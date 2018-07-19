 How can cities adapt to a hotter climate? | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 25.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Heat waves

How can cities adapt to a hotter climate?

As the world is battling with extreme heat, researchers from the United Nations University in Bonn are going from door to door to find out what it will take for societies to adapt to a hotter climate.

A woman is dancing in a water fountain (photo: picture-alliance/dpa/V. Bonn-Meuser)

Regina Fleischmann and Anna Düssel are door knocking in Bonn's city center. The two are part of a group of surveyors working forthe United Nations University (UNU) in Bonn who are coming to people's homes to speak to them about heat stress.

Led by climate scientist Matthias Garschagen, head of the Institute of Environment and Human Security at the UNU in Bonn, the researchers are investigating people's living conditions and their perceptions of extreme heat. They aim to get answers from 800 residents to find out what it will take for communities to adapt to a hotter climate.

Read more: Germany braces for sweltering temperatures in Europe-wide heat wave

Colder countries are not immune

Although extreme heat might not be a phenomenon normally associated with a Northern European country like Germany, which can get quite cold in winter, it too faces the impact of rising temperatures. 

In 2003, 7000 people died in Germany due to the heatwave that swept across Europe and killed some 70,000 thousand people in in total.

Surveyors from the United Nations University in surburban Altstadt in Bonn, German (photo: DW/C. Shield)

Surveyors Fleischmann and Düssel are going from door to door to ask residents about how they perceive heat stress

Although a few very hot days may not seem like much, for vulnerable groups like the elderly, the sick, the poor, pregnant women and infants, it could be serious.

Read more: How to prevent cooling from warming up the world

One of the main risks during a heat wave is that many people don't fully grasp the full danger of high temperatures, Garschagen told DW. 

"On the one hand people think 'Yes, heat is something that needs to be taken very seriously,' but at the same time, when it comes to asking if this expectation of heat becoming an increasing risk factor actually changes people's behavior… the picture changes quite drastically."  

Cities battle with 'heat island effect'

Heat waves are a particularly serious trend for cities, which are warming at a higher rate than other parts of the world.
This is because of what's known as the "heat island effect." Since urban areas are often covered in asphalt and concrete, they can't hold water like soil and vegetation do, Garschagen said. 

Figures from a recent study by C40, a climate-research organization focused on urban areas, predict that by 2050, more than 970 cities will face average summertime temperature highs of 35 degrees. Right now, only a third of these cities experience that kind of heat.  

Watch video 01:33
Now live
01:33 mins.

As Europe swelters, even Scandinavia feels the burn

With the UN predicting that over two third of the world's population will live in cities by 2050, the number of people exposed to extreme heat is set to increase dramatically. As much as 90 percent of the run towards cities will be centered in Asia and Africa. 
How can we adapt to heat waves?

In order to cope with drastic weather changes, many cities will require extensive urban planning adaptations. Garschagen says this could include changing the building materials used in construction, planting more trees, making room for green spaces, and building fresh air corridors. 

But he also cautions that implementing these changes is no easy task. 

"Urban planning can give you technical solutions for what could be done… but the real challenge in urban societies, like here in Bonn, is actually to negotiate with [people] about what they are willing to accept in terms of changes," he told DW.

"For example, is it acceptable to leave certain spaces -  that would make perfect slots for future development, where you could make a lot of profit -  open for climatic reasons, or not? These societal and political debates - that tends to be the real challenge," he said.

How bad could it get?

Some research suggests that many parts of the world — places in South Asia, the Persian Gulf and Australia, for example — could actually become uninhabitable due to rising temperatures.

"The really, really challenging question is: when do societies start to accept that the set up of our cities as we know it is no longer sustainable in the future?" Garschagen said.

Once the researchers have collected all the data they need, they will be busy over the next few months trying to establish trends in the way city dwellers perceive and react to extreme heat. With this information, they hope they can better prepare the globe for what will most certainly be a hotter future.

Listen to the radio report about the danger of heat waves

  • White buildings in Greece (picture-alliance/robertharding/M. Simoni)

    How cities and people can beat the heat

    Paint the town white

    One easy way to combat the harsh summer sun could be painting your roof white — an idea long embraced by Greeks. A black roof absorbs most of the sunlight that hits it, heating up the underlying home like an oven. Light-colored surfaces, on the other hand, can reflect up to 80 percent of the sun's rays, keeping inside temperatures cooler. That also means a lower carbon footprint and energy bill.

  • A boat on a canal in Amsterdam (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Grubitzsch)

    How cities and people can beat the heat

    Water in the city

    Bodies of water like lakes, canals and rivers can help bring down the temperature in cities, cooling the surrounding air when it evaporates. Water doesn't adjust to temperature changes quickly and so, to an extent, can maintain a certain level of heat or coldness. Urban areas short on space don't need to have a huge lake to benefit from this cooling effect — fountains can also help.

  • People sitting under a tree in a square

    How cities and people can beat the heat

    Add a little green

    Planting trees is a simple way to create cool spaces in cities. Specifically, it's the shade they provide and the water they evaporate through their leaves that make the real difference. If planted strategically along streets or around buildings, they can significantly cool inside temperatures and combat the urban heat island effect.

  • A bird's eye view of Bamberg (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/Luftbild Bertram)

    How cities and people can beat the heat

    Parks and gardens

    According to a study by the Technical University of Munich, several small parks can better cool a city than one big one. That's because large parks lower temperatures in one specific place, while small parks, if evenly spread out, can impact a much wider area. Connecting city green spaces with wind corridors can also help air flow and to reduce heat.

  • A man holding a vegetable in a rooftop garden (Getty Images/AFP/P. Lopez)

    How cities and people can beat the heat

    Gardens on the roof

    If you don't want to paint your roof white, green roofs, or rooftop gardens, can also have a cooling impact on urban areas. The vegetation absorbs heat through the evaporation of rain water, while at the same time insulating the building and reducing the need for air conditioning. Rooftops also make a great place to plant vegetables, from pumpkins (above) to carrots.

  • A red chili (picture-alliance/AP Images/D. Epperly)

    How cities and people can beat the heat

    Spice spice baby

    While you're building your rooftop garden, you also might want to consider planting some chili. That's because spicy food, believe it or not, can keep you cool. It forces you to sweat, lowering your body temperature.

  • A glass tea pot (picture-alliance/landov)

    How cities and people can beat the heat

    Sweating through the heat

    When temperatures rise above 30 degrees, it might seem sensible to eat ice cream or drink something cold. That's not what the experts advise, though. Just like spicy food, drinking hot tea will increase your body temperature and cause you to sweat, which in turn cools your body down.

    Author: Leonard Proske


DW recommends

Germany braces for sweltering temperatures in Europe-wide heat wave

The heat wave has shut down Hanover airport, damaged roads and devastated crops, with higher temperatures still to come. In AC-starved Germany, experts are warning people heed the heat and even go home early from work. (25.07.2018)  

How to prevent cooling from warming up the world

Air conditioners and other cooling devices are critical for millions of people worldwide, particularly with rising temperatures. But while these appliances can save lives, they're also big contributors to global warming. (20.07.2018)  

Japan heat wave death toll soars amid record temperatures

Japan has issued fresh health warnings amid temperatures of 40C (106F) that extremely hot days "are expected to continue until early August." Japan has recorded its highest ever temperature during the deadly heat wave. (23.07.2018)  

Japan heat wave raises concerns over Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

As Japan swelters in boiling temperatures, the IOC has sought to allay fears that holding the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo might not be such a great idea. Several people died last week in a heat wave that is set to continue. (22.07.2018)  

Climate change already affecting German farmers

In Germany, some like it hot — this summer's unusually hot, sunny weather, that is. For many farmers, the prolonged heat means smaller harvests and diminished food reserves for their livestock. Will food prices soar? (20.07.2018)  

Will extreme weather become even deadlier?

Flooding in Japan and a heat wave in Canada have killed hundreds. With extreme weather causing unimaginable disasters, and extreme weather events on the rise, some experts believe many more could die if nothing is done. (12.07.2018)  

How cities and people can beat the heat

Heat waves are becoming more common and scientists predict that they'll only become hotter and longer-lasting in the future. So how can cities and their residents stay cool when the mercury rises? DW takes a look. (20.07.2018)  

WWW links

Research project "Future-oriented Vulnerability and Risk Analysis as Instrument to Support Urban Infrastructure Resilience" (ZURES)

C40 Cities

UN DESA

Listen to the radio report about the danger of heat waves

Audios and videos on the topic

Listen to the radio report about the danger of heat waves  

Japan swelters in record temperatures  

As Europe swelters, even Scandinavia feels the burn  

Related content

Deutschland Hitzewelle in Bonn

World in Progress: The danger of heat waves 25.07.2018

The past few weeks have seen a dangerous global heat wave — many people have died from heat strokes. However, the danger of heat waves is often not taken seriously. What can we do to protect ourselves? Scientists from the United Nations University in Bonn went to find out and started by looking at how residents in two mid-sized German cities perceive extreme heat.

Deutschland Thermometer in Sieversdorf

Germany braces for sweltering temperatures in Europe-wide heat wave 25.07.2018

The heat wave has shut down Hanover airport, damaged roads and devastated crops, with higher temperatures still to come. In AC-starved Germany, experts are warning people heed the heat and even go home early from work.

Deutschland Trockenheit | Feldbrand

The global heat wave that's been killing us 18.07.2018

A heat wave is ravaging countries around the world. Although many celebrate sunny days, wildfires, wasted crops and health problems are some of the many disastrous consequences hot weather can have.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

EU states join forces to fight deadly wildfires across Europe

How can cities adapt to a hotter climate?

Ryanair warns of Irish job cuts as staff in EU strike

Kit Kat loses bid to trademark four-finger shape