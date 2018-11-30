Bosnian Serb Radovan Karadzic loses war crimes, genocide appeal

A United Nations court in The Hague on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by former Bosnian Serb political leader Radovan Karadzic against his convictions for crimes committed during the Bosnian war on Wednesday. The appeals chamber also increased his sentence from a 40-year prison term to life in prison.

Presiding judge Vagn Joensen said that the previous verdict was too llight given the "sheer scale and systematic cruelty" of Karadzic's crimes.

Both the prosecutors ad Karadzic's defenders appealed the outcome of the first degree trial in 2016, when Karadzic was found guilty of committing genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes during the 1992-95 conflict.

Karadzic, now 73, led the Bosnian Serb entity of Republika Srpska as its forces tried to cleanse Bosniak Muslims from Serb-controlled areas of the country.

The 73-year-old gained international notoriety for his involvement in the massacre of thousands of Bosniak men and boys in the town of Srebrenica in 1995. He also helped organize a nearly four-year siege of the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo that left more than 10,000 people dead.

After the war ended, he avoided capture for 11 years. He spent much of that time posing as an "alternative medicine specialist" Dragan Dabic in Belgrade, sporting a thick bushy beard, long hair and eyeglasses. He was arrested by the Serbian authorities in 2008 and subsequently delivered to the Hague. During his trial, he accused judges of conducting a "political" case against him.

Radovan Karadzic during his time as president (L) and while hiding under the identity of spiritual healer Dragan Dabic (R)

Karadzic's allies

The case has split opinion in Bosnia, where most Bosniaks denounce him for his crimes while many Bosnian Serbs continue to support him. Ahead of the verdict, Republika Srpska's current Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic also said the tribunal was "a political court."

"To put it simply, this is politics, it is no longer about law," he said.

Serb nationalists also still praise Ratko Mladic, the Bosnian Serb ex-general known as the "Butcher of Bosnia," as a national hero. The former military officer is still appealing a life sentence for his involvement in the atrocities. He has denounced the UN trial as "satanic."

Karadzic's ally in Serbia during the war, former President Slobodan Milosevic, had been on trial until he died in his prison cell in 2006.

More than 100,000 people died and millions were left homeless during the Bosnian war, one of the bloodiest conflicts that accompanied Yugoslavia's disintegration in the early 1990s.

