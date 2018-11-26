 UNEP: Still a chance to put out ′climate fire′ — here′s what we need to do | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 27.11.2018

Climate change

UNEP: Still a chance to put out 'climate fire' — here's what we need to do

Efforts need to be tripled in order to close the gap between a deteriorating climate and a world where global warming is kept below 2 degrees Celsius this century, the United Nations Environment Program finds.

Firefighter douses flames in California

Detailing the gulf between where we are headed with CO2 emissions and where we need to be, the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) has released its annual Emissions Gap Report ahead of next week's COP24 climate summit in Poland.

The report finds that current national Paris Agreement commitments fall short of what is needed to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

This hole between where we are on climate protection versus where we actually need to be is known as the emissions gap.

'Feeding this fire'

UNEP warns that if we do not close the emissions gap by 2030, the possibility of limiting warming to a maximum of 2 degrees Celsius will be unreachable. The report also raises concerns over the dwindling feasibility of achieving the far more desirable 1.5 degree Celsius ceiling of warming.

Read more: IPCC 1.5 C degree report points to high stakes of climate inaction

If current trends continue, warming will likely hit 3.2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, according to the report's authors.

Infographic emissions gap

"If the IPCC report represented a global fire alarm, this report is the arson investigation," said UN Environment Deputy Executive Director Joyce Msuya in a statement. "We're feeding this fire while the means to extinguish it are within reach."

The report also highlights how CO2 emissions increased in 2017 after a three-year decrease, suppressing optimism that global emissions may be peaking.

Tripling our efforts

Limiting warming to 2 degrees Celsius would require tripling the national commitments in the Paris Agreement, according to the international team of scientists who prepared the assessment. This is just to reach the 2 degree Celsius target.

To keep global warming contained to 1.5 degrees Celsius, efforts would need to be increased by five times current levels.

Read moreClimate change sets the world on fire

Roadside gas station in Florida inundated by water during Hurricane Michael

Climate change is making megastorms like Hurricane Michael more frequent and severe

Philip Drost, coordinator of the report's steering committee, pointed to Costa Rica, Sweden and Morocco as countries that are "incredibly ambitious" when it comes to their goals and efforts.

He explained that some countries overperforming on their commitments may not have set ambitious enough targets, leaving room for improvement.

"It's not all bad news," Drost told DW, pointing to innovation around climate protection and concrete ways countries can boost their performance. "Everyone is able to find something in it for them."

Read more: US climate report warns of worsening disasters

Committing to solutions

Suggested areas where this gap can be closed include further developing renewable energy, energy-efficient appliances and cars, and reversing deforestation.

"The report shows that countries have few excuses left," said Jan Burck of environment group Germanwatch, who was not involved in the study. "Renewable energies are very cheap, climate protection brings strong co-benefits — like cleaner air — and the advantages for sustainable development are clear," he told DW.

He added that a speedy and thorough coal phaseout would be decisive for closing the gap.

Read moreWorld way off track on Paris accord goals

Watch video 01:27
Now live
01:27 mins.

Our forests are disappearing

Fiscal policy — especially carbon pricing — was also a key focus of the report. 

Brigitte Knopf, secretary general of the Mercator Research Institute and one of the 20 authors on the report, said the "policy gap" must be addressed. "Phasing out fossil fuel subsidies and putting a price on carbon would be a cornerstone for closing this gap and fulfilling the Paris Agreement," she said in a statement.

Read more: Climate finance poses hurdle ahead of COP24

Innovative technologies were also held up as crucial, with the UNEP pointing to "surging momentum from the private sector" as a point of optimism.

Where there's a will

The report says bridging the emissions gap is technically possible, implying that the real question is whether or not the political and industry will is there to make necessary changes.

"Political will — in the end that's always the issue," said Drost. "It's really difficult to predict what this COP will bring."

While the report is intended to influence next week's COP24 and offers many suggested solutions, it remains to be seen if such sounding of the alarm will spur real policy change among nations.

  • LED bulb (DW/Gero Rueter)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 10: Upgrade lightbulbs

    You just bought a fancy lamp? Make it cooler with efficient lightbulbs. This is one of the small actions that make a difference in the long-term - and let's be honest, it's not a big effort. Some LED bulbs consume up to 90 percent less than traditional ones.

  • Woman hanging clothes in Lebanon (picture-alliance/AP/Hussein Malla)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 9: Hang laundry to dry

    In cold or rainy countries, the task might be challenging - but these challenges are nothing compared to the worst consequences of climate change.

  • Recycling containers (Fotolia/TrudiDesign)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 8: Recycling

    Recycling has become normal behavior for thousands of people around the world. It definitely contributes to making a better world - but unfortunately, it is not enough.

  • Washing machine (Fotolia/Kzenon)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 7: Wash clothes on cold

    Worried about your clothes shrinking in hot water? Here another reason to keep washing with cold water: Since it avoids turning on the water heater, cold-water washing also produces less greenhouse gas emissions.

  • Volvo V60 Plug-in-Hybrid (picture-alliance/Photoagency Interpress)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 6: Drive a hybrid

    Until you are ready to get rid of your car completely, you could move to a hybrid electric car. But beware: The electricity that powers it is probably still coming from dirty fossil fuels.

  • The Simpsons Lisa the Vegetarian (FOX BROADCASTING/The Simpsons)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 5: Switch to a vegetarian diet

    Beef production is the largest driver of tropical deforestation worldwide, with soy production closely following - mainly to feed animals. The carbon footprint of a meat-based diet is almost double that of a vegetarian one. Even reducing the amount of meat you eat makes a difference.

  • China wind power (Getty Images/AFP/L. Jin)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 4: Buy green energy

    Renewable energies are the new trend - but we are still largely dependent on fossil fuels such as coal. In countries like Germany, you can choose your energy provider - among some that draw from renewable sources.

  • Virgin Boeing 737-8FE (picture-alliance/P. Mayall)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 3: Cancel one trans-Atlantic flight

    Air travel is a major challenge when it comes to tackling climate change. Policy-makers are exploring ways to reduce the climate impact of flights - but in the meantime, you can start thinking twice before taking a plane. Particularly to cross the pond.

  • 200 years of bike (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 2: Don't use a car

    Getting rid of your car is the second-most effective action you can take to tackle climate change. And riding your bike also helps keep you fit!

  • Newborn babies (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Grubitzsch)

    How to stop climate change? Start now!

    Number 1: Have one less child

    Giving birth to a new person consuming and polluting at the current rate of people in industrialized countries is the worst thing you can do for the planet, according to the study. But if you start now with the other nine actions, your kids might be able to live in a better world.

    Author: Irene Banos Ruiz


