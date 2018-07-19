 Can Germany′s supposedly crumbling infrastructure hold up against extreme heat? | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 27.07.2018

Business

Can Germany's supposedly crumbling infrastructure hold up against extreme heat?

This week, a runway at Hanover airport cracked because of unusually hot temperatures while some German roads have also buckled this summer. In an age of rising temperatures, can the country’s concrete hold up?

The cracked runway at Hanover airport (picture-alliance/dpa/Flughafen Hannover)

Scorching hot temperatures — such as those in which Germany and much of Europe have baked in recent days — can cause things to fray and crack, not least a person's nerves.

It turns out that airport runways can crack under the strain too. On Tuesday evening, Hanover Airport, Germany's ninth-busiest, had to cease operations after the ongoing heatwave caused damage to one of its two runways.

With the other runway already out of commission due to previously scheduled renovation work (unrelated to the heatwave) planes could not land or take off and the airport was closed until Wednesday morning, with repair work taking place overnight.

Temperatures as high as 36 degrees Celsius (96.8 Fahrenheit) had caused slabs of concrete on the runway to buckle and crack. The head of the airport, Raoul Hille, said the damage caused by the high temperatures could not have been foreseen. "There are no sensors for that," he said.

However, reports that the affected concrete slabs in Hanover dated from the 1960s — a golden era of capital investment in Germany, now very much in the past — did beg the question as to whether the older concrete had as much to do with the so-called runway "blow-up” as the soaring temperatures did.

No investment please, we're German

Germany has a long-established infrastructure investment problem. Since a post-reunification investment boom in the early 1990s, the net infrastructural investment of German states has plummeted, with the belt-tightening generally blamed on "debt brakes" imposed on state and federal spending by the German government during a financial crisis in 2001 and during the global financial crisis almost a decade ago.

Watch video 01:15
Now live
01:15 mins.

G20: Germany to pledge spending in infrastructure

With less money available for capital projects across the country, important investment has often been delayed. Stories of crumbling infrastructure — from road, to rail to public buildings — have been quite common in Germany in recent years.

But if the heat continues, could what happened with the runway in Hanover also happen on German roads or other concrete surfaces in need of investment?

It is important to note that there is still no evidence to suggest that the concrete at the airport buckled because of its age.

During extreme heat, concrete surfaces can crack due to a process known as thermal expansion. Moisture may seep into a small crack or near a joint in the concrete and on a particularly hot day, when temperatures go above 30 degrees or more, it is possible for the crack to expand and ultimately buckle if there is not enough room for the expansion. This problem is not isolated to older concrete.

"In regions like Qatar, expansion joints in concrete are designed for high temperatures of up to 60 degrees," Heinrich Grossbongardt, an independent airline advisor told the public broadcaster NDR this week following the incident in Hanover.

"In Germany, on the other hand, dealing with aspects like frost protection and heavy precipitation have been the focus so far," he explained, in the context of the country's airport runway infrastructure.

Running out of road?

Despite the aforementioned problems with German infrastructural investment, the country's road network still ranks relatively highly by EU standards.

Watch video 06:22
Now live
06:22 mins.

Aid for the Autobahn - Are Germany’s roadways crumbling?

According to the European Commission's mobility and transport division, in 2016/2017, Germany ranked sixth in the EU in terms of "quality of roads", scoring 5.51 out of a possible mark of 7. The Netherlands, France, Portugal, Austria and Denmark were the only countries ranked ahead of it in the study.

Nonetheless, there have already been signs this summer that Germany's road network may be threatened by hot weather. In early June, when temperatures also crossed the 30 Celsius mark, some sections of German motorways cracked apart.

Three lanes of the A1 between Bad Oldesloe and Bargteheide in the north of the country had to be closed due to buckled concrete, while sections of the A10 near Berlin and the A9 in Saxony-Anhalt were also damaged.

The German automobile club (ADAC), the largest in Europe, said at the time that the damage showed the need for the federal government to increase investment in the country's road infrastructure.

Cracks in the German A10 autobahn (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stähle)

Several sections of German motorway have cracked up already this summer

"Short-term measures have begun on the sections that are particularly at risk," said an ADAC spokesperson last month. "But this should not replace a thorough overhaul that is required for most of the motorways concerned."

Buckling under the strain

While older, already-damaged roads and motorways are more at risk of excessive heat damage than newer ones, it is a simple fact of physics that unusually high temperatures will pose a risk of "blow-up" to sections of concrete at risk of thermal expansion.

Given that Germany does not regularly experience temperatures of more than 30 degrees, the wisdom of proofing the country's road infrastructure specifically for hot weather can be questioned, given the obvious additional costs and know-how required.

Yet, when one considers the widespread implications of global warning and the fact that German summers are getting hotter, as well as the fact that many experts believe German roads already need something of an overhaul — heatwaves or not — it is surely a worthy area of debate.

  • High-speed train (Reuters/J. Meyer)

    German election impacts infrastructure debate

    Infrastructure of tomorrow

    One of the many contested issues in the German election campaign was the future of Germany's infrastructure. Will the car remain the No.1 means of transport? Or are we already witnessing a shift away from roads towards rail and water traffic? The most important criteria are environment protection and benefits for ordinary citizens.

  • Traffic jam (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

    German election impacts infrastructure debate

    No getting through

    For motorists, especially commuters, getting from A to B is a daily struggle. Roughly 1,900 traffic jams plague German highways on a daily basis. Narrowed lanes, miles-long construction sites and an endless stream of trucks frequently make the trip to work twice as long as usual.

  • Road works on the Autobahn (Imago/Frank Sorge)

    German election impacts infrastructure debate

    Road works congest roads

    Expanding the road network is very costly for taxpayers — and strains drivers' nerves. On average, 400 construction sites nationwide regularly lead to delays and traffic jams. Politicians have been promising improvements to road construction methods for years, including more work at night and on Sundays. So far, however, such measures have rarely materialized.

  • Warning sign ahead of a bridge (picture-alliance/dpa/F. von Erichsen)

    German election impacts infrastructure debate

    Road damages and aging bridges

    Many roads are in need of repair and chronically overstrained. Some 6,000 bridges have fallen into a state of disrepair, Germany has earmarked roughly 90 billion euros ($107.8 billion) until 2030 for reconstructing them, which is extremely pricey. But the investment comes at an additional cost: More construction sites bring about even more traffic jams.

  • Train station destination board p178 (dpa)

    German election impacts infrastructure debate

    Delays in rail traffic

    A delayed train often means missing a connection. The remedy? Use your own car! Oftentimes, poor transport links are to blame for people taking the car instead of public transportation. Germany's Green party thus pushes for a modernized rail network so that everyone can travel in an eco-friendly manner.

  • Truck forming a long line (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

    German election impacts infrastructure debate

    Shifting freight transports

    An endless stream of highway-clogging trucks is a common sight in Germany, which is why the Social Democrats want to promote inland waterway transport. In the future, freight transport is to take place on waterways and rail tracks. 130 billion euros of the budget for traffic routes are allocated for the expansion of these alternative traffic routes alone.

  • Passenger cars on a three-lane road (Imago/Sven Simon)

    German election impacts infrastructure debate

    Toll on cars?

    Tolls for automobiles are also a major topic: Repairing highways is an expensive undertaking. Parties' positions on this issue vary widely: The Green party calls for a toll for vehicles heavier than 3.5 tons, the Social Democrats for those heavier than 7.5 tons. And the Left party and the pro-business Free Democratic Party are against introducing tolls on passenger vehicles altogether.

  • Autobahn exit (picture alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

    German election impacts infrastructure debate

    Speed limit — an eternal debate

    The Green and Left parties call for a general speed limit on Germany's famed Autobahn. In case they will get to call the shots after Germany's general election, the top speed will be 120 kilometers per hour (75 miles per hour). Their argument: Going faster is damaging to the environment, with safety concerns and noise prevention also under consideration.

  • Berlin S-Bahn train (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache)

    German election impacts infrastructure debate

    Fostering public transit

    Germany's Green party also promotes a shift away from cars toward better public transportation. if they have their say, every German will have access to public means of transport. To that end, a denser railway network is to guarantee punctuality and connectivity. Moreover, public transit is to become completely accessible and more affordable.

  • Autonomous bus (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

    German election impacts infrastructure debate

    Autonomous buses

    The pro-business FDP bets big on digitalization, also on the road. Smart electric and self-driving buses are to make passenger transportation safer, faster and more environmentally friendly.

  • E-cars being recharged (imago/A. Prost)

    German election impacts infrastructure debate

    Emissions-free future

    When it comes to electrifying tomorrow's transport, Germany's political parties are far from being on the same page. While Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Green party endorse subsidizing e-mobility, the FDP and the Left parties vehemently oppose it. Nonetheless, the Left and Green parties are certain that no new diesel cars will be allowed come 2030.

    Author: Tabea Prünte (bb)


