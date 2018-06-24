Al Gore warns Germany risks being left behind on climate change

Germany risks its position as a global leader in the fight against climate change if it fails to phase out coal-fired power plants, former US Vice President Al Gore has warned.

"To remain a global & regional leader in the transition to a sustainable future Germany must meet its 2030 emissions targets," he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. "Doing so requires phasing out coal & increased political pressure."

Gore, who narrowly lost the 2000 presidential election and won an Oscar and a Nobel Peace Prize for his climate change documentary "An Inconvenient Truth," made the comments during a "Climate Reality" meeting of activists in Berlin on Tuesday.

Germany being 'left behind'

In an interview with Reuters news agency, Gore said the German government had failed to promote any significant reductions in German carbon dioxide emissions for four years.

"If I were a citizen of Germany, I would be concerned about Germany being left behind," he said. "The leadership provided in years past created a reality that now no longer exists," he added. "Other countries are moving much faster than Germany."

Climate savior or sinner - how green is Germany's energy production? Addicted to coal The future looks bright for Germany’s biggest surface coal mine. Even as the country introduces climate protection measures and switches to renewable energy sources, its dependence on coal-fueled power plants is unabated. Continued reliance on coal means Germany is unlikely to meet its 2020 emission goals. That's not good for the environment, but the view from the Hambach mine remains impressive.

Climate savior or sinner - how green is Germany's energy production? Stripping the earth The Hambach surface mine stretches seemingly endless into the horizon. Located west of Cologne, it is Germany’s largest surface mine at 4,300 hectares - and expanding. Despite efforts to use more renewable energy sources, Germany’s industry still relies on the cheap brown coal to supply 40% of its energy needs.

Climate savior or sinner - how green is Germany's energy production? Disappearing villages It won’t be long before the village of Manheim disappears. The nearby Hambach mine is expanding and will soon engulf the houses. Already many of the residents in the 1,000 year-old village have abandoned their homes. Since 1989 four similar villages have been razed to make room for the brown surface mine.

Climate savior or sinner - how green is Germany's energy production? No alternative By 2020 the diggers will have reached the village. Until then, workers will tear down the remaining houses and the residents will relocate. Kurt Rüttgers, one about 500 remaining residents and owner of the local pub, has watched the town fade and disappear: “Since my childhood I have known Manheim would disappear one day. It’s sad, but there seems to be no alternative to coal mining right now.”

Climate savior or sinner - how green is Germany's energy production? Investing in renewable energy Elsewhere in Germany, companies have made the switch to renewable energy sources. Soaring 109 meters above the surrounding fields, these wind turbines located about an hour from Berlin’s city center, provide emissions-free energy for the capital.

Climate savior or sinner - how green is Germany's energy production? Harvesting the wind Some 27,000 wind turbines have sprouted up across the country in the last decade. Although animal rights activists argue the giant propellers cause harm to birds and some people complain the towers are an eyesore in the landscape, the turbines are Germany’s biggest source of renewable energy. Until recently, the government heavily subsidized wind parks.

Climate savior or sinner - how green is Germany's energy production? Could housing save the climate? For some Germans saving the climate starts at home. Years ago artist Priska Wollein decided to build her atelier near Berlin as a passive energy house to reduce her carbon footprint. Built mostly out of wood, it’s heated by geothermal energy and the ventilation is specifically modified to keep warmth inside.

Climate savior or sinner - how green is Germany's energy production? The home of the future What if a house didn’t just reduce its energy consumption, but rather generates more of it? That’s one of the proposals the German housing industry has come up with in response to new building regulations on energy efficiency. Referred to as the energy plus house, the new model of home is designed to produce its own energy primarily through solar power.



Read more: Germany's coal exit: jobs first, then the climate

Gore's warnings came as a government-commissioned committee of representatives of industry, unions and environmental groups met in Berlin to start discussions on how and when Germany could phase out coal-fired energy.

Germany's environmental efforts have stalled in recent years despite German Chancellor Angela Merkel's popular image as a leader in the fight against climate change. In June, Merkel's coalition government admitted that the country would not meet its 2020 emission targets.

Read more: Rallies in Germany against government's continued reliance on coal

Painting Berlin against coal

Environmental activists and the Green Party partially blame the government's reticence to phase out coal from its energy mix as one reason for the country's poor climate record. Coal-fired power plants account for more than a third of Germany's electricity production and are a major employer in the regions where they are located.

To coincide with the coal commission's meeting, activists from Greenpeace poured more than 3,000 liters (800 gallons) of "environmentally friendly" yellow paint on the roundabout circling Berlin's Victory Column as part of a call to replace coal with solar power.

Police said they were investigating the incident for presenting a "dangerous interference with traffic."

Read more: EU increases 2030 renewables target to 32 percent after German opposition

amp/jm (Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.