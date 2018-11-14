 Serbian PM Ana Brnabic: Srebrenica ′a terrible crime,′ not genocide. | News and current affairs from Germany and around the world | DW | 15.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

TOP STORIES

Serbian PM Ana Brnabic: Srebrenica 'a terrible crime,' not genocide.

Serbian PM Ana Brnabic says her country is not ready to join and might not be by 2025. "I do not think that enlargement in the past was particularly successful," she tells Conflict Zone.

Watch video 26:00
Now live
26:00 mins.

Serbian PM Ana Brnabic on Conflict Zone

Serbian PM Ana Brnabic: Srebrenica "a terrible crime," not genocide.
The Srebrenica massacre in 1995 was "a hideous crime, it was a war crime" Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on this week’s edition of DW’s political talk show Conflict Zone. 

Bosnienkrieg, Knochenjäger aus der Oststadt Srebrenica (DW/Zdravko Ljubas)

Cemetery near Srebrenica, Bosnia where up to 8,000 Muslim men and boys were murdered by Bosnian Serb security forces in 1995.


Brnabic repeated "it was a terrible, terrible crime" but she disputed that the term genocide applied to Srebrenica: "Genocide is when you are … killing the entire population, the women, children and this was not that case."

She added that "it was not done in the name of the Serbian people and Serbia cannot, Serbs cannot collectively be blamed for what happened. I do not think it was a genocide."

 

The denial is drawing at home and in the region.

"Serbia by far is the best-case example in the region of how to deal with the war crimes,” the prime minister told host Tim Sebastian, when asked about why so few senior officials had been prosecuted. 

"Perhaps, we can do more, and we will. To ensure the rule of law in Serbia … and to deal with the past and turn towards the future, Serbia will do its part."

EU Membership
The Serbian PM said her country is not ready to join the European Union and won’t be before 2025.
"If the EU said you can join tomorrow I'd say no because we are not ready. Which would which would mean that again we get an enlargement in which Serbia would be worse off and Europe would be worse off," the Serbian politician told DW.
Brnabic said past enlargement of the European Union had left it weaker when countries had joined too early. 

DW - Ana Brnabić bei Conflict Zone (DW)

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic with DW's Tim Sebastian.

"I do not think that enlargement in the past was particularly successful."
The Serbian Prime Minister sees the process of joining the European Union as the best way of implementing necessary reforms.  
“Once we implement the reforms, the EU will come as a natural consequence," she said. 
Brnabic added, “what is important is that we actually implement all the reforms so that as a society, politically and economically, we become fit for the EU."
"We want to be part of the EU because the EU is a peace project and it's a successful one because we have for the first time in history a long term peace in Europe." 

Relations with Kosovo
Normalizing relations with Kosovo will be vital for Serbia to join the EU. Most European Union countries have recognized Kosovo as independent but Belgrade still claims the territory which it has not administered since 1999. 
The European Commission has also stressed to Serbia and Kosovo which has also applied for EU membership that both must resolve their dispute before they can join.

Human rights
"I see that there is freedom of the media in Serbia. I see criticism of the president, of myself, of the government every single day in the media," the PM said when confronted with EU criticism on the lack of progress on safeguarding press freedoms. 
"We have a lot to deal with in Serbia and we are dealing with it and I think the situation is improving. It is by no means is by no means worse than it used to be."


 

DW recommends

'2025 is ambitious for Western Balkans to join EU'

Tensions in the Western Balkans can only be overcome if all countries in the region join the European Union, says enlargement chief Johannes Hahn. The EU's door should remain open for Turkey, he told DW. (17.04.2018)  

EU expansion: Juncker stresses real progress on western Balkans trip

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is visiting six western Balkans states hoping to join the EU. He has told DW that the key to accession progress is focusing on substance over speed. (28.02.2018)  

Kosovo-Serbia talks stall again, EU's Mogherini urges progress

The presidents of Serbia and Kosovo have met in Brussels but again failed to agree on details to normalize relations. Both countries have been told they must push for normalcy for a chance to join the European Union. (09.11.2018)  

Serbia: Convicted war criminal to teach at military academy

A Serbian commander from the Kosovo War has been offered a job teaching at Belgrade's military academy. The government is not bothered by the fact he was jailed for war crimes. It is simply playing the nationalist card. (20.10.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Serbian PM Ana Brnabic on Conflict Zone  

Related content

Bosnienkriege | muslimischer Friedhof in Mostar

Is Bosnia going backwards, into war? 11.10.2018

Outgoing Serb member of the Bosnian Presidency, Mladen Ivanic, tells DW in an exclusive interview he is no longer optimistic his country will avoid a new outbreak of sectarian fighting.

DW Conflict Zone Ramush Haradinaj Premierminister Kosovo

Ramush Haradinaj: Europe is Kosovo's destiny 01.02.2018

On Conflict Zone, Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj tells DW's Tim Sebastian Kosovo's future is European. But as Western allies worry over the fate of a new war crimes court and the rule of law, the stakes are high.

Conflict Zone | Stephen Gethin

How much pain will Brexit bring to Scotland?  31.05.2017

Scottish National Party Europe Spokesman attacks British PM and governing Tories, warning hard Brexit could cost Scotland 80,000 jobs on Conflict Zone. Is independence the cure?

Advertisement