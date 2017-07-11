Blinken, Lavrov exchange 'frank' views on Ukraine crisis

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday in Geneva amid ongoing fears that Russia could invade neighboring Ukraine.

The two diplomats met briefly at Hotel President Wilson, where they discussed whether diplomacy can still resolve the crisis.

What did Blinken and Lavrov say in Geneva?

Although neither side expected a breakthough deal from the talks, both Blinken and Lavrov opened the door to further dialogue. Blinken described the discussions as "frank and substantive."

On the Russian side, Lavrov said following the meeting that Russia will receive a written response to its "concrete" security demands "next week," a promise that was confirmed by Blinken.

Lavrov described the talks as "constructive and useful." The Russian envoy also said his country "never" threatened the Ukrainian people.

Blinken said in the meeting with Lavrov that Russia should expect a "united, swift and severe" response if it attacks Ukraine and said the situation has reached a "critical moment."

DW Brussels Bureau Chief Alexandra von Nahmen, who was in Geneva to cover the meeting, said Blinken and Lavrov may find common ground in some areas, such as "arms control or military exercises."

Ahead of the talks, the Kremlin criticized recent remarks from US President Joe Biden, who recently suggested Russia would witness a "disaster" if it attacked Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Biden's statements can "facilitate the destabilization of the situation."

Risk of conflict in Ukraine

Russia has dispatched as many as 100,000 troops to the Ukrainian border, alarming the West.

Ukraine also accused Russia of ramping up support for separatists in eastern breakaway regions of the country on Friday.

Moscow has denied it is planning an invasion, with the Kremlin also demanding NATO halt its eastward expansion in the region and deny membership to Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday also called on NATO to remove troops from Romania and Bulgaria.

Romania responded to Moscow's NATO demand on Friday, calling it "unacceptable." Bulgaria also rebuked the request, saying it decides alone on its defense.

The Kremlin previously said it did not expect a written response to its security demands from Blinken during the Friday meeting.

So far, diplomatic talks have failed to de-escalate tensions.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on January 10 in Geneva for over seven hours of discussions, but little progress was made.

Ryabkov told US broadcaster CBS News on Friday that Russia is "not afraid of anyone," even the US. He blamed Washington for escalating tensions, and said bilateral relations were close to a "dangerous critical line."

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) also held a meeting with Russian representatives last week to discuss the crisis, but no breakthrough occurred.

US, allies working together amid tensions

Blinken has been in Europe this week for talks with Western allies in Berlin in an effort to coordinate a joint response if Moscow moves forward with an invasion of Ukraine.

Blinken previously met German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday, where the two diplomats vowed sanctions towards Russia if Moscow orders an attack against Ukraine.

German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck suggested in an interview published in German magazine Der Spiegel on Friday that Berlin could work more closely with Moscow in the field of renewable energy.

"We should also think about new business areas that can help lead both sides out of this confrontational position," Habeck said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to discuss the crisis with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

Spain's foreign minister said Friday that Europe is "united" in its position on the crisis.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also he was willing to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to smooth tensions in the region.

Ukraine thanks US for support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who met with Blinken on Wednesday in Kyiv, has thanked the US for its support in the conflict. Washington announced it will give Kyiv millions of dollars in additional military assistance amid Russian invasion concerns.

Russia previously attacked Ukraine in 2014, with Moscow ordering the annexation of the Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula. The move was met with condemnation and sanctions from the West.

