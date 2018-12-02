 Climate Risk Index: 2017 broke records for extreme weather | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 04.12.2018

Extreme weather

Climate Risk Index: 2017 broke records for extreme weather

Puerto Rico, Honduras and Myanmar have topped a 173-nation ranking of countries most affected by climate disasters. Extreme weather caused record damage in 2017, and developing nations bear the brunt, authors say.

Dominica Hurrikan Maria (Getty Images/AFP/Str)

Two Caribbean island nations and one South Asian country have topped the newest Climate Risk Index as worst-affected by extreme weather in 2017.

Puerto Rico, Sri Lanka and Dominica ranked one to three in the index, followed by Nepal, Peru and Vietnam, based on their level of exposure and vulnerability to destructive weather events.

According to the report by Germanwatch, 2017 was the world's most devastating year for extreme weather on record.

Poorer nations suffer

Researchers point out that the countries least equipped to deal with such disasters, and which have typically contributed the least to human-induced climate change, are bearing the brunt of its consequences.

Sri Lanka flood (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Jaywardena)

Sri Lanka endured its worst flooding in more than a decade in 2017

Read more: How a warmer Arctic could lead to more extreme weather

"Of the 10 countries most affected in the last 20 years, eight were developing countries with low or low-middle incomes," David Eckstein, lead author of the report, said in a statement.

"They have the fewest resources to protect themselves from the consequences of climate change or to compensate for their losses and therefore need particularly strong support."

More than 11,500 people died and around $375 billion (€329 billion) worth of damages were incurred last year as a direct result of extreme weather incidents, researchers calculated.

'Exceptional catastrophes' on the rise

Hurricane Maria, dubbed "catastrophe of the century," by Eckstein, wreaked havoc in both Puerto Rico and Dominica when it hit in September 2017.

Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria (Getty Images/AFP/R. Arduengo)

Puerto Rico was pushed to the top of both indexes after the devastation of Hurricane Maria

The category 5 hurricane decimated Puerto Rico's infrastructure, killing nearly 3,000 people.

In Dominica, thousands were rendered homeless and 90 percent of the country's roofs were destroyed. The tiny Caribbean island nation suffered around $1.2 billion of damages — losses double that of the country's GDP.

That extreme event pushed the former country to the top slot in both the Climate Risk Index for 2017, as well as the long-term index that covered the last two decades (1998-2017). After Puerto Rico, Honduras is ranked second on the long-term index, followed by Myanmar, Haiti and the Philippines.

Sri Lanka, number two on the 2017 index, suffered heavy landslides and flooding in May 2017 after enduring the worst monsoon rains in more than a decade. More than 200 people were killed and at least 600,000 people displaced from their homes.

Infographic showing extreme weather around the world

Climate change fueling extremes

As highlighted by the IPCC's 1.5 degree Celsius report, the risks associated with extreme weather events will continue to increase as the average global temperature rises.

Although the authors acknowledge it is not easy to assess the impact of climate change on a single weather event, evidence from the past several years has linked global warming and extreme weather

The IPCC report shows, for example, that in many places around the world, the likelihood of droughts and heavy rain is higher under climate change of 2 degrees Celsius. 

Read more: Extreme weather threatens African society and economy

In addition to extreme weather events, authors of the new report also highlight "slow-onset events," such as sea-level rise or salinization of soils, which can have devastating impacts. "Here, too, climate change is increasing damage and losses, especially for the poorest and most vulnerable states," Eckstein told DW.

Summer in Düsseldorf, Germany (Reuters/W. Rattay)

European nations are expected to feature more prominently in next year's index after 2018's extreme drought

Wealthy nations not immune

But not just low-income countries suffer under increasing extremes. As Eckstein points out, the last few years in particular have also shown that also industrialized nations are increasingly suffering due to climate change.

Read more: Can Germany's supposedly crumbling infrastructure hold up against extreme heat?

In 2017 in Germany, 27 people died due as a result of extreme weather events, and $360 billion worth of damage was incurred — mainly due to storms and flooding. The industrialized nation ranked 40th on the Climate Risk Index for 2017 — two slots higher than in the previous year — and 25th on the index for the past 20 years.

It is likely, Eckstein says, that due to record drought and extreme heat this year, the next index will feature even more European countries. France, for example, is already one of the 20 most affected countries in the long-term index.

As 190 states gather from around the world at the UN's COP24 conference in Poland this week and next, the index's authors are hopeful that the frightening potential for future climate-related loss and damage highlighted by their work will be high on the agenda.

"Industrialized countries must increase their climate protection ambitions and support the countries in their adaptation efforts in order to avoid damage and losses," Eckstein told DW.

  • SRI-LANKA-WEATHER-FLOOD (Getty Images/AFP/L. Wanniarachchi)

    Severe floods and landslides batter Sri Lanka

    Mounting toll of dead and missing

    Four days of severe floods and landslides in the southern and western parts of Sri Lanka have left more than 150 people dead. In excess of 110 people are reported missing while another 95 are currently hospitalized due to injuries. Most of the victims were killed by landslides when their hillside houses were buried under torrents of mud and rock.

  • Überschwemmungen in Sri Lanka (Getty Images/AFP/I. S. Kodikara)

    Severe floods and landslides batter Sri Lanka

    Worst flooding in over a decade

    The current spell of flooding is the worst since May 2003, when 250 people were killed and more than 10,000 houses were destroyed in similar circumstances. Last year, flooding and landslides claimed more than 100 lives on the island. Sri Lanka usually receives the heaviest rainfall from May till September, but heavy downpours can cause havoc in the northwest from November to February as well.

  • Sri Lanka - Überschwemmung (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Jayawardena)

    Severe floods and landslides batter Sri Lanka

    Relief operations gain momentum

    The Sri Lankan government said relief operations intensified on Sunday following a break in the downpours. The military has deployed helicopters, boats and amphibious vehicles to distribute aid. Meanwhile, the Colombo government has also sought international assistance, appealing to the United Nations and neighboring countries.

  • Sri Lanka - Überschwemmung (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Jaywardena)

    Severe floods and landslides batter Sri Lanka

    Authorities and civilians work hand in hand

    More than 2,000 security personnel are taking part in the relief operations. They also have the assistance of some 10,000 civilian volunteers who are helping with the collection of dry rations, cooking meals and the transport of victims from the affected areas.

  • Überschwemmungen in Sri Lanka (Imago/Xinhua)

    Severe floods and landslides batter Sri Lanka

    Damage to property

    Approximately 2,000 houses were damaged or destroyed. Almost half a million people have been forced from their homes and are sheltering in government buildings or with friends and relatives. The charity organization Save the Children said about one-tenth of the displaced were aged below five.

  • Sri Lanka Zahl der Opfer nach Überschwemmungen auf über 100 gestiegen (Getty Images/AFP/I. S. Kodikara)

    Severe floods and landslides batter Sri Lanka

    Looming threats

    Residents in the south of the country also face the threat of crocodile attacks after a river known for its dangerous wildlife burst its banks overnight. Fears of stagnant floodwaters becoming breeding grounds for dengue-spreading mosquitoes are also widespread, with children being most vulnerable. Medical teams were sent to the worst-hit areas to help prevent an outbreak of waterborne diseases.

  • Sri Lanka Zahl der Opfer nach Überschwemmungen auf über 100 gestiegen (Getty Images/AFP/I. S. Kodikara)

    Severe floods and landslides batter Sri Lanka

    The worst is over - but more is coming

    Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Center (DMC) has extended a weather alert in seven of the country's 25 districts, warning of heavy showers and possible landslides on Monday and Tuesday as well.

    Author: Aasim Saleem


