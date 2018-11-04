 Berlin′s Teufelsberg listening station to be historical monument | News | DW | 03.11.2018

News

Berlin's Teufelsberg listening station to be historical monument

An abandoned Cold War listening station in the forests outside Berlin will now receive state protection. The site has become a popular destination for more adventurous tourists.

Teufelsberg listening station

A former NSA spy station outside Berlin will receive state protection as a historical monument, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The iconic buildings on the western edge of Berlin, as well as the hill called Teufelsberg that they stand upon, will be placed under a preservation order, state curator Christoph Rauhut confirmed to the Tagesspiegel newspaper. A spokesman for the Senate Cultural Administration also confirmed the news to the DPA news agency.

The step will be officially announced on Monday.

Authorities said the order does not mean the site will have to be reconstructed as it once was but will instead ensure its preservation in the current state.

Read more: Teufelsberg mirrors Berlin's dramatic history

  • View of two abandoned radar domes on Teufelsberg in Berlin at sunset Foto: Anne-Sophie Brändlin, am 27.08.2012 in Berlin Bidlergalerie The history of US spying in Germany

    US spy games in Berlin go back to Cold War

    Listening beyond the Iron Curtain

    In Berlin, the revelations that the NSA may have listened to Chancellor Merkel's cell phone have created a wave of protest. During the Cold War, American allies established an elaborate espionage system called Echelon to eavesdrop on communication activities in the Eastern Bloc. Back then the German government was aware of US-spying tactics from places like the Teufelsberg in Berlin.

  • Teufelsberg Berlin Photo: Anne-Sophie Brändlin,

    US spy games in Berlin go back to Cold War

    'Devil’s Mountain'

    Teufelsberg, or "Devil's Mountain," offered Americans an ideal vantage point over the divided city of Berlin. After World War II some 25 million tons of war rubble were heaped up in a forest on the edge of Berlin to form the city's largest hill at 120 meters. Underneath the debris lies a never completed Nazi military technical college. Today, all that's left of the spy station is a ruin.

  • View of one of the spying towers on Teufelsberg Foto: Anne-Sophie Brändlin, am 27.08.2012 in Berlin

    US spy games in Berlin go back to Cold War

    Spying on top of war debris

    After dumping the debris of some 15,000 war-damaged buildings onto the site, the Berlin government covered the hill in vegetation and turned it into a winter sports paradise. Shortly afterwards, the US military discovered the hill provided a perfect elevation point for monitoring flight paths to West Germany and radio and telephone networks in East Germany.

  • Sunset view from one of the radar dome down on the Grunewald Foto: Anne-Sophie Brändlin, am 27.08.2012 in Berlin

    US spy games in Berlin go back to Cold War

    The Americans' hill in Berlin

    Part of Teufelsberg was turned into a military zone in October 1964 and the construction of the large listening station began. The project was only referred to as "The Hill" by American soldiers. Several secluded buildings as well as five powerful antenna domes were built. It is estimated that more than 1,000 people worked on the project at its busiest time.

  • View down on the radar domes and the Grunewald Photo: Anne-Sophie Brändlin, am 27.08.2012 in Berlin

    US spy games in Berlin go back to Cold War

    Twice the spying

    The spy station was part of the global Echelon intelligence gathering network created to monitor the military and diplomatic communications of the Soviet Union and its Eastern Bloc allies during the Cold War. It was located in the British Sector, but the Brits and Americans didn't trust each other. So they split up the area in two, built everything twice and double-eavesdropped on their enemies.

  • View at night from one of the unsecured radar domes without reilings into the wide open Photo: Anne-Sophie Brändlin, am 27.08.2012 in Berlin

    US spy games in Berlin go back to Cold War

    Surveillance of entire Eastern Bloc

    Almost the entire Eastern Bloc was under surveillance, from the governing party in Eastern Germany to Soviet military facilities. Conversations in German, Czech, Polish and Russian were meticulously recorded, transcribed and translated. In a three-stage evaluation system only the most important information was forwarded. The surveillance reached up to 700 kilometers to the east.

  • View from the inside of one of the radar domes Photo: Anne-Sophie Brändlin, am 27.08.2012 in Berlin

    US spy games in Berlin go back to Cold War

    Radar domes now empty shells

    After the fall of the Berlin Wall, the listening station was abandoned. In 1992, the Americans took their electronic devices and left the radar domes behind as empty shells. The site was used for civil air surveillance for a short time before being bought by private investors. Their plan was to build apartments and hotels on the hill, but nothing resulted from their preparations.

  • Inside of one of the rooms at the abandones dpy station, broken computers lie on the floor and cables come down from the ceiling Photo: Anne-Sophie Brändlin, am 27.08.2012 in Berlin

    US spy games in Berlin go back to Cold War

    Enter at your own risk

    The abandoned spy station soon became a popular target for vandals. Now windows are broken, old computers smashed, the interior is in ruins and even old pipes were stolen to be sold as scrap. With rusty fences and weathered iron gates, it's clearly stated that visitors enter at their own risk. Holes in the ground, missing railings and unsecured stairwells do not make exploring the area any safer.

  • An open-air festival on the former soy station with the radar domes in the background and young people dancing and chilling in the foreground Photo: Anne-Sophie Brändlin, am 27.08.2012 in Berlin

    US spy games in Berlin go back to Cold War

    Grafitti and party haven

    What was once a major building site for Nazis and then a surveillance center during the Cold War is now a popular spot for enjoying a view over the German capital and surroundings. Since 2011, the site has been open to the public. The Teufelsberg Community of Interest organizes an open-air electro festival on the premises. The only question left is whether the US is still watching.

    Author: and photos: Anne-Sophie Brändlin


What is Teufelsberg?

During the Cold War, US intelligence wanted to build a listening station in West Berlin to intercept Soviet radio communications. Testing throughout West Berlin revealed Teufelsberg, a manmade hill in the Grunewald forest, had ideal conditions for such a center.

In 1963, the Americans built Field Station Berlin atop the hill. The station consisted of a series of white towers, buildings and domes. What exactly happened inside is still classified — until at least 2020 — but operations to intercept and jam Soviet communications continued until the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. The station was then shut down and stripped of its equipment.

Since then it has stood in ruin outside Berlin, becoming a thriving hub for graffiti artists and an offbeat site for tourists. Various efforts to redevelop the site have fallen through. The current owner charges tourists to enter the site, but in 2015 one of the prime drawcards of the site, the main listening tower, was shut down for safety reasons.

Read more: 'Urban explorers' time-travel through Berlin

The hill itself is of interest, too. When Hitler came to power, he wanted to build a university faculty for military technology on the site. It never came to fruition and was demolished during the war. The area was then used as a dumping site for rubble from the ruins of Berlin after the war. It eventually reached 120 meters (400 feet) and was covered with dirt and trees to give it a more natural appearance.

Watch video 04:59
Now live
04:59 mins.

Berlin's Teufelsberg

