 Germany awarded ′shameful′ negative climate prize at COP24

News

Germany awarded 'shameful' negative climate prize at COP24

An environmental activist group has blasted Germany's climate record at the UN climate talks in Poland. It cited Germany's love of coal and failure to meet its own targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The silhouette of a coal power plant in Germany during sunset (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

Germany has received the Climate Action Network's (CAN) negative "Fossil of the Day Award" for failing to meet its emissions targets and support a more ambitious climate agenda.

The environmental protection group announced the "shameful" award on the sidelines of the COP24 climate conference in Katowice, Poland, where countries from around the world are discussing how to apply the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

CAN said the German government had admitted at the conference that it would miss its 2020 target to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases by 8 percent compared to 1990 levels. The country had planned to reduce its emissions by 40 percent.

Watch video 01:29
Now live
01:29 mins.

Germany: Protesters call for coal phase-out

CAN also cited Germany's failure to develop a national plan or set a date for phasing out coal and its reluctance to end European Union-wide coal subsidies or support more ambitious EU climate targets.

"Germany has become a climate laggard and puts the brakes on the EU's climate ambition," CAN Director Wendel Trio said.

Switzerland ranked second for the award, CAN said, citing its efforts to block more funds for green projects in developing countries.

Poland won the Fossil of the Day on Tuesday for promoting coal and failing to increase its climate pledges.

Responding to Germany's win, Greenpeace Executive Director Jennifer Morgan said the German government needed to "lead rather than serve" its coal and automobile industries.

Germany to miss 2020 greenhouse gas emissions target

Economic and population growth are to blame for Germany missing its climate protection target. One of the leaders of the Greens said figures show that Chancellor Angela Merkel has more bark than bite on climate change. (13.06.2018)  

Germany's coal exit: jobs first, then the climate

Germany's "coal commission" is starting to plan how the country is to give up coal mining. But it's already under fire for prioritizing the economy over the environment. (26.06.2018)  

Al Gore warns Germany risks being left behind on climate change

"If I were a citizen of Germany, I would be concerned about Germany being left behind," the former US vice president has warned. His solution would see Germany phase out coal as a major source of electricity production. (27.06.2018)  

Germany: Protesters call for coal phase-out  

Tschechische Unterstützung auf dem Weg zum Hambacher Forst

How Germany's coal phaseout is becoming an international movement 16.11.2018

Germany's Hambach Forest has become a symbolic battlefield and magnet for the global climate protection movement. Over past months, hundreds of people from abroad have traveled there to call for an end to coal.

Proteste zum Erhalt des Hambacher Forst

Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach 31.10.2018

At least 6,000 people protested against lignite extraction in western Germany last weekend, blocking a railway used to transport brown coal from the controversial Hambach mine to power plants.

Polen Kohlebergwerk in Kattowitz

Can Poland end its toxic relationship with coal? 23.11.2018

Poland, host of the upcoming COP24 climate conference, has long had a love affair with coal. Can it say goodbye and commit to renewables?

