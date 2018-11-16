 CO2 levels hit new record high in 2017 | News | DW | 22.11.2018

News

CO2 levels hit new record high in 2017

The warming effect of greenhouse gases has increased 41 percent since 1990, according to the UN's weather organization. It said the window of opportunity to act against climate change "is almost closed."

Brown coal power plant near Pulheim, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gambarini)

The levels of greenhouse gases in the earth's atmosphere rose to a new record high last year, the UN's weather organization said on Thursday.

According to the World Meteorological Organization's (WMO) Greenhouse Gas Bulletin, there is also no sign of a reversal of this trend.

The organization said the increasing levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere are a driving force for long-term climate change, rising sea levels and extreme weather events.

Since 1990, the WMO has recorded a 41 percent increase in the warming effect of greenhouse gases. The increase in CO2, the main long-lived greenhouse in the atmosphere, is caused by human activities like burning coal and other fossil fuels.

The global average concentrations of carbon dioxide reached 405.5 parts per million in 2017, an increase both from 2016 and 2015.

WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a statement that the window of opportunity to stop climate change "is almost closed."

"The science is clear. Without rapid cuts in CO2 and other greenhouse gases, climate change will have increasingly destructive and irreversible impacts on life on Earth," he said.

  • Hand and feet imprint in sand

    The Earth is exhausted!

    Living large

    Each year, the Global Footprint Network — an international think tank with more than 90 partner organizations — calculates the so-called Earth Overshoot Day. This marks the date when we have used as much from nature as our planet can renew over the whole year. Think of it as a bank account with a certain budget for the year. Starting on August 1, 2018, humanity is in the red.

  • Women shopping in a US mall

    The Earth is exhausted!

    Who needs how much?

    Today, all of humanity consumes resources equivalent to 1.7 planet Earths. Needless to say, there are big regional differences: If all of mankind lived and did business like Germans, we would need more than 3 planets; the American way of life would require 4.9 planets.

  • Infographic: CO2 emissions in selected countries 2016

    The Earth is exhausted!

    Dirty work

    Burning fossil fuels and wood makes up 60 percent of our ecological footprint. In absolute terms, China, the United States, the European Union and India are the world's largest CO2 emitters. Per capita consumption, however, puts those figures into perspective.

  • Trees stand at the brink of a open-pit coal mine in western Germany
    More

    The Earth is exhausted!

    Forests under pressure

    Trees provide timber, an invaluable raw material for items such as paper. But they also prevent soil erosion, help replenish the groundwater and are indispensable in climatic cycles, including as CO2 reservoirs. In Germany for example, forested area binds a mere 15 percent of the country's annual CO2 emissions. Nonetheless, 3.3 million hectares of forest are lost worldwide each year.

  • Cows on a milking carousel in eastern Germany
    More

    The Earth is exhausted!

    Enough to go around?

    Humanity is growing. New crop areas are sprouting up everywhere — and at the same time, the world is losing farmland to urban development, soil erosion and soil degradation. At the moment, each EU citizen uses an average of 0.31 hectares of farmland for the food they consume. But if resources were distributed equitably worldwide, everyone would be entitled to only 0.2 hectares.

  • Infographic: Overfishing
    More

    The Earth is exhausted!

    Overfished oceans

    As we catch ever more fish, stocks are not able to recover adequately. By now, almost a third of the world's fish stocks are considered overfished, and far more than half exploited to their maximum. CO2 emissions are also acidifying the oceans, resulting in ever more difficult living conditions for marine creatures.

  • Indian people fill up canisters during a water crisis in india
    More

    The Earth is exhausted!

    Water scarcity

    The United Nations Environment Program estimates that almost half of the world's population will suffer from water shortages by 2030. Groundwater reserves are becoming increasingly scarce, and are often contaminated. The level of pollution in from farming and household waste in rivers, lakes and other bodies of water is in some places so high that this water is not even suitable for animals.

  • People walking along carrying numerous shopping bags
    More

    The Earth is exhausted!

    Self-sufficiency on 1.8 hectares

    In mathematical terms, every human would have 1.8 hectares at his or her disposal in order to satisfy basic survival needs in an ecologically sustainable fashion. But the average German, for example, consumes the equivalent of 5.1 hectares. In 2018, Germany already exhausted its bio-capacity on May 2 — and has since been living at the expense of other countries or future generations.

    Author: Helle Jeppesen


The data released by the WMO comes after an October report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which showed that net CO2 emissions must reach zero around 2050 in order to limit temperature increases. A temperature increase of under 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) would reduce the consequences of global warming for humans and ecosystems.

Both the reports will be the foundation for the UN climate change negotiations, which will take place in Katowice, Poland from December 2-14.

The negotiations aim to set down the guidelines for the implementation of the Paris Climate Change agreement, which aims to keep the global temperature increase as close as possible to 1.5 degrees.

"There is currently no magic wand to remove all the excess CO2 from the atmosphere," said WMO Deputy Secretary-General Elena Manaenkova in a statement. "Every fraction of a degree of global warming matters, and so does every part per million of greenhouse gases."

