-alliance/dpa/MAXPPP)

    10 creative concepts for energy

    Algae farms

    It's an incipient idea that needs intense further research - but farming microalgae could be a solution to producing biofuel efficiently and sustainably. Large microalgae farms would transform sunlight and carbon dioxide into bio-ethanol. But even with optimal results, energy production would remain very low.

  • 'Moya' wind curtain placed in a subway station (Picture: Charlotte Slingsby)

    10 creative concepts for energy

    Harnessing gentle breezes

    Moya is a lightweight, flexible sheet that can harvest low-grade wind energy in a variety of locations - that's how its inventor, South African Charlotte Slingsby, describes it. This curtain can be installed into existing infrastructure without a need for expensive facilities or land-clearing. And it doesn't harm birds or bats, like large wind turbines can.

  • Coconuts (Picture: Imago/fotoimedia)

    10 creative concepts for energy

    Coconut for coal

    Wood remains the main energy source in many parts of the world - and this is leading to deforestation. Coconut shells and husks may be a sustainable alternative in countries like Kenya or Cambodia. Compared to traditional wood charcoal, coconut charcoal burns longer, is cheaper and avoids felling trees. It also eases management of coconut waste - a real problem in some regions.

  • Spoiled seafood (Picture: AP)

    10 creative concepts for energy

    Fish scales and bones

    Fish factories create mountains of waste every day - which could produce energy. The high fat content in the tons of fish innards, along with scales and bones not suitable for the food market, can be used to produce biodiesel. Countries such as Honduras, Brazil and Vietnam have been already experimenting with this new energy source for years - but financial issues may hinder success.

  • Wind tree in France (Picture: NewWind)

    10 creative concepts for energy

    Wind turbine in camouflage

    The wind tree is a French innovation imitating nature to create energy. Jerome Michaud-Lariviere, the brain behind this concept, was inspired while observing leaves on trees fluttering in the wind. The tree-like structure has 72 mini-turbines instead of leaves, and can produce enough electricity to power 15 streetlights, charge an electric car or even power a small family home.

  • Sustainable dance floor (Picture: Daan Roosegaarde)

    10 creative concepts for energy

    Bust a power move

    Imagine tapping the energy of every step you take - this is the concept behind smart surfaces located under dance floors, football pitches, and metro stations, among other venues around the globe. The energy harvested can power low-voltage lighting or charge electronic devices in the immediate vicinity. So now there's a new excuse to keep your body moving!

  • Olive oil and olive (Picture: Fotolia/hiphoto39)

    10 creative concepts for energy

    Olives into biofuel

    This delicious appetizer is also the source of olive oil that is a basic part of cuisine in Mediterranean countries. But once the olive has been pressed for oil, the leftovers can have a further use: biofuel. Production of olive oil creates four times its weight in waste. The Phenolive project turns that waste into electricity and heat, in doing so completing the product lifecycle.

  • Indian crop (Picture: DW)

    10 creative concepts for energy

    Mustard plant residues

    Power outages are still a daily reality in many areas of the developing world. A lack of resources has pushed people to find cost-effective alternatives - and "trash" from crops stands out as a good option. Incinerating the stems and leaves from mustard plants, for instance, can provide electricity to thousands of rural homes. The ash can then be placed back in the fields as fertilizer.

  • Solar roadway (Picture: Wattway/COLAS/Joachim Bertrand)

    10 creative concepts for energy

    Solar roadways

    Sun not only makes shimmering mirages on roads - it also produces energy. The Netherlands already has a 70-meter solar bike path, and France is now following in the same track. The country plans to install 1,000 kilometers of specially designed photovoltaic solar paneling on its roads over the next five years, with the aim of expanding its renewable energy capacity.

    Author: Irene Banos Ruiz


