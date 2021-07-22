The National Security Agency (NSA) is the main US agency for global monitoring, collection, decoding, translation and analysis of foreign intelligence data.

The NSA's parent organization is the US Department of Defense. Allegedly, based on the information released by former contractor Edward Snowden, the agency bugs electronic systems, protects the U.S. government communications and information systems, and collects and stores phone records of millions of American and international citizens. Snowden's data suggested that German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and her predecessor Gerhard Schröder, were targets of NSA surveillance. DW most recent content pertaining to the NSA and Edward Snowden appears below on this page.