Biden to become next US president — live updates

Biden has said he was "honored" to be elected

Biden's victory in his native Pennsylvania puts the democrat over 270

The Trump campaign has said "the election is not over" and vows litigation starting Monday

17:20 Biden made a victory statement on Twitter, saying that he was "honored" to be elected. "America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country," he tweeted.

"The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

17:15 Donald Trump tweeted he won the election, "by a lot." Twitter noted on the tweet that official sources may not have called the race when Trump tweeted.

17:14 Hillary Clinton, Trump's 2016 Democratic challenger, voiced her support for Biden.

"The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president," Clinton tweeted.

"It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together."

17:13 Joe Biden said he is "honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in vice president-elect Harris," declaring that the campaign is now over.

17:06 Following media projections positioning Biden as the next US president, Trump has refused to concede, saying that the election is "far from over" and that Biden is "rushing to falsely pose" as the winner. He also vowed further legal action to contest the results.

Trump's comments follow a nail-biter election and three days of uncertainty, as polling centers raced to count a record number of mail-in ballots in several US states

If election officials confirm Biden's victory, that would make Trump the first US president to lose after only one term in office since George H.W. Bush, a Republican who failed to secure a second term in the White House against Democratic challenger Bill Clinton.

16:56 Democratic candidate Joe Biden is the winner of the US presidential election, becoming the 46th head of state after taking the lead in Nevada and Pennsylvania, the Associated Press news agency and other networks have projected.

In order to win the election, Donald Trump would need to make a comeback in nearly every remaining state, in a move that most US media networks have determined is impossible.

Outlets projected Biden's win after the state of Pennsylvania, which offers 20 electoral college votes, pushed him over the 270 votes necessary to assume the presidency.